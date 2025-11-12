Wheels and deals: How to experience F1 weekend without a race ticket

From the F1 Arcade to pop-up shops to dance parties hosted by driver Carlos Sainz, there are plenty of ways to get close to the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

To mangle a sports metaphor, the Las Vegas Grand Prix is Steve Ely’s Super Bowl.

As the general manager of the F1 Arcade, which opened last month at the Forum Shops at Caesars, Formula One weekend will be the 21,000-square-foot venue’s first real test.

“It’s a really big, important experience for us,” Ely says. “We’re so excited to be a part of the race.”

Not surprisingly, given its name, the F1 Arcade is focused on the 87 full-motion racing simulators with five skill modes that Ely says are “very similar” to those used by Formula One drivers. The Las Vegas Grand Prix course is one of the tracks guests can race on via those sims.

“You’re able to see all of the landmarks as you’re driving through the track,” Ely says. “It’s not the easiest track. It’s a very fast track, but not the easiest.”

Beyond the racing, the venue boasts a global menu to reflect the sport’s worldwide appeal and a beverage program created by LP O’Brien, winner of Netflix’s “Drink Masters.”

So far, visitors have ranged from die-hard Formula One fanatics to the F1-curious. The venue is all-ages until 7 p.m. and 21-and-over thereafter.

“We’ve really built it for everybody,” Ely says.

Fans can gather for a Las Vegas Grand Prix watch party, starting at 6 p.m. Nov. 22, that will offer bottomless beer, wine, seltzers, bubbles and appetizers, unlimited sim racing and live entertainment for $295.

The party officially just includes watching the race on the venue’s big screens. The third-floor terrace typically offers a view of Las Vegas Boulevard, although whether race organizers will find a way to obstruct that view hasn’t been determined. At the very least, guests should be able to hear the world’s best drivers as they roar past.

Here are some more ways to experience the thrills of Formula One weekend without a race ticket:

Experiences

The Encore Players Lounge at Wynn Las Vegas is bringing back the Red Bull Pit Stop Challenge, where visitors can change out tires in a timed event. A collection of Michael Schumacher’s race helmets and suits will be on display, as will a 1997 Ferrari F310B and vehicles spanning F1’s 75-year history. Formula One cars and supercars — including a Senna-inspired model, a Daniel Ricciardo car, the Mastercard McLaren and a Pagani Utopia — will be displayed throughout the resort. It’s all open Wednesday through Nov. 23.

An official MoneyGram Haas F1 Team race car will be displayed, along with exclusive memorabilia, Tuesday through Nov. 23 at The Cosmopolitan. Drivers Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman and team principal Ayao Komatsu will participate in a meet-and-greet at the activation. The hotel also is celebrating the artistic side of Formula One on those days with an F1-themed digital art installation in the lobby and a collection of race helmets created by Las Vegas artists. Artist Armin Flossdorf will paint race-themed works Monday through Nov. 24.

The Atlassian Williams Racing team will take over the Brooklyn Bridge at New York-New York for an interactive fan zone. The free experience will include F1 cars, simulators, games and appearances from drivers and team members. It will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Nov. 22.

The Mercedes Race Experience at Aria is displaying a show car, race simulators, team merchandise and photo opportunities in the hotel lobby. Elsewhere at Aria, driver Carlos Sainz will host The Smooth Operator Dance Lounge again this year. The experience will be open 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday through Nov. 23 at Alibi Lounge.

Guenther Steiner, the former Haas F1 team principal, will answer questions from fans and share behind-the-scenes stories from his decade in Formula One during a free speaking engagement at 11 a.m. Nov. 22 inside Kaos at the Palms.

The Shoey Bar, where fans can re-create the racing celebration of drinking from a shoe, returns with two new Sparco shoe designs as well as an inverted F1 helmet that serves as a punch bowl. It’s open noon to 10 p.m., Nov. 20-22 in the Fountain Courtyard next to the hotel’s main valet.

Eat like they do at Ferrari from Wednesday through Nov. 22 when Cavallino, the legendary restaurant next to the automotive factory in Maranello, Italy, takes over Le Cirque at Bellagio.

Shopping

The F1 Las Vegas Hub is selling the new Disney x Formula 1 merchandise line as well as collaborations with Lego Group, Hello Kitty, BAPE, Malbon Golf and the Golden Knights. It’s open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Nov. 23 and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 24 through Dec. 6 near the Waterfall Atrium at The Venetian.

Wynn Las Vegas will host a Las Vegas Grand Prix pop-up store Wednesday through Nov. 23 in the Encore Theater rotunda.

The Ferrari Boutique will sell exclusive clothing 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Dec. 31 inside Bellagio.

AllSaints will have a racing simulator and Batak reaction test to celebrate the limited-edition AllSaints x Williams Racing collaboration at 1 p.m. Wednesday inside its store at The Cosmopolitan.

And a pop-up from Enchanté, the lifestyle brand founded by retired Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo, will be open noon to 10 p.m. through Nov. 22 at The Cosmopolitan. Ricciardo is scheduled to make appearances.

