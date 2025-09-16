Toto returning to Vegas as part of NYE festivities

Classic rockers coming back to BleauLive Theater, which they just sold out.

Ring in the new year with “Rosanna”: Toto is headed back to Vegas.

The venerable classic rockers, best known for the aforementioned hit in addition to jukebox staples like “Hold the Line” and “Africa,” return to the BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas for a special performance to close out 2025 on Dec. 30.

The band sold out the venue just last month.

Toto formed in the late ’70s, distinguishing themselves with a blend of pop rock, jazz fusion and prog flourishes that helped spawn the yacht rock subgenre decades later.

The band earned their greatest success with 1982’s “Toto IV,” which won six Grammys and spawned signature tunes “Rosanna” and “Africa,” which rockers Weezer covered in 2018, giving Toto a late-career boost in name recognition that carries on to this day.

Tickets for Toto’s BleauLive Theater show go on sale at 10 a.m.Friday at fontainebleaulasvegas.com/entertainment/toto.