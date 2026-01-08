The Chris Ruby Memorial Cup will be Saturday at Lee Canyon (Wade Vandervort)
Chef-owner Oscar Amador poses for a portrait at his restaurant Anima by EDO at The Gramercy in ...
The puke insurance sign is pictured at the Double Down Saloon, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in La ...
Postcards from the Nevada, P.S. I Love You Postcard Project are on display. (Nevada Humanities)
A train display from "A December to Remember" display, closing Friday at the Las Vegas Science ...
Indie Florentino performs at Caspian’s in Caesars Palace Tuesday, December 31, 2024, in ...
Keyshia Cole performs during the BET Awards on Monday, June 9, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in ...
Jiaoying Summers headlines a monthly residency at Tuscany’s Copa Room in Las Vegas. (Elliot X ...
Caspian's Cocktails & Caviar's dirty martini with caviar stuffed olives. ( Jose S ...
Jiaoying Summers arrives at the World Premiere of "Easter Sunday" on Tuesday, Aug. 2, ...
Jiaoying Summers headlines a monthly residency at Tuscany’s Copa Room in Las Vegas. (Elliot X ...
Music

Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

neon
January 8, 2026 - 6:00 am
 

Here are Neon’s top picks for things to do in Las Vegas from Jan. 9 through 15.

Natural History Museum

The Las Vegas Science & Natural History Museum’s annual community-created exhibition, “A December to Remember: Celebrating Culture & Community,” is on display through Friday. This family- friendly exhibition features cultural performances, hands-on workshops and holiday traditions from around the world. The museum is at 900 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Tickets/details: lvnhm.org.

Nesto G

L.A. tech house favorite Nesto G gets maximum impact from minimalist beats on a stacked bill that also features Teklow, Jaush, Bomba Boyz and others at 11 p.m. Friday at Bauhaus Vegas, 115 N. Seventh St. Free; bauhauslv.com.

Chris Ruby Cup

The 11th annual Chris Ruby Memorial Cup ski and snowboard competition will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Lee Canyon, with proceeds benefitting the Nevada Donor Network. Race entry fee is $20, or free for registered organ donors or participants who sign up to be one on-site; leecanyonlv.com.

Watercolor demonstration

Exhibiting artist Tatsiana Harbacheuskaya will lead a watercolor demonstration at noon Saturday at Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road. Attendees are invited to bring their art supplies if they’d like to follow along. Admission is free. Call the gallery at 702-647-7378 to secure a spot.

Caspian’s anniversary celebration

Caspian’s Cocktails & Caviar, the caviar bar and live music speakeasy at Caesars Palace, celebrates its first anniversary starting at 8 p.m. Saturday with live performances, caviar service and Caspian’s signature energy. Reservations highly encouraged at caspianslv.com.

Keyshia Cole

The “Princess of Hip-Hop Soul” greets her court when Keyshia Cole encourages you to just “Let It Go” at 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $89; ticketmaster.com.

‘Nevada, P.S. I Love You’

Drop in to the Nevada Humanities Program Gallery (1017 S. First Street, Suite 190) on Tuesday for a hands-on workshop during the “Nevada, P.S. I Love You Postcard Project” exhibition. The exhibit features hundreds of postcards from around the state. All ages are invited to make their own postcard. Free and open to the public, drop-ins welcome from 5 to 8 p.m.

Dry January dinner

Beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Anima by EDO, 9205 W. Russell Road, Suite 185, in The Gramercy, is presenting a Dry January dinner featuring courses paired with nonalcoholic wine alternatives. Cost: $150. Details: @animabyedo on Instagram. (Real wine pairings will also be available; check on pricing for those pairings.)

Jiaoying Summers

Fresh off the success of her Hulu special, “What Specie Are You?,” comedian and TikTok favorite Jiaoying Summers wraps up her four-show residency in the Tuscany’s Copa Room. See her at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Tickets are $48.53; eventbrite.com.

‘Shut Up & Skank’

Break out your finest plaid threads when Robert Stokes, Prince Ghostride, Jr. Ska Boss and others soundtrack the “Shut Up & Skank” ska party at 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Double Down Saloon, 4640 Paradise Road. Free; doubledownsaloon.com.

