Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Here are Neon’s top picks for things to do in Las Vegas from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1.

Looking for New Year’s Eve events? Check out our full listing here.

Jennifer Lopez and Ashanti

Calling all Ja Rule fans. The Fyre Festival co-founder and onetime “Fast and the Furious” co-star doesn’t have any Las Vegas shows on his schedule, but you can experience a double dose of his former duet partners. Jennifer Lopez (“I’m Real”) kicks off her “Up All Night Live in Las Vegas” residency at 8 p.m. Tuesday, with additional shows Wednesday as well as Jan. 2 and 3, in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Tickets start at $377.40; ticketmaster.com. Ashanti (“Mesmerize”) is scheduled for a 10:30 p.m. Tuesday show at LIV at the Fontainebleau. Admission starts at $35.93; tixr.com.

Countdown Under the Canopy

Skip the Strip and head downtown to Fremont Street for a New Year’s Eve event under the canopy with performances across three stages by Robin Thicke, CeeLo Green, Common Kings, Sammy Johnson, Chingy and Pertinence. The countdown party starts at 7 p.m., with a custom light show to ring in the new year. Tickets are $60; vegasexperience.com.

Jackpot

Vegas’ biggest annual electronic dance music party not held at a racetrack is back. And Jackpot’s Year 4 lineup is another banger, with dubstep kingpin Subtronics and EDM superstars Zeds Dead headlining a stacked bill that also boasts Liquid Stranger, Voyd, Capochino, Kompany, Level Up and plenty more at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. Third St. Tickets are $103 each day; dlvec.com.

Eataly Extravaganza

From 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Eataly in Park MGM is presenting its Seventh Birthday Extravaganza with free admission, free tastings at 20-plus cocktail and wine stations (while supplies last), live entertainment and 40 percent off any four or more bottles from the wine shop. For $38.29 ($35 plus $3.29 in fees), guests may add a tasting of five dishes and one espresso martini (added tasting includes a take-home souvenir); eataly.com.

Duran Duran

Her name is Rio and she dances on the sand, but she’ll be doing her thing indoors for a change when new wave greats Duran Duran return to town at 8 p.m. Thursday and Jan. 2 at BleauLive Theater at the Fontainebleau. Tickets start at $127; ticketmaster.com.

NYE tasting menu

Bar Boheme, 1401 S. Main St., is serving a nine-course tasting menu from 5 to 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve. The courses are French onion consommé with black truffle grilled cheese, salad of lobster en gelée and caviar, Hudson Valley foie gras, tajarin pasta and mimolette cheese cacio e pepe, John Dory with Brussels sprouts, Mary’s duck, Cross Creek Ranch beef sampling, Harry’s Berries strawberries with sponge cake, and Valrhona chocolate in feuille de brick pastry. It’s $199; 702-848-6823

Las Vegas Bowl

It just may feel like a home game for Utah when the Utes take on Nebraska in the Las Vegas Bowl. Not only is Utah geographically closer, but this will mark the school’s record-setting seventh appearance in the game that dates to 1992. It’s set for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Allegiant Stadium. Tickets start at $80.80; ticketmaster.com.

NYE at Don Vito’s

Don Vito’s in South Point is showcasing a three-course prix fixe menu with extensive options for each course from 4 to 10 p.m. New Year’s Eve. The price includes a bottle of Wine of the Month for every two diners. The menu features five choices for first course (including braised short rib cannelloni), six choices for second course (including seafood harlequin with squid ink spaghetti or a 16-ounce bone-in ribeye with mushrooms and caramelized onions), and four choices for dessert (including amaretto cheesecake with caramel drizzle). Cost: $59. Reservations: southpointcasino.com/dining.

Kwanzaa Celebration

Boys and girls graduating from the Rites of Passage program will be honored during the 2025 Kwanzaa Celebration. Enjoy an array of performances dedicated to Kujichagulia (self-determination). It’s scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at the West Las Vegas Library Theatre, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. Admission is free.

Tank’s Birthday Celebration

Every holiday season, we gather ’round our family and friends and celebrate Jan. 1 for good reason: It’s Tank’s birthday. And this year, the silky-voiced R&B singer is turning 50. He’ll celebrate in style by headlining a New Year’s Eve birthday bash hosted by fellow R&B luminaries Keith Sweat and Mya that will also feature a surprise celebrity guest. Make sure to bring a present at 10 p.m. Wednesday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets start at $116; axs.com.