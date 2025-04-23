Famed bar on Las Vegas Strip to close for renovations
Famed bar on Las Vegas Strip to close for renovations

April 23, 2025
 
Clique Bar & Lounge, the cool-hang mainstay on the main drag of The Cosmopolitan that styles itself as CliQue Bar & Lounge, will close May 1 for renovations. The bar opened in 2015 at the property. Petermax Co., a Phoenix design firm, is leading the remodel, which is planned to be completed by early fall.

Specifics of the project design have not been announced.

Over the past decade, Clique Bar has developed a following by blending a creative cocktail program (including tableside mixology) and cocktails themed to Las Vegas events and national drink days with live music, DJ sets, mixology competitions, and shareable bites and plates (including lollipop chicken wings and deep-fried Oreos).

The 2,500-square-foot Clique Bar comes courtesy of Vegas-based Clique Hospitality, whose portfolio encompasses dining, daylife and nightlife concepts across Vegas, Southern California, Chicago and Florida.

In Vegas, besides The Cosmopolitan, Clique Hospitality has variously created daylife, nightlife and restaurants at Aria, Caesars Palace, Durango, Green Valley Ranch, Mandalay Bay, Palace Station, Red Rock Resort and Resorts World.

Clique Bar will be open through service April 30. Visit cliquelv.com.

