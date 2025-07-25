What to do: Shows to see in Las Vegas this week

What would Las Vegas be without its shows? From the gravity-defying Cirque du Soleil shows to residencies, comedians and everything in between, there’s always something to see in town.

Abbacadabra

6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday in the Showroom at the South Point, tickets start at $40. southpointcasino.com; 844-846-8689

‘Absinthe’

7, 9 and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 and 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday in the Spiegeltent on the Roman Plaza at Caesars Palace, tickets start at $129. No one younger than 18. spiegelworld.com; 702-534-3419

‘All Motown’

8 p.m. daily in the Showroom at Alexis Park Resort, tickets start at $44.95. Featuring the Duchesses of Motown. allmotown.com

‘All Shook Up: Tribute to The King’

6 p.m. daily in the Showroom at Alexis Park Resort, tickets start at $44.95. ticketkite.com

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes

8 p.m. Saturday in the Theatre at The Venetian, tickets start at $69.86. venetianlasvegas.com; 702-414-9000

‘Atomic Saloon Show’

7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in the Atomic Saloon at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, tickets start at $149. No one younger than 18. spiegelworld.com; 702-534-3419

‘Aussie Heat’

9:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 p.m. Saturday in the Robin Leach Lounge at Notoriety Live, tickets start at $47.95. No one younger than 18. Dark Thursday. notorietylive.com

‘Australian Bee Gees Show’

6 p.m. Saturday through Thursday in the Thunderland Showroom at Excalibur, $39.95-$70.95. excalibur.com; 702-597-7600

‘Awakening’

7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday through Tuesday in the Awakening Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, tickets start at $99. wynnlasvegas.com; 702-770-9966

Backstreet Boys

8 p.m. Friday through Sunday through Aug. 24 at the Sphere, ticket prices vary. ticketmaster.com

‘BattleBots: Destruct-A-Thon’

6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Caesars Entertainment Studios, 4165 Koval Lane, tickets start at $39.99. battlebots.com

Beyoncé

7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Allegiant Stadium, tickets start at $99.81. ticketmaster.com

Blue Man Group

5 and 8 p.m. daily in the Theater at Luxor, tickets start at $49. blueman.com/vegas; 800-258-3626

‘Bob Marley Hope Road’

5-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 5-10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Mandalay Bay, tickets start at $80. The show occurs every 30 minutes. ticketmaster.com

Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club

8 p.m. daily at the MGM Grand, $59.95-$79.95; with Brad Garrett $93.95-$115.95. No one younger than 21. 866-740-7711

‘Carpenters Legacy’

5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday in the V Theater at Planet Hollywood, $59.99-$79.99. vtheater.com

Carrot Top

8 p.m. Monday through Saturday in the Atrium Showroom at Luxor, tickets start at $49. No one younger than 16. Additional show Sunday. luxor.com

‘Cash After Dark: Johnny Cash Tribute’

7 p.m. Monday through Thursday in Vegas Stand Up & Rock Showroom at the Oyo hotel-casino, tickets start at $44.95. ticketkite.com

Chippendales

8 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday through Sunday with 10 p.m. shows Friday and Saturday in the Chippendales Theater at Planet Hollywood, tickets start at $66.85. No one younger than 18. chippendales.com

Comedy Cellar

7 and 9:30 p.m. daily at the Rio, $25-$45. riolasvegas.com

Criss Angel: ‘Mindfreak’

7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday in the Theater at Planet Hollywood, tickets start at $80. Dark through Tuesday. crissangel.com

David Blaine

8 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, tickets start at $95. wynnlasvegas.com; 702-770-9966

David Copperfield

7 and 9:30 p.m. daily with 4 p.m. show Saturday in the Theatre at the MGM Grand, tickets start at $81.69. mgmgrand.com; 866-740-7711

Dispatch with John Butler

6:30 p.m. Friday in The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan, tickets start at $76.39. ticketmaster.com; 800-653-8000

‘Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour’

7 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, tickets start at $57.21. t-mobilearena.com

Dita Von Teese

9 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday in Voltaire at The Venetian, tickets start at $55. voltairelv.com

DJ Quik

Doors open at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq Promenade, tickets start at $40.80. brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas

Dusty Slay

10 p.m. Friday in the Palazzo Theatre at The Venetian, tickets start at $51.90. ticketmaster.com; 702-414-9000

Eddie Griffin

8:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday in the Saxe Theater at Planet Hollywood, tickets start at $84.98. vtheater.com

‘The Empire Strips Back — A Burlesque Parody’

7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Rio, tickets start at $49. No one younger than 18. riolasvegas.com

Eslabon Armado

9 p.m. Saturday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay, tickets start at $99. ticketmaster.com; 702-632-7600

‘Fantasy’

10:30 p.m. daily with 8 p.m. shows Sundays in the Atrium Showroom at Luxor, $39-$59. No one younger than 18. luxor.com

Femmes of Rock

6 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Myron’s at The Smith Center, $33.40-$56.40. thesmithcenter.com

George Thorogood & the Destroyers

8 p.m. Friday in The Pearl at the Palms, tickets start at $63.96. axs.com

Gerry McCambridge: ‘The Mentalist’

7:30 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday in the V Theater at Planet Hollywood, tickets start at $96.33. No one younger than 16. vtheater.com

‘Ghost Stories’

7 and 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday and Thursday at 1923 Prohibition Bar at Mandalay Bay, tickets start at $69. Featuring Kent Axell. 1923lv.com

Gordie Brown: ‘Lasting Impressions’

7:30 p.m. Saturday and Thursday in the Showroom at the Golden Nugget, tickets start at $32.20. goldennugget.com/lasvegas

Human Nature

7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday in the Showroom at South Point, tickets start at $45. southpointcasino.com; 844-846-8689

Jabbawockeez

5:30 and 8 p.m. daily with 2 p.m. show Saturday and Sunday at the MGM Grand, tickets start at $49. mgmgrand.com; 866-740-7711

Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club

4, 8 and 10 p.m. Friday, 6, 8 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 and 10 p.m. Sunday and Monday, with 11:30 p.m. shows Friday and Saturday at the Linq Promenade, tickets start at $23.75. ticketmaster.com; 800-653-8000

Kelly Clarkson

8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Aug. 16 in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, ticket prices vary. ticketmaster.com; 800-653-8000

Kevin Lepine: ‘Hypnosis Unleashed’

9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in the Canyon Club at the Four Queens, $29-$39. No one younger than 18. fourqueens.com; 702-385-4011

‘The King Comes Home’

5:30 p.m. Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 9 p.m. Saturday in Westgate Cabaret at Westgate, tickets start at $61.14. Elvis tribute show. ticketmaster.com

‘King of Diamonds: Neil Diamond Tribute’

9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday in Vegas Stand Up & Rock Showroom at the Oyo hotel-casino, tickets start at $44.95. ticketkite.com

L.A. Comedy Club

6, 8 and 10 p.m. daily in the Dragon Room at The Strat, tickets start at $39.95-$59.95. The “Happy Hour Variety Show” with Julio Gonzalez at 6 p.m.; national touring headliners at 8 p.m. daily and 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, with Butch Bradley at 10 p.m. Thursday through Monday. thestrat.com; 702-380-7777

Las Vegas Live Comedy Club

9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and Tuesday in the V Theater at Planet Hollywood, tickets start at $49.98. vtheater.com

Less Than Jake

Doors open at 6 p.m. Sunday at Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade, tickets start at $46.40. brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas

‘Mac King Comedy Magic Show’

3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in the Thunderland Showroom at Excalibur, $44.95-$54.95. excalibur.com; 702-597-7600

‘Mad Apple’

7 and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at New York-New York, tickets start at $59. newyorknewyork.com; 866-606-7111

‘The Magic of Jen Kramer’

5 p.m. Friday through Sunday in Westgate Cabaret at Westgate, tickets start at $19.99. ticketmaster.com

‘Magic Mike Live’

7:30 and 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Monday and Wednesday in the Theatre at Sahara Las Vegas, tickets start at $53. No one younger than 18. ticketmaster.com; 800-653-8000

‘Marriage Can Be Murder’

7 p.m. Thursday through Monday at Diversion Amusements, 5321 Cameron St., tickets start at $79.95. marriagecanbemurder.com

Mat Franco: ‘Magic Reinvented Nightly’

7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday in the Theater at The Linq, tickets start at $50.49. ticketmaster.com

‘Michael Jackson One’

6:30 and 9 p.m. Thursday through Monday in the Theatre at Mandalay Bay, tickets start at $69. cirquedusoleil.com; 877-632-7400

Mike Hammer: ‘Comedy Magic’

7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in the Canyon Club at the Four Queens, $40.26-$51.66. fourqueens.com; 702-385-4011

‘MJ Live’

7 p.m. daily in the Showroom at Harrah’s Las Vegas, tickets start at $73. ticketmaster.com

‘Mystere’

7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday through Tuesday at Treasure Island, tickets start at $69. treasureisland.com; 800-392-1999

‘Nathan Burton Magic Show’

2 and 4 p.m. Friday through Wednesday in the Theater at Flyover, tickets start at $22. nathanburton.com

‘1969 Live Concert: The King Returns’

7 and 9 p.m. Thursday in the International Theater at Westgate, ticket prices vary. Elvis tribute show featuring Travis Powell. ticketmaster.com

‘O’

7 and 9:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday at Bellagio, tickets start at $79. bellagio.com; 888-488-7111

‘Paranormal — Mind Reading Magic’

4 p.m. Wednesday through Monday in the Imagine Showroom at the Horseshoe Las Vegas, $43.11-$70.44. Featuring Frederic Da Silva. Dark Sunday. ticketmaster.com; 855-234-7469

‘Penn & Teller’

8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at the Rio, tickets start at $78. riolasvegas.com

Piff the Magic Dragon

7 p.m. Saturday through Thursday in the Showroom at the Flamingo, tickets start at $52.95. caesars.com/shows; 855-234-7469

‘Popovich Comedy Pet Theater’

2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday in the V Theater at Planet Hollywood, tickets start at $29.99. Additional 4 p.m. show Saturday. vtheater.com

‘Potted Potter’

2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Tuesday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Friday, Monday and Thursday in the Imagine Showroom at the Horseshoe Las Vegas, $49.99-$99.99. A Harry Potter parody. ticketmaster.com

Powerman 5000

7 p.m. Thursday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay, tickets start at $35. ticketmaster.com; 702-632-7600

‘Purple Reign: The Prince Tribute Show’

8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in the V Theater at Planet Hollywood, tickets start at $42.20. No one younger than 16. vtheater.com

‘The Rat Pack Is Back!’

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in the Copa Room at Tuscany, tickets start at $89.95. ratpackisback.com

‘Rouge’

9 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday through Thursday, 8 and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, in the Strat Theater at The Strat, $59-$109. No one younger than 18. thestrat.com; 702-380-7777

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!’

7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, 9:30 p.m. Saturday through Monday and Thursday in the Showroom at the Flamingo, $49-$122.25. caesars.com/shows

Shin Lim: ‘Limitless’

7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday with 4:30 p.m. show Saturday in the Palazzo Theatre at The Venetian, tickets start at $49.99. ticketmaster.com; 702-414-9000

‘Soul of Motown’

9 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday in the Westgate Cabaret at Westgate, $29.99-$59.99. Dark Saturday and Thursday. ticketmaster.com

Steve Connolly: ‘Spirit of the King’

7 p.m. Thursday and Sunday in the Robin Leach Lounge at Notoriety Live, tickets start at $30. notorietylive.com

Tape Face

7:30 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday in the Underground Theater at the MGM Grand, tickets start at $49. mgmgrand.com; 866-740-7711

Terry Fator

7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday in the Strat Theater at The Strat, tickets start at $59. thestrat.com; 702-380-7777

Thunder From Down Under

8 and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday in the Thunderland Showroom at Excalibur, $49.95-$90.95. No one younger than 18. excalibur.com; 702-597-7600

‘Tournament of Kings’

6 and 8:30 p.m. Wednesday through Monday at Excalibur, tickets start at $63.44. excalibur.com; 702-597-7600

Treaty Oak Revival, Laredo

8 p.m. Saturday at the Event Lawn at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, tickets start at $67. virginhotelslv.com

‘V — The Ultimate Variety Show’

7 p.m. daily in the V Theater at Planet Hollywood, tickets start at $59.98. vtheater.com

‘Vegas! The Show’

7 p.m. Monday through Saturday in the Saxe Theater at Planet Hollywood, tickets start at $59.98. vtheater.com

Vinnie Favorito

8 p.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Sunday in the Robin Leach Lounge at Notoriety Live, tickets start at $30. No one younger than 18. notorietylive.com

‘Wow’

5 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 7 p.m. Friday and Wednesday, 7 and 9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday in the Showroom at the Rio, tickets start at $67.04. riolasvegas.com

‘X Burlesque’

7 and 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and Monday, 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday in Bugsy’s Cabaret at the Flamingo, $56-$88. No one younger than 18. ticketmaster.com

‘X Country’

10 p.m. Monday, Wednesday through Saturday in the Cabaret at Harrah’s Las Vegas, $48-$82.95. No one younger than 18. harrahslasvegas.com

‘Zombie Burlesque’

8 p.m. Monday through Saturday in the V Theater at Planet Hollywood, tickets start at $59.98. vtheater.com