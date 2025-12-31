Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Kick off 2026 with the first First Friday, a pinball tournament, energetic concerts, some birdwatching, late-night naughty jazz and more.

Here are Neon’s top picks for things to do in Las Vegas from Jan. 2 through 8.

First Friday

The best thing about New Year’s Eve falling on a Wednesday is that (most of) you have all day Thursday to recuperate before going out again on Friday. First Friday kicks off the new year with featured artist Recycled Propaganda, along with a hundred or so other artists and craftspeople. It’s scheduled for 5-11 p.m. on Main Street between Charleston and Coolidge avenues, with the Art Walk on Boulder Avenue and on First Street.

Pinball tournament

Pinball wizards unite, for it’s time to put your “flipper finesse” to the test at the Stern Army IFPA Tournament. Play for actual prizes instead of bragging rights at the local bar when the best of the best get after it at 6 p.m. Friday at the Asylum Bar + Arcade at Area15, 3215 S. Rancho Dr. Tickets are $15; area15.com.

Choir Boy

Choir Boy, a post-punk outfit from Salt Lake City, returns to Vegas on Saturday with a performance at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 E. Fremont St., along with special guests Cryys and Mooninite. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets for this 21-and-older show start at $20 plus fees in advance, and $25 plus fees the day of the show; smashmagpresents.com.

Skeleton Crew

Prepare for an Arizona punk rock takeover when Phoenix’s fast-and-furious Skeleton Crew reminds you to “Eat Your Vegetables” with The Hasknots, Sick in the Head and others at 10 p.m. Saturday at the Double Down Saloon, 4640 Paradise Road. Free; doubledownsaloon.com.

Springs Safari: Winter Birds

At 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays in January, meet at the DLC Sustainability Gallery Classroom in the Spring Preserve to explore the park and learn about wintering and native birds of Las Vegas. All ages are welcome, but it’s recommended for families with children ages 5 to 12. Free for members and included with general admission entry. First-come, first-served, so arrive early to save a spot.

Nutcracker Afternoon Tea

Through Sunday, Peacock Alley on the 23rd floor of the Waldorf Astoria, with views down the Strip, is serving its Nutcracker Afternoon Tea with four sweets (including Waldorf present cake), four savories (including French ham and Swiss on milk bread), and three cocktails (including a Snow Globe Spritz). Reservations: hilton.com/en/hotels/laswdwa-waldorf-astoria-las-vegas.

Sadness

You don’t listen to a band like Sadness so much as give yourself to them: Their lengthy, enveloping, shoegaze-y songs wash over you in a tidal wave of beatific, ethereal vocals and what sounds like 1001 guitars playing all at once. On their latest release, “Shimmer,” they deliver but two songs in 33 minutes, but it’s worth your time even with the inevitable distortion hangover that follows. See them at 7 p.m. Tuesday at The Griffin, 511 Fremont St. Tickets are $18; dice.fm.

‘For Adults Only’

New year, old songs. Cora Vette continues her “For Adults Only” residency, in which she sings naughty jazz and dirty blues while throwing in some off-color jokes. See her 9 p.m. to midnight Wednesdays at The Golden Tiki.

‘Disney on Ice’

Mickey and friends will remix favorite Disney tunes from the DJ booth during “Disney On Ice Presents Let’s Dance!” The show also includes Simba, Timon, Pumbaa, Ariel, Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Moana, Maui and DJ Stitch. See it at 7 p.m. Thursday, with additional performances through Jan. 11, at the Thomas & Mack Center. Tickets start at $30.40; unlvtickets.com.

Lilli pop-up

Lilli by Chef Tyler Vorce, featuring a seven-course seasonal tasting menu shaped by his time at The French Laundry and other restaurants, has extended its pop-up at Durango Social Club, 3655 S. Durango Drive, Suite 29, through February. The pop-up runs Saturdays and Sundays, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. for cocktails and dinner beginning at 7 p.m. Cost: $125, plus tax and tip; lilli.vegas.

Johnathan L. Wright