Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Cardi B, blacksmithing, a cocktail crawl and a Black History Month festival kick off our list of the top 10 things to do in Vegas this week.

Here are Neon’s top picks for things to do in Las Vegas from Feb. 13 through 19.

friday

Cardi B

“Am I the Drama?” rapper/pop culture provocateur Cardi B wonders in the title of her second record, released late last summer. Well, maybe, but that’s why you either love to love or love to hate the needle-voiced hip-hop superstar: There’s positively no fence sitting allowed, with the intensely saucy, scintillating “Drama” kicking to the curb any fears of a sophomore slump either way. See her at 7:30 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $114; axs.com.

Marc Anthony

With Bad Bunny having just headlined the Super Bowl halftime show, Latin music’s ascendance into the U.S. mainstream is complete. But that probably wouldn’t have happened without Marc Anthony helping to pave the way as salsa’s top-selling artist of all time and a hugely influential Latin music crossover act. He launches his “Vegas … My Way” residency, where he’ll perform both English- and Spanish-language hits, at 8 p.m Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the BleauLive Theater at the Fontainebleau. Tickets start at $126; ticketmaster.com.

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

Don’t forget to bring another dime for the jukebox, baby, as Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Joan Jett & the Blackhearts return to Vegas for another run of shows. See them at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Wednesday, with additional shows through Feb. 21, at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $81; ticketmaster.com.

Dream Asia Festival

It’s billed as a festival of food, culture and anime. With more than 80 Asian food vendors, the Dream Asia Festival certainly has the first part covered. The three-day event also promises an anime and merch market with more than 60 vendors, a family fun zone and performances including lion dance, Japanese taiko and K-pop dance. It’s open from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Admission starts at $15.02; dreamasiafest.com/lasvegas.

saturday

Blacksmithing classes

Saturdays through March 21, discover “the fire, metal and tradition of one of the world’s oldest trades” at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort with some blacksmithing. Classes are open to curious beginners wanting to work with hot steel or experienced makers looking to sharpen their skills. Each class is $120 per person and takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register online at friendsofthefort.org/classes.

Black History Month Festival

The Springs Preserve is hosting its 17th annual Black History Month Festival, complete with music and dance performances, educational activities, arts and crafts, games, prominent speakers and an exhibit of historic photos. This year’s theme is “A Century of Black History Commemorations.” It’s scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $9.95 for adults, $4.95 for kids ages 3 to 17, and includes free entrance to the Springs Preserve’s museums and galleries, including the Nevada State Museum; springspreserve.org.

East Fremont Festival of Arts

The creative spirit of the East Fremont District will be on full display this weekend. The family-friendly East Fremont Festival of Arts, organized by artist Liezl Siojo of Art Box in Downtown Container Park, will feature live music, art displays and food. It’s scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on East Fremont Street between Seventh and 10th streets. Admission is free; eastfremontfestivalofarts.com.

tuesday

Lunar New Year

The annual Lunar New Year Parade returns to Downtown Summerlin at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The parade, on Park Centre Drive, celebrates the Year of the Horse with fan dancers, stilt walkers, an oversized dragon and more. It is presented in partnership with BEST Agency and Lohan School of Shaolin. Details: summerlin.com/events.

wednesday

Tochigi Wagyu dinner

Don’s Prime in the Fontainebleau is presenting a five-course dinner at 7 p.m. Wednesday showcasing Tochigi Wagyu, a high-end purveyor of beef known for its fine marbling, deep flavor, lush texture and top grading. Tochigi cattle are raised for more than two years on a special diet. Among the courses: wagyu tartare tartlet with white soy vinaigrette and a quail egg, and a surf and turf of miso-marinated New York strip steak with a scallop. Cost of $595 (plus tax and gratuity) includes beverage pairings; fontainebleaulasvegas.com.

ongoing

Cocktail Crawl

Lip Smacking Foodie Tours’ new Arts District Cocktail Crawl features drinks at five leading craft cocktail bars in the neighborhood. The tour begins at Nocturno, then proceeds to Doberman Drawing Room, CC Speakeasy (behind a working ice cream parlor), Prowl and Viking Mike’s, with food pairings offered at Nocturno and the speakeasy. The crawl also includes a guide, immediate entry, and prime seating at each stop. The 21-and-older tour begins at 8:30 p.m. Cost of $99 includes taxes and gratuities; lipsmackingfoodietours.com.