Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

A “Grease” drink-along, a free music fest promising to pack Fremont, a reason to drive out to Valley of Fire and some just-opening holiday experiences round out our top picks for the week.

Here are neon’s top picks of what to do the week of Friday, Nov. 21, through Thursday, Nov. 27:

Neon City Festival

Spend all weekend seeing over three dozen acts without spending a dime when the Neon City Festival returns with pop-punks Good Charlotte, hip-hop greats De La Soul, EDM favorite Deadmau5, rockers Breaking Benjamin, dance-pop duo Two Friends, the horn-fired Fitz and the Tantrums and a whole lot more performing on a trio of stages at the Fremont Street Experience as well as the nearby Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Free; neoncityfestival.com.

Valley of Fire’s new visitor center

Head north to Nevada’s most visited state park, Valley of Fire, as the parks division celebrates the grand opening of its $30 million visitor center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The day will kick off with a ribbon-cutting, followed by a wildlife talk, a geology talk, a discussion of the Nevadaromeus dinosaur and a hiker’s education course. Guests can also enjoy a slew of local food and drink vendors. Parking is limited; carpool if you can. More info: parks.nv.gov.

Holo Holo Vegas Showcase

Bask in a night of Pacific Island soul that hits like a natural mood enhancer when the Holo Holo Vegas Showcase brings the good vibes via the reggae-informed sounds of Kolohe Kai, J Boog, Fia and Kaipo at 6 p.m. Saturday at Orleans Arena. Tickets start at $60; orleans.boydgaming.com.

‘Magic Mike Live: Holiday Remix’

Get ready for some North Pole dancing with “Magic Mike Live: Holiday Remix.” The show, inspired by the movie series, is adding a seasonal twist, complete with holiday music mashups. “Holiday Remix” hits the stage at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and 7:30 and 10 p.m. Wednesday, with additional performances through Jan. 3, at the Sahara. Tickets start at $65; magicmikelivelasvegas.com.

Christmas at Juliette

On Monday, La Casa de Juliette kicks off its transformation into Christmas at Juliette. The Mexican restaurant’s holiday pop-up features inventive seasonal cocktails, seasonal dishes, and wall-to-wall festive decor blending Mexican motifs, warm woods, terracotta walls and twinkling lights. Christmas at Juliette runs through Dec. 31 at 7585 Norman Rockwell Lane.

Enchant Christmas

Enchant Christmas is back with a new “Night of the Nutcrackers” theme and a 20-foot-tall Snow Slide with a slope made of ice. The Christmas light maze, ice skating trail, Enchant Village shops and seasonal food and drinks return for another year. It opens at 5:30 p.m. Friday, 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, with additional dates through Dec. 28, at Las Vegas Ballpark. Tickets start at $35; enchantchristmas.com/las-vegas.

Holiday Parade

The Downtown Summerlin Holiday Parade will take place at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays beginning this weekend and running through Dec. 20. The free event on Park Centre Drive features lively holiday music, snow, dancers, Santa Claus and almost 100 local youth performers.

Death to All

You can’t have death metal without Death, the Florida-based genre pioneers whose frontman Chuck Schuldiner sadly died from brain cancer in 2001. But his legacy lives on in tribute act Death to All, whose rotating lineup features former members such as bassist Steve DiGiorgio and drummer Gene Hoglan. On their current tour, they’re playing two Death albums in full: 1990’s more technical “Spiritual Healing” and 1995’s progressive masterpiece “Symbolic.” See them at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $41; ticketmaster.com.

BBQ Jackpot

On Saturday, champion pitmaster and Girls Can Grill founder Christie Vanover of Las Vegas is presenting BBQ Jackpot in the Silverton parking lot. This Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned competition will feature more than 100 elite barbecue teams competing for a grand champion title and a share of the $20,000 purse. The event runs from 10 a.m. through the awards ceremony beginning at 6 p.m. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or while supplies last), the public can visit the BBQ Pit Stop for free samples of lamb, pork and beef fresh from the grill.

‘Grease’ Drink-A-Long

Danny slicks back his hair? Take a drink. “Rydell High” is said or shown? Take a drink. The “Grease” Drink-A-Long, featuring $3 shots, is set for 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Beverly Theater. A light meal before the movie is strongly encouraged. Tickets are $15; thebeverlytheater.com.