Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

An espresso martini from Nocturno, a stylish cocktail lounge that opened in late spring 2025 in ...
An espresso martini from Nocturno, a stylish cocktail lounge that opened in late spring 2025 in downtown Las Vegas. (Nivel Hospitality Group)
Cardi B performs during Fontainebleau's New Years Eve celebration on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 ...
Cardi B performs during Fontainebleau's New Years Eve celebration on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Miami Beach. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)
Cardi B performs during Fontainebleau's New Years Eve celebration on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 ...
Cardi B performs during Fontainebleau's New Years Eve celebration on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Miami Beach. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)
The wall and interior of the Old Mormon Fort on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Ba ...
The wall and interior of the Old Mormon Fort on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/neon)
The Dream Asia Festival, shown here during its 2025 run, is set to return to downtown Las Vegas ...
The Dream Asia Festival, shown here during its 2025 run, is set to return to downtown Las Vegas in early 2026. (Dream Asia Festival)
Kiara Brown of Kiara Musik performs during the Black History Month Festival at the Springs Pres ...
Kiara Brown of Kiara Musik performs during the Black History Month Festival at the Springs Preserve Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. The 10th annual event celebrated the contributions of African-Americans to our community with music, food and dance. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marc Anthony performs Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill. (Photo by Rob ...
Marc Anthony performs Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
Marc Anthony performs Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill. (Photo by Rob ...
Marc Anthony performs Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
Marc Anthony poses for photos on the red carpet before the start of the Juventud Awards 2025 in ...
Marc Anthony poses for photos on the red carpet before the start of the Juventud Awards 2025 in Panama City, Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Joan Jett & the Blackhearts return to the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay this weekend. (AP ...
Joan Jett & the Blackhearts return to the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay this weekend. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
Don's Prime restaurant at Fontainebleau is seen on the Strip in Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. ...
Don's Prime restaurant at Fontainebleau is seen on the Strip in Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The annual Chinese Lunar New Year parade takes place at Downtown Summerlin on Friday, Feb. 9, 2 ...
The annual Chinese Lunar New Year parade takes place at Downtown Summerlin on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Music

Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

neon
February 12, 2026 - 6:00 am
 

Here are Neon’s top picks for things to do in Las Vegas from Feb. 13 through 19.

friday

Cardi B

“Am I the Drama?” rapper/pop culture provocateur Cardi B wonders in the title of her second record, released late last summer. Well, maybe, but that’s why you either love to love or love to hate the needle-voiced hip-hop superstar: There’s positively no fence sitting allowed, with the intensely saucy, scintillating “Drama” kicking to the curb any fears of a sophomore slump either way. See her at 7:30 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $114; axs.com.

Marc Anthony

With Bad Bunny having just headlined the Super Bowl halftime show, Latin music’s ascendance into the U.S. mainstream is complete. But that probably wouldn’t have happened without Marc Anthony helping to pave the way as salsa’s top-selling artist of all time and a hugely influential Latin music crossover act. He launches his “Vegas … My Way” residency, where he’ll perform both English- and Spanish-language hits, at 8 p.m Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the BleauLive Theater at the Fontainebleau. Tickets start at $126; ticketmaster.com.

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

Don’t forget to bring another dime for the jukebox, baby, as Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Joan Jett & the Blackhearts return to Vegas for another run of shows. See them at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Wednesday, with additional shows through Feb. 21, at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $81; ticketmaster.com.

Dream Asia Festival

It’s billed as a festival of food, culture and anime. With more than 80 Asian food vendors, the Dream Asia Festival certainly has the first part covered. The three-day event also promises an anime and merch market with more than 60 vendors, a family fun zone and performances including lion dance, Japanese taiko and K-pop dance. It’s open from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Admission starts at $15.02; dreamasiafest.com/lasvegas.

saturday

Blacksmithing classes

Saturdays through March 21, discover “the fire, metal and tradition of one of the world’s oldest trades” at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort with some blacksmithing. Classes are open to curious beginners wanting to work with hot steel or experienced makers looking to sharpen their skills. Each class is $120 per person and takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register online at friendsofthefort.org/classes.

Black History Month Festival

The Springs Preserve is hosting its 17th annual Black History Month Festival, complete with music and dance performances, educational activities, arts and crafts, games, prominent speakers and an exhibit of historic photos. This year’s theme is “A Century of Black History Commemorations.” It’s scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $9.95 for adults, $4.95 for kids ages 3 to 17, and includes free entrance to the Springs Preserve’s museums and galleries, including the Nevada State Museum; springspreserve.org.

East Fremont Festival of Arts

The creative spirit of the East Fremont District will be on full display this weekend. The family-friendly East Fremont Festival of Arts, organized by artist Liezl Siojo of Art Box in Downtown Container Park, will feature live music, art displays and food. It’s scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on East Fremont Street between Seventh and 10th streets. Admission is free; eastfremontfestivalofarts.com.

tuesday

Lunar New Year

The annual Lunar New Year Parade returns to Downtown Summerlin at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The parade, on Park Centre Drive, celebrates the Year of the Horse with fan dancers, stilt walkers, an oversized dragon and more. It is presented in partnership with BEST Agency and Lohan School of Shaolin. Details: summerlin.com/events.

wednesday

Tochigi Wagyu dinner

Don’s Prime in the Fontainebleau is presenting a five-course dinner at 7 p.m. Wednesday showcasing Tochigi Wagyu, a high-end purveyor of beef known for its fine marbling, deep flavor, lush texture and top grading. Tochigi cattle are raised for more than two years on a special diet. Among the courses: wagyu tartare tartlet with white soy vinaigrette and a quail egg, and a surf and turf of miso-marinated New York strip steak with a scallop. Cost of $595 (plus tax and gratuity) includes beverage pairings; fontainebleaulasvegas.com.

ongoing

Cocktail Crawl

Lip Smacking Foodie Tours’ new Arts District Cocktail Crawl features drinks at five leading craft cocktail bars in the neighborhood. The tour begins at Nocturno, then proceeds to Doberman Drawing Room, CC Speakeasy (behind a working ice cream parlor), Prowl and Viking Mike’s, with food pairings offered at Nocturno and the speakeasy. The crawl also includes a guide, immediate entry, and prime seating at each stop. The 21-and-older tour begins at 8:30 p.m. Cost of $99 includes taxes and gratuities; lipsmackingfoodietours.com.

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
top100
THE TOP 100 RESTAURANTS IN LAS VEGAS
From Strip standouts to neighborhood hangouts, here’s our guide to the finest food and drink in Las Vegas
READ MORE
more Music
frequently asked questions