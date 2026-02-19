Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Dancers perform the Chinese ribbon dance during the sixth annual Chinese New Year in the Desert ...
Dancers perform the Chinese ribbon dance during the sixth annual Chinese New Year in the Desert celebration on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at the Fashion Show Mall, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Performers begin the evening with a traditional Chinese dance during the Chinese New Year in th ...
Performers begin the evening with a traditional Chinese dance during the Chinese New Year in the Desert celebration on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at the Fashion Show Mall, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The full menu of Toddy Shop's pop-up at Durango Social Club. (Kelli Kguyen/Toddy Shop)
The full menu of Toddy Shop's pop-up at Durango Social Club. (Kelli Kguyen/Toddy Shop)
American Chop Suey: Sambal chicken, crispy noodles, tomato-garlic sauce, carrots, cabbage, bell ...
American Chop Suey: Sambal chicken, crispy noodles, tomato-garlic sauce, carrots, cabbage, bell peppers, sunny-side egg, scallions. (Star Chefs/Toddy Shop)
Amy Elkins, "Mourning Songs of Salt and Silt." Sacramento, California. August 1 (detail), 2025, ...
Amy Elkins, "Mourning Songs of Salt and Silt." Sacramento, California. August 1 (detail), 2025, Cyanotype on Cotton. (Courtesy, Amy Elkins)
Cecilia Vicuña, "Semiya (Seed Song)," 2015, color, sound, HD video, 07:43. (Electronic Arts In ...
Cecilia Vicuña, "Semiya (Seed Song)," 2015, color, sound, HD video, 07:43. (Electronic Arts Intermix, New York.)
“American Idol” finalist Isaiah Misailegalu, known by his stage name Samoan Silkk. (Silverton)
“American Idol” finalist Isaiah Misailegalu, known by his stage name Samoan Silkk. (Silverton)
Mikael Akerfeldt, of Opeth, performs at the Mandalay Bay Events Center during the Psycho Las Ve ...
Mikael Akerfeldt, of Opeth, performs at the Mandalay Bay Events Center during the Psycho Las Vegas music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Cold Cave performs at the beach stage during the Psycho Las Vegas music festival at Mandalay Ba ...
Cold Cave performs at the beach stage during the Psycho Las Vegas music festival at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Cold Cave performs at the beach stage during the Psycho Las Vegas music festival at Mandalay Ba ...
Cold Cave performs at the beach stage during the Psycho Las Vegas music festival at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Lee Canyon hosts its annual Little Air and Style youth ski and snowboard competition Saturday. ...
Lee Canyon hosts its annual Little Air and Style youth ski and snowboard competition Saturday. (Lee Canyon)
Lee Canyon hosts its annual Little Air and Style youth ski and snowboard competition Saturday. ...
Lee Canyon hosts its annual Little Air and Style youth ski and snowboard competition Saturday. (Lee Canyon)
Singer Samoan Silkk performs Saturday at the Silverton. (ABC)
Singer Samoan Silkk performs Saturday at the Silverton. (ABC)
Ryan Garcia waits as Javier Fortuna knees on the canvas after being knocked down during a 12-ro ...
Ryan Garcia waits as Javier Fortuna knees on the canvas after being knocked down during a 12-round lightweight boxing match Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Music

Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

neon
February 19, 2026 - 6:00 am
 

Here are Neon’s top picks for things to do in Las Vegas from Feb. 20 through 26:

friday

Barrick Museum

The Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art reopens Friday with an installation by Ash Ferlito and Patrick Costello; a curation of international artists titled “Actions for the Earth: Art, Care & Ecology”; “Mourning Songs of Salt and Silt,” a solo exhibit of works and cyanotypes by Amy Elkins; and a solo exhibit by Jackie Amézquita. The museum is free and open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Opeth, Katatonia

Swedish longhairs unite Friday when progressive metal standouts Opeth team up with their moodier, more melodramatic countrymen in Katatonia for a double bill of sophisticated heaviness at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $56; axs.com.

saturday

Samoan Silkk

Las Vegan Isaiah Misailegalu, known by his stage name Samoan Silkk, is known for his smooth, soulful vocals and a blend of R&B and island-inspired sounds. See the Season 23 “American Idol” finalist at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Veil Pavilion at the Silverton. Tickets start at $30; silvertoncasino.com.

Barrios vs. Garcia

If quantity of Instagram followers figured into a boxer’s ranking, Ryan Garcia would be the pound-for-pound champ. But the uberpopular fighter has come up short in title bouts. He looks to change that when challenging the rugged Mario Barrios for his WBC welterweight belt on a card that begins at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $57; axs.com.

Chinese New Year in the Desert festival

The 15th annual Chinese New Year in the Desert festival completes its run Friday and Saturday, marking the Year of the Horse. On Friday, Palette Tea Lounge in Chinatown is presenting a dim sum dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. On Saturday, the Lunar New Year Parade takes place from 11 a.m. to noon in the Fremont East Entertainment District, and Downtown Container Park hosts vendors and cultural performances from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Details/tickets: cnyinthedesert.com.

Little Air and Style

Lee Canyon is hosting its annual Little Air and Style youth ski and snowboard competition Saturday. The contest is open to children ages 4 to 16 of all skill levels. Registration starts at 10 a.m. with the competition scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Rabbit Peak runs. The contest is free to enter, but competitors must have a day pass or a Power Kids pass; leecanyonlv.com.

Cold Cave

Dance your pain away — or totally, completely luxuriate in it, your call! — when darkwave favorites Cold Cave contrast disembodied vocals, ominous electronics and slightly morose lyrics (See: “The Trees Grew Emotions and Died,” “Doom Doom Doom,” etc.) with body-movin’ beats at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Fremont Country Club, 601 E. Fremont St. Tickets $37; eventim.us.

sunday

Spring Festival

A lion dance will open the fifth annual Spring Festival at Desert Breeze Community Center. Other performances, arts and crafts, vendors, games and food trucks will follow during the event celebrating Lunar New Year. It’s scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at 8275 Spring Mountain Road. Admission is free.

tuesday-thursday

‘Spamalot’

Lately, it’s been a little tough to look on the bright side of life. This should help, even if it’s just for a night. “Spamalot,” the musical comedy adaptation of “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” which ran from March 2007 to July 2008 at Wynn Las Vegas, is returning. See it at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, with additional performances through March 1, in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $46.10; thesmithcenter.com.

ongoing

Toddy Shop pop-up

From 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, Durango Social Club, 3655 S. Durango Drive, Suite 29, presents Toddy Shop — The Little Indian Bar by Chef Hemant Kishore. The pop-up celebrates a contemporary take on toddy shops (casual eating and drinking spots) from Kerala State in southwest India. The menu features dishes such as wings tossed in inji puli, a Keralan condiment made from ginger, tamarind and jaggery sugar; a Kerala beef stir-fry of slow-cooked chuck and shallots; and vada fried snacks with Tellicherry peppercorns and coconut chutney. Walk-ins only; durangosocial.com.

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
top100
THE TOP 100 RESTAURANTS IN LAS VEGAS
From Strip standouts to neighborhood hangouts, here’s our guide to the finest food and drink in Las Vegas
READ MORE
more Music
frequently asked questions