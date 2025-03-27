5 hot spots for bird-watching in Las Vegas

All around the Las Vegas Valley, plenty of parks and trailheads offer glimpses of birds.

Where there is water, desert birds will flock.

For outsiders, Las Vegas might not immediately come to mind as a popular spot for bird-watching. But walking along most trails in Southern Nevada, hikers are bound to see a bird or two if they’re quiet enough.

Birds have even found homes in the Fountains of Bellagio and the defunct volcano ponds at The Mirage.

Whether you’re itching to see a roadrunner for the first time or are an experienced bird aficionado, here are a few birding hot spots in the Las Vegas Valley where families may want to bust out the binoculars and take in the sights.

Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve

No list would be complete without the Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve, adjacent to the city’s wastewater reclamation facility. KNPR, Las Vegas’ public radio station, awarded it “Best Place to Birdwatch” in the 2024 Best of the City awards.

The reclaimed water offers a kind respite for more than 270 species of birds that call the preserve home.

With nine ponds and 5 miles of trails across 140 acres, it’s considered a prime spot for native birds, as well as migratory birds just in the area for a stopover. Volunteers at the preserve, located at 350 E. Galleria Drive, have binoculars available to borrow.

The preserve hosts walks with groups like Henderson Libraries and the Red Rock Audubon Society chapter, the registration for which can be found on the city of Henderson’s website. The preserve is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Clark County Wetlands Park

Another stellar bird-watching area is adjacent to the Las Vegas Wash, the manmade river that carries 200 million gallons of runoff and treated wastewater to Lake Mead every day.

Hundreds of wildlife species — including at least 31o species of birds — live within the park, which residents can find at 7050 Wetlands Park Lane. Within the park, the app AllTrails lists five main bird-watching trails, ranging from 1 to 4 miles. The Nevada Division of Tourism says the area’s larger trail system is 34 miles.

The park is open daily from dawn to dusk, though the Nature Center’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Sunset Park

Las Vegas’ massive, more-than-300-acre park is a special recreation area for families nearby.

But birds abound as well, especially in the large pond at the center. It’s also centrally located, near the Harry Reid International Airport at 2601 Sunset Road.

Clark County calls Sunset Park the “crown jewel” of the county park system, where people can fish with a proper fishing license. It was once home to the Southern Paiute Native American tribes and local ranchers, according to the county.

The Red Rock Audubon Society chapter says some birds to look for are ducks, cormorants, hawks and woodpeckers.

Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs

This park, situated near the Tule Springs National Monument at 9200 Tule Springs Road, offers views of a system of natural, spring-fed lakes that make for perfect birdbaths.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife stocks the main pond with trout, but a fishing license is necessary to fish anywhere in the state.

Unlike others on this list, visitors must pay a $6-per-vehicle fee to enter.

The northwest Las Vegas park is home to species like red-naped sapsuckers, hummingbirds and the lesser goldfinch, according to the Red Rock Audubon Society chapter.

Craig Ranch Regional Park

For the North Las Vegans, a solid option is Craig Ranch Regional Park, located at 628 West Craig Road.

It features three ponds, mature trees and some undeveloped areas, making it the Red Rock Audubon Society’s top pick for beginners. The park is the site of the former Craig Ranch Golf Course, which North Las Vegas bought and converted into a park, using funds from the Southern Nevada Public Lands Management Act.

Birders had found more than 157 species of birds as of Tuesday that they logged on the platform eBird, including the mountain bluebird, Nevada’s state bird.

Contact Alan Halaly at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X.