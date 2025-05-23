What songs did Kenny Chesney sing at opening of Sphere residency in Las Vegas?

Kenny Chesney officially kicked off his residency at the Sphere on Thursday. Here’s a look at the setlist.

Kenny Chesney has officially kicked off his residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas—and fans were in for a real treat at the opening show.

While hitting the stage at the iconic Las Vegas venue on Thursday, May 22, the 57-year-old country crooner pulled out all of the stops for the crowd, including a 23-song set and three encore performances.

Chesney even brought out a special guest, fellow country music star Kelsea Ballerini, who joined the hitmaker on stage to sing not one, not two, but three songs together.

Keep scrolling to find out which songs Chesney—and Ballerini—sang at opening night of his Las Vegas residency.

��SIGN UP for Parade’s Daily newsletter to get the latest pop culture news & celebrity interviews delivered right to your inbox��

Here’s the setlist:

“Beer in Mexico”

“Keg in the Closet”

“Till It’s Gone”

“Here and Now”

“No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems”

“Welcome to the Fishbowl”

“One Lonely Island”

“Reality”

“I Go Back”

“Seven Days”

“Summertime”

“Living in Fast Forward”

“Big Star”

“Setting the World on Fire”

“Young”

“Noise”

“Get Along”

“She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy” (with Kelsea Ballerini)

“Half of My Hometown (Kelsea Ballerini cover) (with Kelsea Ballerini)

“You and Tequila” (with Kelsea Ballerini)

“When the Sun Goes Down”

“All the Pretty Girls”

“Out Last Night”

Encore:

“American Kids”

“Anything But Mine”

“Don’t Happen Twice”

Chesney is scheduled to continue his Las Vegas residency for a limited summer run, with his final show set to take place on Saturday, June 21.

Related: Kenny Chesney Receives Major Career Honor