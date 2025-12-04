Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Catch the Las Vegas Philharmonic’s annual holiday concert, “A Very Vegas Christmas,” on D ...
Catch the Las Vegas Philharmonic’s annual holiday concert, “A Very Vegas Christmas,” on Dec. 6 at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. (Las Vegas Philharmonic)
One of the many fun signs about during a first look tour at Universal Horror Unleashed Las Vega ...
One of the many fun signs about during a first look tour at Universal Horror Unleashed Las Vegas on Friday, Aug.1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Gary Haleamau performs during the Islands of the Pacific Cultural Fest at the Cannery, 2121 E. ...
Gary Haleamau performs during the Islands of the Pacific Cultural Fest at the Cannery, 2121 E. Craig Road. (Erik Verduzco/View)
Participants in the 5K run leave the starting line during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run through ...
Participants in the 5K run leave the starting line during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run through Downtown on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Dramatic lighting and funky art are a focus of the new Grey Witch bar and restaurant on Thursda ...
Dramatic lighting and funky art are a focus of the new Grey Witch bar and restaurant on Thursday, May 22, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A whole heap of hurtin’: From top, Zara Zakher, Johnnie Robbie, Taniya, and Gin Sevani battle ...
A whole heap of hurtin’: From top, Zara Zakher, Johnnie Robbie, Taniya, and Gin Sevani battle beneath the haze and lights of PrideStyle’s Hope to Die show on March 11.(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Backstreet Boys members AJ McLean, left, and Brian Littrell hold up shrunken head figures of th ...
Backstreet Boys members AJ McLean, left, and Brian Littrell hold up shrunken head figures of themselves during the Backstreet Boys’ shrunken head ceremony at Golden Tiki Sunday, July 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
The seasonal goat demon gets his due at the Grey Witch's Krampus Fest this weekend. (Getty ...
The seasonal goat demon gets his due at the Grey Witch's Krampus Fest this weekend. (Getty Images)
A scorpion cocktail from the Golden Tiki in Chinatown Vegas. (Golden Tiki)
A scorpion cocktail from the Golden Tiki in Chinatown Vegas. (Golden Tiki)
Shane Told of Silverstein performs during Festival d'ete de Quebec on Wednesday, July 10, ...
Shane Told of Silverstein performs during Festival d'ete de Quebec on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Quebec City. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Music

Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2025 - 6:00 am
 

Here are neon’s top picks of what to do the week of Friday, Dec. 5, through Thursday, Dec. 11:

Great Santa Run

Join thousands of other Clauses at the annual Opportunity Village fundraiser the Las Vegas Great Santa Run. Both the 5K run and 1-mile walk include live music, food and drinks. Pre-race festivities start at 8 a.m. Saturday, and the races begin at 10 a.m., at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. The race fee is $57.50, which includes a five-piece Santa suit, finisher’s medal and swag bag, while supplies last.

Chilly Toucan

From 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Guinness is presenting a tiny pub pop-up, The Chilly Toucan, at the Fremont Street Experience, where it crosses North Third Street. The free 21-and-older pop-up features tiny pints paired with tiny cookies from the Guinness collab with Last Crumb, the luxe cookie purveyor.

Krampus Fest

Naughty kids unite for Krampus Fest, where the seasonal goat demon gets his due with live music by Vegas rockers Algorerhythm, Tiger & Dove, Kings/Kings and others in addition to spooky wares from macabre local vendors like Cemetery Pulp and Blaspheme Boutique. The festivities begin at 8 p.m. Friday at the Grey Witch, 722 W. Sunset Road, Henderson. Tickets are $12.35 in advance, $18.50 day of show; dice.fm.

‘A Very Vegas Christmas’

It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas. George Daugherty will conduct the Las Vegas Philharmonic and host “A Very Vegas Christmas.” The festive concert will feature guest appearances by singers Clint Holmes, Michelle Johnson, Jonathan Karrant, Cecilia Violetta López, Naomi Mauro, Amy Smith and Ellie Smith. Performances are scheduled for 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $40.30; thesmithcenter.com.

Silverstein

It’s like “The Giving Tree” with guitars and screaming: Canadian post-punks Silverstein, who take their name from renowned children’s author Shel Silverstein, celebrate “25 years of noise” on their current tour with a discography-spanning performance culled from their 14 studio albums. See them at 6 p.m. Saturday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $48.50; ticketmaster.com.

Cowboy Poetry Gathering on the Road

Kicking off Wednesday, the music and poetry of Elko’s decades-old national Cowboy Poetry Gathering has traveled south to Las Vegas for a four-day event at the Ahern Hotel, 300 W. Sahara Ave. The event will feature nine full shows of music and poetry (Gary Haleamau & Kāwili, R.W. Hampton, Darrell Holden, Annie Mackenzie, Jake Riley, Matt Robertson, Trinity Seely, R.P. Smith, Dave Stamey and Sam Platts with a six-piece band), open mics, rodeo watch parties, dancing and a gift show. General admission is $92.55; nvartscouncil.org/events.

PrideStyle Pro Wrestling

Vegas’ PrideStyle Inclusive Pro Wrestling celebrates four years of being the city’s go-to “safe space for violence” with “Dreams Don’t Die 4,” their biggest show of 2025. Expect a whole night of bangers beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday at Swan Dive, 1301 S. Main St. Tickets start at $26.50; pridestylepro.com.

Tamales

Leticia’s Cocina & Cantina is offering traditional Mexican holiday tamales at its Santa Fe Station and Boulder Station locations and its sibling, Letty’s, 807 S. Main St., through Jan. 1. Sweet and savory tamales ($24 a half-dozen, $38 a dozen), birria tamales with consommé ($32 a half-dozen, $42 a dozen), and six different side sauces ($8 for 8 ounces, $10 for 16 ounces, $12 for 32 ounces) may be purchased, up to three dozen, during regular business hours without pre-ordering. Larger orders require a 24-hour notice. Visit leticiascocina.com for details.

Universal Horror Unleashed

Experience the sinister side of the holidays with the Germanic punisher Krampus, the Icelandic troll Grýla and Kallikantzaroi Greek goblins. They’ll participate in lantern-lit processions and photo ops, and seasonal food and drinks will pay tribute to them at Universal Horror Unleashed. The seasonal scares will take place Thursdays through Mondays through Jan. 3. Admission starts at $59.

Shrunken heads

Through Dec. 20, every visit to the Golden Tiki, 3939 Spring Mountain Road, that includes a drink purchase earns an entry into a contest to immortalize the imbiber’s head in the bar’s Shrunken Head Hall of Infamy. Shrunken heads famously range from celebrities to Vegas worthies to other friends of the house. Each visit earns only one entry, but there is no limit on the number of visits.

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
top100
THE TOP 100 RESTAURANTS IN LAS VEGAS
From Strip standouts to neighborhood hangouts, here’s our guide to the finest food and drink in Las Vegas
READ MORE
more Music
frequently asked questions