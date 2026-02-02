Your first look at Omnia Dayclub & Skybar at Caesars Palace

The 46,000-square-foot entertainment complex will draw inspiration from beach clubs in Mykonos, St. Tropez and Ibiza.

Tao Group Hospitality is ready to shake up the Las Vegas pool scene once again.

The upcoming Omnia Dayclub & Skybar at Caesars Palace will boast two central pools, festival-level DJ production and elevated food and beverage offerings.

The 46,000-square-foot entertainment complex will draw inspiration from beach clubs in Mykonos, St. Tropez and Ibiza.

“With Omnia Dayclub & Skybar, we’re defining what’s next for Las Vegas at the scale, energy and ambition the city demands,” Noah Tepperberg, co-CEO of Tao Group Hospitality, said in a statement.

In addition to Palm Tree Beach Club, which opened last summer, the group’s Las Vegas portfolio also includes Tao Beach, Marquee Dayclub and Liquid Pool Lounge.

Guests will enter Omnia Dayclub & Skybar from either a bridge connecting the space to Omnia Nightclub or via a grand staircase from The Strip.

Custom daybeds, banquettes, cabanas and VIP plunge pools will surround the main pools. The deck above will offer shaded seating, tiered banquettes and a bar and will operate year-round as Omnia Skybar.

Omnia Dayclub & Skybar is scheduled to open during the 2026 pool season.

