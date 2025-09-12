Ultimate guide to Mexican Independence festivities in Las Vegas

From fights to concerts to free fun, we’ve got you covered during one of the biggest weekends of the year.

Let’s face it, Canelo Álvarez owed us one. • Since 2010, the boxing superstar has been fighting regularly during Mexican Independence Day weekend, mostly in Las Vegas. • The holiday has been a key date on the boxing calendar for decades, with all-time greats such as Floyd Mayweather and Oscar De La Hoya having topped major cards during the weekend. • But Álvarez’s fight last year with one-dimensional brawler Edgar Berlanga at T-Mobile Arena looked like a mismatch on paper and even more so in the ring, with Álvarez cruising to a unanimous decision win against his overmatched foe.

However, Álvarez is making up for it this go-round in an epic clash against fellow multidivision champ Terence Crawford on Friday, when these two all-time greats square off, with Crawford jumping up two weight classes to put his unbeaten record on the line.

It’s the first fight at Allegiant Stadium and will surely rank among the top-grossing boxing cards ever in a city that’s long been at the center of the sport.

Canelo vs. Crawford is a fittingly massive centerpiece of Vegas’ Mexican Independence Day festivities.

Here’s a rundown of some of the many entertainment options during what has become one of the biggest weekends of the year in Vegas.

○

Free holiday celebrations

Great Hall at Fashion Show Mall, Saturday: Get festive to the sounds of Mariachi Los Pumas de K.O. Knudson Academy, along with traditional dances and an interactive art installation inspired by Mexican papel picado at the return of this annual event.

Fremont Street Experience, Sunday: Resole your dancing shoes and get ready for 14 hours of Latin music DJs, mariachi bands and more on three stages from noon until 2 a.m.

El Grito, Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, Tuesday: Head to St. Mark’s Square, where mariachi bands and dancers will perform amid an El Grito ceremony, holiday exhibits and more.

Regional Mexican music standouts

Banda MS, Michelob Ultra Arena, Friday: With 17 members, this banda powerhouse boasts almost as many musicians as entries in its impressive, 20-album discography.

Carín León, MGM Grand Garden, Friday: After earning a trio of Latin Grammy Awards, León scored his first Grammy for Best Música Mexicana Album in February.

Duelo, PH Live at Planet Hollywood, Friday: Hailing from Texas, this Mexican norteño group has become one of the most popular acts of its ilk on both sides of the border.

Chelo, PH Live at Planet Hollywood, Saturday: See her now as the “Queen of Ranchera” brings her farewell tour to town before retiring from the road.

Los Tucanes de Tijuana, The Pearl at the Palms, Saturday: In 2019, these Pacific norteño pioneers became the first regional Mexican band to play Coachella, underscoring their crossover appeal. An even bigger honor: They’ve also earned a star on the Las Vegas Walk of Fame.

Palomazo Norteño, MGM Grand Garden, Sunday: Singers Lalo Mora, Eliseo Robles, Rosendo Cantú and Raúl Hernández come together, Voltron-style, in this norteño all-star squad.

○

Latin pop/rock favorites

Ricky Martin, Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Friday-Saturday: Still livin’ the vida loca after all these years, Martin returns to Vegas for his first solo gigs in seven years.

Fey, The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Friday: This former teen pop star is the first female soloist to draw more than 95,000 fans over 10 performances at Mexico City’s famed National Auditorium.

Pitbull, BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau, Friday-Saturday: We can’t 100 percent confirm that Pitbull’s heart pumps Red Bull in place of blood, but his relentlessly high-energy live gigs certainly suggest as such.

Matute, Venetian Theatre, Friday-Saturday: These ’80s-lovin’ pop-rock throwbacks are known for live gigs that escalate into full-on dance parties.

Alejandro Fernandez, MGM Grand Garden, Saturday and Monday: It’ll be a family affair when Latin music superstar Alejandro Fernández pays tribute to his legendary father Vicente Fernández on his “De Rey a Rey tour, which sees Alejandro returning to town for a record 23rd straight Mexican Independence Day weekend.

Cuco, Brooklyn Bowl, Saturday: After selling out Brooklyn Bowl last year, 20-something musical autodidact Cuco returns to put still more hearts in headlocks with starry-eyed, psychedelic- and bossa nova-informed bedroom pop.

Reik, The Pearl at The Palms, Sunday: By collaboratiing with the likes of Nicky Jam, Ozuna and Maluma, Reik has added a reggaeton edge to its Latin pop repertoire in recent years.

Edith Márquez, The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Sunday: She began her career when she was just a kid on TV singing competition shows “Juguemos a Cantar” and “Canta, Canta.” Decades later, singer/actress Márquez remains a Latin pop icon.

Jesse & Joy, The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Sunday: A Latin pop Carpenters? This sister-brother duo qualifies.

Marco Antonio Solis, Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Sunday-Monday: The Latin American titan of song brings his “Más Cerca de Ti World Tour” to Vegas for one of the outing’s only non-arena stops.

○

Comedy

Alfred Robles, Palazzo Theatre at The Venetian, Friday: What to do upon getting booted from the police academy? Launch a successful career in comedy, of course. At least that’s what Robles has done via appearances on Comedy Central’s “Stand Up Revolution” and Netflix’s “Mr. Iglesias.” Speaking of which…

Gabriel Iglesias, The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan, Friday: He’s not fat, he’s fluffy — and the biggest thing about Iglesias? His massive fan base: In 2022, he became the first comedian to sell out L.A.’s Dodger Stadium.

Felipe Esparza, David Copperfield Theater at MGM Grand, Friday: Like Mike Tyson, Esparza claims to have once bitten a dude’s ear off. He’s mellowed out a tad since, and now he aims to help you do the same with his off-kilter stand-up.

Brincos Dieras, The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Saturday: He calls himself Latin America’s most irreverent clown. Now Dieras celebrates 30 years of doing his thing alongside fellow funnymen Jose Luis Zagar and Kevyn Contreras.

Teo Gonzalez and Mario Aguilar, Palazzo Theatre, Saturday: These two standout Mexican stand-ups unite for their ’90s-vs.-’60s “Las Comedia Perfecta” show.

○

Let’s go clubbing and swimming

Zamna, Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World, Friday-Sunday: Globe-trotting electronic dance music festival Zamna may have launched in Tulum, Mexico, but now it takes place all over the world, from Spain to Indonesia. This weekend, it comes to Vegas for the first time with Meduza, Tom & Collins, James Hype, Sistek, Sparrow & Barbossa and others.

Klub Nocturno, The Portal at Area 15, Friday: It’ll be a special rock en español vs. cumbia night when the Klub Nocturno returns to town.

Mala Vida Latin Nights, The Pool at the Sahara, Friday: Swim with the sharks — DJ Shark that is — along with fellow DJs Moy, Muñeco and Beto as they soundtrack this weekly Latin dance party.

Altura Presents Viva El Perrero, Substance, Saturday: Vegas’ hottest Latin-themed electronic dance music party packs ’em in every Saturday at Substance.

Neon Vibra at Daylight at Mandalay Bay, Saturday: Cool off at this Latin music night swim.

Lucha libre!

Worlds Collide, Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center, Friday: The sweat shall fly, along with all the bodies soaring off turnbuckles, when WWE favorites (featuring Dominik Mysterio) clash with the stars of the leading Mexican lucha libre promotion company AAA.

○

More community events

Fiesta in Paradise - Loteria Night, Friday: Featuring the game Lotería, treats and more, 5-7 p.m. Friday at Paradise Recreation Center, 4775 McLeod Drive. clarkcountynv.gov/parks

Patria Mexicana: Voces de Union y Libertad: Mariachi Nueva Promesa of Mariachi Conservatory of Las Vegas and more perform at 6 p.m. Friday at West Las Vegas Library Theatre, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd., free. lasvegasnevada.gov/discover

Fiesta Folklorico: A Celebration of Culture & Dance, Saturday: Danzantes del Puerto presents a showcase of various dances from multiple Mexican states 2-3 p.m. Friday at East Las Vegas Library, 2851 E. Bonanza Road, free. thelibrarydistrict.org. also at 7 p.m. Saturday at Whitney Library, 5175 E. Tropicana Ave.

Hidalgo Independence Day Celebration, Saturday: Featuring music and dance performances, food vendors with authentic Mexican cuisine, craft vendors and more, 4-9 p.m. Saturday at Winchester Park, 3130 S. McLeod Drive, free. clarkcountynv.gov/parks

Lights Hispanic Heritage Night: The Lights FC take on Miami FC at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Cashman Field, 850 Las Vegas Blvd. North. The match will also feature luchador wrestling and a match patch giveaway. Tickets start at $22. An online ticket special offers a ticket with 2 tacos for $19. lasvegaslightsfc.com

Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff Celebration: Featuring a parade of nations, cultural performances, family-friendly activities, live music by Conjunto Brio Norteno, food and more, 1-9 p.m. Sunday at City Hall, 2250 Las Vegas Blvd. North, North Las Vegas. cityofnorthlasvegas.com

Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlan: The legendary ensemble visits The Smith Center at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Reynolds Hall. Mariachi Joya de Las Vegas High School, led by director Stephen Blanco, will open the performance. Tickets start at $51.80. thesmithcenter.com; 702-749-2000

Whitney Hispanic Heritage Celebration: Featuring live mariachi music, traditional folkorico dance performances, arts and crafts and more, 6-9 p.m. Friday at Whitney Park, 5712 Missouri Ave., free. clarkcountynv.gov/parks

Latin Heritage Parade: Downtown Summerlin’s free parade will feature local community groups, performers and artists in traditional regalia beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday with festivities starting at 5:30 p.m. summerlin.com

Latinx/Hispanic Poetry Showcase: Featuring a poetic tribute to the rich cultural traditions, histories and voices of the Latinx and Hispanic communities at 5 p.m. Wednesday at West Charleston Library, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd., free. thelibrarydistrict.org

○

Later in the month

Hispanic Heritage Independent Film Viewing: Miguel Canibe’s documentary “Tan cerca de las nubes” (So Close to the Clouds), about the journey of young Mexican women soccer players in 1971, who managed to fill Azteca Stadium, will be presented at 7 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Water Street Plaza Amphitheater, 240 S. Water St., Henderson, free. Keller Middle School’s Mariachi Alas Doradas will open the event. Light concessions will be available for purchase. cityofhenderson.com

Juanes: The Columbian superstar performs 8 p.m. Sept. 19 at the M Pool at the M Resort, tickets start at $54.63. ticketmaster.com

Hispanic Heritage Celebration: Featuring Lotería, a beginner-friendly salsa dance lesson, chips with salsa and guacamole, and more, noon-3 p.m. Sept. 20 at Neighborhood Recreation Center, 1638 N. Bruce St., North Las Vegas, free. cityofnorthlasvegas.com

‘Rhythms of Latin America’: The Fiddle & Fern Ensemble string quartet will perform lively, folksy music inspired by the Latin diaspora in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month at 2 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum, 5850 North Park St. Tickets are $30. ritadeaninabbeymuseum.org

Hispanic Heritage Fiesta: Featuring Loteria, mariachis, crafts and more, noon-3 p.m. Sept. 27 at Silver Mesa Recreation Center & Pool, 4025 Allen Lane, North Las Vegas, $2. cityofnorthlasvegas.com

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration: The Las Vegas Science & Natural History Museum’s kickoff event will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at 900 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Activities include musical storytime, hands-on crafts inspired by Frida Kahlo with local artist Mariely Febles, colorful alebrijes with guest artist Vanessa Maciel, showings of Disney’s Coco at noon and 2:20 p.m. in the Biomes Beyond Borders Gallery (with free popcorn and juice while supplies last) and more. The festivities will continue every weekend through Nov. 2 with bilingual workshops, art activities, and storytelling for all ages. Tickets to the museum are $7-$14; discounts for Nevada residents. lvnhm.org

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jasonbracelin76 on Instagram. Neon’s Madelon Hynes contributed to this report.