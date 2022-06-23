33% increase for select Red Rock Canyon fees proposed

The Bureau of Land Management has proposed fee adjustments at Red Rock Canyon to mitigate overcrowding issues.

The Bureau of Land Management has proposed fee increases at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and is asking for public feedback.

In an executive summary of proposed amendments to Red Rock Canyon’s business plan, the bureau says the fee increases would help improve visitor services by reducing park congestion and decreasing damage to the environment, including decreasing vandalism and theft through improved agency operations.

“Your input will help ensure the area remains a special place to enjoy and visit,” Red Rock/Sloan Field Manager Catrina Williams said in a news release.

The proposed fee increases include raising the daily vehicle fees for the 13-mile Scenic Drive from $15 to $20, raising daily motorcycle fees for the Scenic Drive from $10 to $15 and raising the Red Rock Annual Pass fee from $45 to $60 next year. The standard amenity fees for the Scenic Drive have not increased since 2018.

For campgrounds, the nightly campground fee would increase from $20 to $25, and the campground group rate would increase from $60 to $80, according to the executive summary.

The bureau’s fee increases would also help fund proposed projects, including increasing the park staff and adding new bathrooms in Red Rock Canyon and Calico Basin.

The public can provide feedback on the proposed fees by emailing blm_nv_rrsfo_businessplan@blm.gov, by filling out a comment card at the Red Rock Canyon Visitor Center or by mail to Red Rock Business Plan, Bureau of Land Management, 4701 N. Torrey Pines Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89130.

The bureau will host a public meeting July 6 at the Rainbow Library, 3150 N. Buffalo Drive, from 5-7 p.m. and a virtual meeting July 7 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Those interested in attending the virtual meeting can register here.

