Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

The Chinese New Year in the Desert festival, a welterweight title fight and the return of “Spamalot” highlight this week’s list of the top 10 things do in Las Vegas.

Here are Neon’s top picks for things to do in Las Vegas from Feb. 20 through 26:

friday

Barrick Museum

The Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art reopens Friday with an installation by Ash Ferlito and Patrick Costello; a curation of international artists titled “Actions for the Earth: Art, Care & Ecology”; “Mourning Songs of Salt and Silt,” a solo exhibit of works and cyanotypes by Amy Elkins; and a solo exhibit by Jackie Amézquita. The museum is free and open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Opeth, Katatonia

Swedish longhairs unite Friday when progressive metal standouts Opeth team up with their moodier, more melodramatic countrymen in Katatonia for a double bill of sophisticated heaviness at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $56; axs.com.

saturday

Samoan Silkk

Las Vegan Isaiah Misailegalu, known by his stage name Samoan Silkk, is known for his smooth, soulful vocals and a blend of R&B and island-inspired sounds. See the Season 23 “American Idol” finalist at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Veil Pavilion at the Silverton. Tickets start at $30; silvertoncasino.com.

Barrios vs. Garcia

If quantity of Instagram followers figured into a boxer’s ranking, Ryan Garcia would be the pound-for-pound champ. But the uberpopular fighter has come up short in title bouts. He looks to change that when challenging the rugged Mario Barrios for his WBC welterweight belt on a card that begins at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $57; axs.com.

Chinese New Year in the Desert festival

The 15th annual Chinese New Year in the Desert festival completes its run Friday and Saturday, marking the Year of the Horse. On Friday, Palette Tea Lounge in Chinatown is presenting a dim sum dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. On Saturday, the Lunar New Year Parade takes place from 11 a.m. to noon in the Fremont East Entertainment District, and Downtown Container Park hosts vendors and cultural performances from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Details/tickets: cnyinthedesert.com.

Little Air and Style

Lee Canyon is hosting its annual Little Air and Style youth ski and snowboard competition Saturday. The contest is open to children ages 4 to 16 of all skill levels. Registration starts at 10 a.m. with the competition scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Rabbit Peak runs. The contest is free to enter, but competitors must have a day pass or a Power Kids pass; leecanyonlv.com.

Cold Cave

Dance your pain away — or totally, completely luxuriate in it, your call! — when darkwave favorites Cold Cave contrast disembodied vocals, ominous electronics and slightly morose lyrics (See: “The Trees Grew Emotions and Died,” “Doom Doom Doom,” etc.) with body-movin’ beats at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Fremont Country Club, 601 E. Fremont St. Tickets $37; eventim.us.

sunday

Spring Festival

A lion dance will open the fifth annual Spring Festival at Desert Breeze Community Center. Other performances, arts and crafts, vendors, games and food trucks will follow during the event celebrating Lunar New Year. It’s scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at 8275 Spring Mountain Road. Admission is free.

tuesday-thursday

‘Spamalot’

Lately, it’s been a little tough to look on the bright side of life. This should help, even if it’s just for a night. “Spamalot,” the musical comedy adaptation of “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” which ran from March 2007 to July 2008 at Wynn Las Vegas, is returning. See it at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, with additional performances through March 1, in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $46.10; thesmithcenter.com.

ongoing

Toddy Shop pop-up

From 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, Durango Social Club, 3655 S. Durango Drive, Suite 29, presents Toddy Shop — The Little Indian Bar by Chef Hemant Kishore. The pop-up celebrates a contemporary take on toddy shops (casual eating and drinking spots) from Kerala State in southwest India. The menu features dishes such as wings tossed in inji puli, a Keralan condiment made from ginger, tamarind and jaggery sugar; a Kerala beef stir-fry of slow-cooked chuck and shallots; and vada fried snacks with Tellicherry peppercorns and coconut chutney. Walk-ins only; durangosocial.com.