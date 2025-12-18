Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Take a spin through more than 6 million lights, rave with ol’ St. Nick, browse through a holiday market and more this week.

Here are Neon’s top picks for things to do in Las Vegas from Dec. 19 through 25:

Glittering Lights

Open at 5 p.m. nightly through Jan. 4, Glittering Lights is the premier drive-through holiday attraction in Las Vegas. Take the family (or a date) for a slow drive at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to enjoy festive light designs totaling more than 6 million lights across three miles. Tune the car to Ho-Ho Radio for some holiday tunes, and check the calendar for giveaways, a living Nativity, Santa visits and more. Tickets start at $39 per carload; glitteringlightslasvegas.com.

Santa Rave

We’re not trying to sound any alarms here, but your stocking will totally get stuffed with coal if you don’t hit the dance floor with ol’ St. Nick and get down to a mix of holiday hits, EDM, classic remixes and more at the Santa Rave at 8 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade. Tickets start at $22; ticketmaster.com.

‘The Blanche DeBris Emergency Xmas Broadcast’

When a scheming developer threatens the low-power radio station in Slippery Crease, Nevada, there’s only one person who can save it in “The Blanche DeBris Emergency Xmas Broadcast.” See it at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 5 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Majestic Repertory Theatre, 1217 S. Main St. Tickets are $39.95; majesticrepertory.com.

‘A Sleigh to Remember’

Meet the Grinch and get a free hot dog (if you’re one of the first 50 people through the door) at “A Sleigh to Remember” emo night, where you can counter all the seasonal cheer with sad songs about getting your heart punched in the face and such. The good times begin at 9 p.m. Friday at Swan Dive, 1301 S. Main St. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 day of show; swandivelv.com.

GlowFest

Opening Saturday near the monorail station at the Sahara, this festival features large-scale light sculptures and installations, five themed realms, family activities, food and drink vendors, a holiday market and more. GlowFest runs from 4 to 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. on weekends and select holidays, through Feb. 22. Tickets start at $35.38; glowfest.com.

Holiday Market

The UnCommons Holiday Market completes its seasonal run from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The outdoor market lies adjacent to Wineaux, 6887 Helen Toland St., and features hot chocolate and other festive beverages, vendor stalls, bonfires and s’mores fire pits, ornament and stocking making stations, cookie decorating tables, live holiday music, roaming carolers and train rides. Admission and two hours of garage parking are free; uncommons.com.

‘A Night in Vienna’

Spend a “Night in Vienna” enjoying all the holiday classics in grand, orchestral fashion when the Las Vegas Sinfonietta celebrates Christmas at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Clark County Library Theater, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Tickets are $40; lasvegassinfonietta.com.

Holiday Cactus Garden

Stroll among the million lights while drinking hot chocolate as the Holiday Cactus Garden is once again open for business at Ethel M Chocolates, 2 Cactus Garden Drive in Henderson. It opens at 5 p.m. daily, except Christmas, through Jan. 3. Santa will be available for photos daily through Tuesday. Admission is $3, with guests younger than 2 and 65 and older admitted free. Half of all proceeds will go to Help of Southern Nevada and Three Square Food Bank.

Magical Forest

Magical Forest at Opportunity Village, 6300 W. Oakey Blvd., continues its holiday run through Wednesday and then from Dec. 26 through 31. Admission features unlimited rides, miniature golf, the holiday lights walking path and trips on the Forest Express train. The experience also features a meet-and-greet with Santa, holiday foods and gifts, and a beer garden on select nights for those 21 and older. Tickets start at $25; opportunityvillage.org.

Rock Rink

There’s still time to enjoy the Rock Rink and the adjacent Sterling’s Cocoa Trailer. The 8,000-square-foot skating rink opens at 4 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m. Wednesday and is closed on Christmas, with additional days through Jan. 19, at Downtown Summerlin. Skate rentals start at $18.