Baller vs. budget: Where to spend NYE in Vegas based on what you want to spend

There are still plenty of ways to drop serious money on New Year’s Eve. But it feels like there are more bargains — or at least relative bargains — to be had this year.

Some years, you can barely leave your house on New Year’s Eve without spending the equivalent of a mortgage payment.

This is not one of those years.

Sure, there are still plenty of ways to drop serious money while watching the calendar roll over to 2026. But it feels like there are more bargains — or at least relative bargains — to be had this year.

Whether you’re looking for a baller night out or a budget evening, there’s something for most everyone on the following list.

Baller: Act quickly and you can secure stage seating for you and nine friends for just $48,506.63 when John Summit performs at LIV at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Budget: James Hype is headlining Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World, where admission starts at $24.72 for women and $36.05 for men.

Baller: Want access to a seat for Tiësto at Omnia? The “table share experience” is $574.19 for ladies and $1,148.38 for gents.

Budget: Lee Orchard, better known as The Golden Knight, will perform a DJ set as part of the free “Bottles & Blitz New Year’s Eve Party” running from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the STN Sportsbook & Bar at Sunset Station.

Baller: Giada’s New Year’s Eve Gala at The Cromwell includes a four-course tasting menu, a welcome glass of Prosecco and a premium window table for $352.22 per person.

Budget: Leticia’s Cocina & Cantina at Santa Fe Station has a four-course chef’s menu available 8 p.m. to midnight that includes a bottle of red or white wine or a margarita or beer paired with a shot of tequila, a Champagne toast and party favors at midnight, and live entertainment featuring Claudine Castro. It’s $89.99 for two.

Baller: Meet chef Guy Savoy when he hosts the nine-course prix fixe dinner at his eponymous Caesars Palace restaurant. It’s $725 per person.

Budget: Party with Robin Thicke, CeeLo Green, Chingy and more during Countdown Under the Canopy at the Fremont Street Experience. Gates open at 7 p.m., and tickets are $60.

Baller: Rail-side patio seating for the fireworks comes with bottomless cocktails and food stations at Cabo Wabo Cantina at Planet Hollywood. It’s $543.41 per person.

Budget: Eight Lounge, the cigar bar at Resorts World with a patio offering a view of the fireworks, has free general admission starting at 8:30 p.m.

Baller: Knock back specialty cocktails, premium whiskeys, fine wines and Telmont Champagne as part of the three-hour open bar at “Countdown in the Clouds.” DJ Optic will perform from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. during the party at Legacy Club at Circa. General admission is $368.22.

Budget: All locations of PT’s Taverns will offer all-you-can-drink sparkling wine from 10 p.m. to midnight for $10, including a free midnight toast and party souvenirs.

Baller: The High Steaks VIP Experience comes with a Louis XIII tasting, a complimentary pour of Telmont Champagne, tray-passed cocktails and sweet and savory bites, a cold seafood display, performances from a roaming illusionist and, perhaps most importantly, 9 p.m. access to the Rio rooftop to secure the best view of the fireworks. It’s $644.52 per person.

Budget: You can watch the fireworks from the Oasis Ice Rink at the Fontainebleau. The party starts at 9 p.m., and the $66.94 admission includes skate rental and two drink tickets.

Baller: Bottomless Champagne and an open bar, roaming caviar bumps, a jazz band giving way to DJs, an oyster shucker, a seafood tower and passed canapés are on tap at Oddyssey’s Submarine Speakeasy at Area15. Doors open at 8 p.m. It’s $547.18 per person.

Budget: New Year’s Eve Masquerade, also at Area15, will feature roaming performers, art installations, ballroom parties and electronic music headlined by ALLEYCVT. General admission is $62.08.

Baller: Ivan Kane’s Forty Deuce, a fixture on the nightlife scene until its closure in 2009, will reopen its rock ’n’ roll burlesque show at its old spot at Mandalay Bay. VIP reservations come with no-wait entry, exclusive table and seating access, a VIP dance floor, bottle service and a private server for $510.64 per person.

Budget: The “Palms New Year’s Celebration” includes live music and specialty performers inside Kaos and a fireworks viewing experience from the hotel’s pool deck. Doors open at 9 p.m. General admission starts at $50.

Baller: Top of the World Steakhouse at The Strat has a specialty five-course prix fixe dinner beginning with a toast of Nicolas Feuillatte Reserve Exclusive Brut at 9:45 p.m. for $395.04 per person.

Budget: As part of the Silverton’s “Skip the Strip,” all casino bars will offer bottomless drinks from 7 to 10 p.m. leading up to a dance party starting at 10 p.m. inside Veil Pavilion. Tickets are $40 in advance and $80 on Dec. 31.

Baller: When the Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio unveils its new entertainment lineup, the premium experience will include a five-course prix fixe menu and optimal seats and booths for a minimum spend of $495 per person.

Budget: Frankie Moreno will perform free shows from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. in the Cabaret Theater at the Westgate.

Baller: Ocean Prime will provide heaters and blankets for guests awaiting the fireworks on its fourth-floor terrace. The full à la carte dinner menu will be available during the 9 p.m. seating. There’s a $400 reservation deposit per person, $300 of which will be applied toward the $300 food and beverage minimum.

Budget: The New Year’s Eve $26,000 Giddy Up Bingo Game starts at 10 p.m. at Santa Fe Station and includes a Champagne toast, cupcakes and party favors for $65.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567.