Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

The Dam Short Film Fest kicks off, a Texas hard rock band stops by, see local art and more this week.

Here are Neon’s top picks for things to do in Las Vegas from Feb. 6 through 12.

Friday

Bob Fest

Celebrate Bob Marley’s birthday by celebrating his music at Bob Fest, featuring the reggae stylings of Empress Akua, 56 Hope Road, Roots Riddim Kollective, Phynxxx and others. Buffalo soldiers, prepare to march at 8 p.m. Friday at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 E. Fremont St. Tickets start at $31; eventim.us.

Montreal Guitar Trio

You’ve heard his scores in everything from the spaghetti Westerns of Sergio Leone to “The Untouchables” to Quentin Tarantino’s “The Hateful Eight.” Now you can hear them live when the Montreal Guitar Trio pays tribute to film composer Ennio Morricone. Sébastien Deshaies, Glenn Lévesque and Marc Morin will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday in UNLV’s Judy Bayley Theatre. Tickets start at $31.25; mpv.tickets.com.

Saturday

Temptress

Heavy on riffs and hooks alike, Texas coed hard rockers Temptress deliver an old-school sound with newfound finesse. They hit Vegas as part of the new “Leather N Denim” series dedicated to classic metal with an ’80s and ’90s playlist, metal, horror and fantasy visuals, go-go dancers and more at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Griffin, 511 Fremont St. Tickets are $18; dice.fm.

Sunday

Speed Friending

Everyone needs a hiking pal. For safety, of course, but also for a like-minded sense of adventure. Well, great news: Red Rock Canyon is hosting a “speed friending” event at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Red Springs picnic area (Calico). BLM rangers will assist dozens of folks as they mix and mingle and talk about all things outdoors. Free, but registration required: canyonconnect.timetap.com

Celebración Latina

This show blends Spanish and Latin American art songs with the rhythms of traditional mariachi music. The 90-minute Celebración Latina, with one 15-minute intermission, begins at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Nicholas J. Horn Theatre at the College of Southern Nevada, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. Tickets are $10 to $40; operalasvegas.com.

Tuesday

‘Babes and Blues Valentine’s Revue’

Step off, Cupid. Glitter Ginger is here to take aim at hearts — along with Tricky Tatiana, Lady Mara Lou, Valerie Van Damme and Isabelle Marie — at the “Babes and Blues Valentine’s Revue,” where Vegas lounge favorites the Hypnotiques will soundtrack a night of burlesque performances beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday at The Usual Place, 100 S. Maryland Parkway. Tickets start at $30; eventbrite.com.

Wednesday

Dim sum class

From 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, China Poblano from chef José Andrés, in The Cosmopolitan, is presenting a Lunar New Year dim sum class that features a demonstration of dim sum crafting, followed by hands-on dim sum making. A lychee martini and dumplings to snack on are included. It costs $75; cosmopolitanlasvegas.mgmresorts.com.

Dam Short Film Festival

It’s about dam time. The Dam Short Film Festival is back for its 22nd edition with more than 150 short films curated into 32 thematic blocks. Entries this year come from around the world, including submissions from Japan, India, Greece, France, Sweden and Ireland. The festival runs from Wednesday through Feb. 16 in the Elaine K. Smith Building in downtown Boulder City. Tickets are $12.50 per film block, $45 for a Thursday pass, $55 for Friday or Saturday passes and $150 for the full five-day pass; damshortfilm.org.

Thursday

‘Lure of the Land’

“Lure of the Land: Women Artists on Southern Nevada” showcases works from local female artists that depict the deep connections they have with the region’s landscape. The exhibition is co-curated by Hikmet Sidney Loe, visiting assistant professor in art history at UNLV. It’s open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays through March 26 at Henderson City Hall. The opening reception is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Admission is free.

GlowFest

GlowFest, a lantern festival with more than 200 hand-sculpted lanterns inspired by ancient legends and cultural storytelling, runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday and then nightly from Feb. 12 through 22, at 475 E. Sahara Ave., next to the Sahara Las Vegas monorail station. The festival celebrates Lunar New Year traditions from several Asian cultures. Among the highlights are youth music and dance performances, lion and lotus dance performances, scavenger hunt, lantern display riddles to solve, food and craft market, and a robot dinosaur. Visit glowfest.com for tickets and details.