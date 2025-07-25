Where to see live music this week around Las Vegas

Just about every lounge, many restaurants and neighborhood venues offer live music through the week. Here’s your guide to who’s playing where around Las Vegas the week of July 25, 2025.

on the strip

Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade: Best Song Ever, 9 p.m. Saturday, tickets start at $19. brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas

Caspian’s at Caesars Palace: Mojo Juju, 8 p.m. Friday and Tuesday; Justin Carder & the Southern Language, 8 p.m. Saturday; Indie Florentino, 8 p.m. Sunday; “Kellyoke” with the Milk Men, 10:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Reservations encouraged. caspianslv.com

Easy’s Cocktail Lounge at Aria: Shaun DeGraff Trio, 8 p.m. Friday; Antimony, 8 p.m. Saturday; Mackenzie Sol, 8 p.m. Wednesday; Latin Night, 8 p.m. Thursday. Reservations encouraged. easysvegas.com

Gilley’s at Treasure Island: Steve Sturgis & the Riflemen, 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Brian Lynn Jones, 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 p.m. Sunday; Matt James, 1-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday; Karaoke Night, 8-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays; Anthony Taylor Jr., 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. gilleyslasvegas.com

House of Blues at Mandalay Bay: Restaurant stage: Deuces Wild, 10 p.m. Friday; Phil Stendek, 10 p.m. Saturday; Michael Grimm, 9 p.m. Sunday. Foundation Room: Sam I Am, 10 p.m. Saturday; Sincere, 10 p.m. Sunday; Mark Mac, 10 p.m. Tuesday; Seany Mac, 10 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; Greg Lopez, 10 p.m. Thursday. houseofblues.com/lasvegas

Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Bar: Nashville Artist Summer Series with the Shane Rivers Band, Friday through Sunday; Alex Graham, Friday through Monday, at 63 City Center, 3716 Las Vegas Blvd. South. jasonaldeansbar.com/las-vegas

Sahara Las Vegas: Dueling Pianos, 8:30 p.m. Friday in Casbar Lounge, and 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Azilo Ultra Lounge. saharalasvegas.com

off-strip

One Steakhouse at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas: “Lounge Sessions Live” 5:30-9:30 p.m. with Serina Rae, Friday; Megan Wallace, Saturday; Setphania Pourgouri, Thursday. virginhotelslv.com

Piero’s Italian Cuisine: Carmine Mandia, 7-10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 355 Convention Center Drive. pieroscuisine.com

Tuscany: Piazza Lounge features the Kenny Davidsen Show, 8:45 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Friday; Rita Lim, 7-10:30 p.m. Sunday. Copa Room: Smashing Alice, 10 p.m. Saturday, no cover, at 255 E. Flamingo Road. tuscanylv.com

boulder city

Boulder Dam Brewing Co.: Rick Berthod Blues, 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays at 453 Nevada Way, Boulder City. boulderdambrewing.com

central las vegas

Coverall Lounge at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur: Block Party, 8 p.m. Friday; The Klique, 8:30 p.m. Saturday; at 740 S. Decatur Blvd. arizonacharliesdecatur.com

Composers Room: An Evening with the Phantom & the Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber, 7 p.m. Friday, $25; the Hang featuring the B-Listers, 6 p.m. Monday; Julian Miranda’s Unplugged Vocal Jam, 6 p.m. Tuesday; Limoncello, 7 p.m. Wednesday; Kelly Clinton and special guests, 7 p.m. Thursdays, $31.29; at 953 E. Sahara Ave. thecomposersroom.com

Sand Dollar Lounge: Chris Koman Band, 6 p.m. Friday; the Moanin’ Blacksnakes, 10 p.m. Friday; Monk and the Po Boys, 6 p.m. Saturday; Ian Crawford, 10 p.m. Saturday; Omalza, 10 p.m. Sunday; Trevor & the Swingin’ Johnsons, 10 p.m. Monday; Gallivant, 10 p.m. Tuesday; the Bipolarxpress Band, 10 p.m. Wednesday; Julia & the Hounddoggs, 10 p.m. Thursday at 3355 Spring Mountain Road. thesanddollarlv.com

downtown las vegas

Backstage Bar & Billiards: System of a Clown, Red Moon One, 8 p.m. Friday, $5-$50; Zig Zags, the Acid Sisters, 9 p.m. Saturday, $15-$30; at 601 Fremont St. 601fremont.com; smashmagpresents.com

Fremont Country Club: Gideon with UnityTX, 7 p.m. Friday, $30-$62.50, at 601 Fremont St. 601fremont.com

Sand Dollar Downtown at the Plaza: Downtown Dueling Piano, 9 p.m. Fridays; Mimi & the Riviera’s, 9 p.m. Saturday; Karaoke Showcase, 9 p.m. Mondays; Off the Rails, 7 p.m. Wednesdays, at 1 S. Main St. plazahotelcasino.com

Vic’s Las Vegas: The Rising Stars of Las Vegas Academy of Jazz, Friday and Saturday, at 355 Promenade Place. vicslasvegas.com

east las vegas

Palace Grand Lounge at Arizona Charlie’s Boulder: Rhythm Nation, 8 p.m. Friday; Tyler Halsey, 8 p.m. Saturday; at 4575 Boulder Highway. arizonacharliesboulder.com

The Railhead at Boulder Station: Bailongo a la Mexicana, 9 p.m. Saturdays; no cover at 4111 Boulder Highway. boulderstation.com

henderson

Gold Mine Tavern: Sonic Shakers, 8 p.m. Friday; Melon Collie, 8 p.m. Saturday at 23 S. Water St. goldminetavern.com

Green Valley Ranch Resort: Drop Bar: DJ, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; no cover. stationcasinoslive.com

Las Vegas Distillery: Jazz Night with Andrew Lee “The Sinatra Guy,” 6-9 p.m. Friday, no cover at 7330 Eastgate Road, No. 100. lasvegasdistillery.com

M Resort: Amp’D: Latin Breeze, 8 p.m. Friday; Tresure, 8 p.m. Saturday. M Bar: DJ, 8 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday at 12300 Las Vegas Blvd. South. themresort.com

north las vegas

ETA Lounge at Aliante Casino: DJ Slammin’ Sam, 8-11 p.m. Saturdays. aliantecasino.com

northwest

Ciao Vino Ristorante: Rick Kelly, 5-8 p.m. Saturdays; at 740 S. Rampart Blvd. ciaovino.com

Chrome Showroom at Santa Fe Station: ’80s Station, 9 p.m. Friday; ’90s Station, 9 p.m. Saturday; no cover at 4949 N. Rancho Dr. stationcasinoslive.com

Lee Canyon: Roxy Gunn Project, 1-5 p.m. Saturday at 6725 Lee Canyon Road. leecanyonlv.com

south las vegas

Bootlegger Bistro: Santa Fe and the Fat City Horns, 7:30 p.m. Mondays in The Copa; Doug Taylor, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Sundays, 6-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; Singer & Sachs, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Mondays; Mariano Gonzalez, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; at 7700 Las Vegas Blvd. South. bootleggerlasvegas.com

South Point: Showroom: the Dennis Bono Show, 2 p.m. Thursdays, $10; the Spazmatics, 10:30 p.m. Saturdays, $10. Silverado Lounge: Wes Winters, 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. southpointcasino.com

southeast

Ichabod’s Lounge: Randy Anderson and Kendra Daniels, 6:30-10:30 p.m. Thursdays at 3300 E. Flamingo Road. ichabodslounge.net

Italian American Club: Nicholas Cole, 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday; William Jordan Jr., 7:30 p.m. Friday; EC Adams, 7:30 p.m. Saturday; Jerry Tiffe, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday; at 2333 E. Sahara Ave.

Tiki Di Amore: Jolli’s Jammers, 7-10 p.m. Friday at 2850 E. Tropicana Blvd. tikidiamore.com

southwest

Bel-Aire at Durango: DJs, 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Thursdays, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Oasis Lounge: DJ, 7:30-11 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday, no cover at 6915 N. Durango Drive. durangoresort.com

Maxan Jazz: M.O.B. Band, 7 p.m. Friday; Dee + Shapeera, 7 p.m. Saturday; Ryan Baker, 7 p.m. Sunday; Jess Gopen & Quintet, 7 p.m. Monday; Tristan Selzler Quartet, 7 p.m. Thursday; $25 food and beverage minimum ($40 Friday and Saturday); 4130 S. Decatur Blvd. maxanjazz.com

Siena Deli: Kent Foote & the Vegas Good Fellas, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at 9500 W. Sahara Ave. sienaitalian.com

summerlin

Round Bar at Rampart Casino: Cool Change, 7 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday at 221 N. Rampart Blvd. theresortatsummerlin.com

Red Rock Resort: Rocks Lounge: Franky and the All Nighters, 10 p.m. Friday, no cover; ’80s Night, 9 p.m. Saturday, no cover; stationcasinoslive.com. Rouge Room: Badd Juju, 8 p.m. Fridays; Radical West, 8 p.m. Saturdays; Salon Rouge, 8 p.m. Thursdays; rougeroomlv.com. 11011 W. Charleston Blvd.