Omnia Dayclub & Skybar is shown in this rendering. (Tao Group Hospitality)
Your first look at Omnia Dayclub & Skybar at Caesars Palace

February 2, 2026 - 10:10 am
 

Tao Group Hospitality is ready to shake up the Las Vegas pool scene once again.

The upcoming Omnia Dayclub & Skybar at Caesars Palace will boast two central pools, festival-level DJ production and elevated food and beverage offerings.

The 46,000-square-foot entertainment complex will draw inspiration from beach clubs in Mykonos, St. Tropez and Ibiza.

“With Omnia Dayclub & Skybar, we’re defining what’s next for Las Vegas at the scale, energy and ambition the city demands,” Noah Tepperberg, co-CEO of Tao Group Hospitality, said in a statement.

In addition to Palm Tree Beach Club, which opened last summer, the group’s Las Vegas portfolio also includes Tao Beach, Marquee Dayclub and Liquid Pool Lounge.

Guests will enter Omnia Dayclub & Skybar from either a bridge connecting the space to Omnia Nightclub or via a grand staircase from The Strip.

Custom daybeds, banquettes, cabanas and VIP plunge pools will surround the main pools. The deck above will offer shaded seating, tiered banquettes and a bar and will operate year-round as Omnia Skybar.

Omnia Dayclub & Skybar is scheduled to open during the 2026 pool season.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567.

