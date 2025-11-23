3 nearby spots where Southern Nevadans can play in the snow

Las Vegans whose idea of a true winter wonderland includes a brilliant blanket of snow need not wander too far to find it.

Spring Mountains

Snow seekers will discover their closest-to-home opportunity at Spring Mountains National Recreation Area, a hit-or-miss winter playground an hour away.

On occasions when plenty of snowflakes magically fall, lots of locals drive up state Route 156 with bright plastic sleds in tow. Sledding families congregate in Lee Meadows, and the forest of pines and firs fills with the sounds of laughter and joy (after stressful moments of driving and parking).

Farther uphill, skiers and snowboarders enjoy winter’s white stuff courtesy of nature and snow-making machinery at Lee Canyon resort. Their new Ponderosa chairlift and additional parking have made the mountain experience more enjoyable for skiers and snowboarders.

A quieter recreational alternative, snowshoeing is possible when 6 or more inches of snow blankets the Spring Mountains. Patience is required for Southern Nevada’s predictably unpredictable snowfalls, but the experience of snowshoeing can be glorious and exhilarating on the Lee and Kyle Canyon sides of the Spring Mountains recreation area. In past winters, Lee Canyon resort has rented snowshoes and provided parking at McWilliams campground. Several Las Vegas Valley outdoor gear shops typically rent snowshoes at reasonable rates.

With a lead on snowshoe rentals and an assurance that enough snow has fallen, the next step is choosing a trail. Terrific options include Lower Bristlecone Trail on the Lee Canyon side and the Escarpment Trail on the Kyle Canyon side. Because of its higher elevation, more snow is likely to be found on the Bristlecone Trail.

Snowshoeing is a similar experience to hiking, and what an extraordinary treat it is to spend time on familiar trails recast in sparkling white..

Southern Utah

Dazzling snowscapes are a more predictable find in Utah — a state that claims to have the greatest snow on Earth — than in Southern Nevada. Snow-filled times will typically require an overnight stay, and the most sensible base camp is Cedar City, about three hours from Las Vegas on northbound Interstate 15. Cedar City is about an hour’s mountain drive from Brian Head resort, where skiers and snowboarders find dozens of groomed trails accessible via eight chairlifts covering Giant Steps and Navajo mountains.

Brian Head also has a family-friendly snow tubing hill. There are snowshoeing and cross-country skiing trails in the general area as well as in nearby locations with views of the stunning red rocks of Cedar Breaks National Monument. From Brian Head, when conditions are favorable, park at the junction of Utah Routes 143 and 148 and follow groomed trails to Chessman Overlook.

Another area for snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and fat tire biking is Deer Hollow Winter Recreation Area, about 20 miles from Cedar City off Utah Route 14. Additional terrain on nearby Cedar Mountain and in Dixie National Forest can be ideal for snowshoeing.

In Cedar City, snow days dress up downtown streets and the campus of Southern Utah University, so a walk through those areas in winter boots is a joy, especially with stops along the way for hot cocoa.

Northern Arizona

Williams, Arizona, is home to Polar Express train rides during much of November and December. Snow adds to the magic of that kid-centric experience for those lucky with their weather-controlled timing. From the quaint town, it’s an extra hour to Grand Canyon National Park, a place of perpetual breathtaking beauty, especially when snow clings to cliffs and slips into cracks of red and beige sandstone. Williams is about 3½ hours from Las Vegas.

After traveling an additional 45 minutes east on Interstate 40, snow seekers will find Flagstaff, where plenty of opportunities exist each winter to enjoy chilly, snowy adventures. Arizona Snowbowl ski resort sits above Flagstaff, and Arizona Nordic Village is in a forested area about 15 miles from downtown. Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing are a couple of activities offered at the nordic village, where snowball fights occur and snowmen are built. And there’s always the option of enjoying cozy lodge life with the warmth of a nearby fireplace. ◆