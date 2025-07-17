What’s up with the giant mushroom on Fremont East?

If you’ve been to Fremont East lately, you’ve probably noticed the giant mushroom that seems to have sprouted from the ground overnight.

If you’ve been to Fremont East lately, you’ve probably noticed the giant mushroom that seems to have sprouted from the ground overnight.

It’s part of the elaborate entrance to Electric Mushroom, which plans to bring the Las Vegas Strip nightclub experience to downtown on a more affordable scale.

Electric Mushroom opens to the public at 10 p.m. July 24. They’ll celebrate with an invite-only grand opening that Saturday, then it’s time to eat, drink and dance. The new spot, owned by All Access Hospitality, will be a restaurant from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m., when they “flip the switch” and it turns into a nightclub complete with bottle service and “shroom sirens,” or bottle girls. When football season arrives, the venue will open at 10 a.m.

The menu will feature “shockingly simple” and “electrically elevated” dishes, all under $25 (except for a tomahawk steak). Cocktails will hover around $16 each. Most items can be turned vegan with a mushroom swap.

Owners Zak Jordan and Brad Hogeg are veterans of the nightlife world on the Strip, having opened or operated 1 Oak, Light, Gatsby’s and Barbershop. Electric Mushroom is their flagship experience.

Jordan says the interior will feature electrically psychedelic designs, including black lights, visuals, and many a photo-op. “I’m bringing the full Strip experience to downtown,” he said Wednesday.

At opening, the venue will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, but it will be open seven days a week starting in August. Electric Mushroom takes over Therapy’s location, which closed this year at 518 E. Fremont St.

Contact Kristen DeSilva at kdesilva@reviewjournal.com. Follow @kristendesilva on X.