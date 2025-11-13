Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Get into the holiday spirit (yes, already), get outdoors for a day of reciprocity, enjoy a museum for free and check out a new band in this week’s round-up.

Here are neon’s top picks of what to do the week of Friday, Nov. 14 through Thursday, Nov. 20:

Las Vegas Pizza Festival

The Las Vegas Pizza Festival convenes more than 20 local pizza purveyors offering unlimited tastings of their pies in several pizza styles at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Industrial Events Space, 2330 S. Industrial Road. Tickets prices vary; vegaspizzafest.com.

Kiss Kruise

Detroit Rock City will have nothing on Vegas this weekend when the Kiss Kruise gets landlocked in town for a three-day celebration of the semiretired (from the road, at least) hard rockers including a pair of Kiss unmasked shows, performances by Bruce Kulick, Pearcy Demartini playing the music of Ratt, Sebastian Bach and others, panels and Q&A sessions, Kiss Karaoke and a whole lot more Friday through Sunday at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Packages are available at kisskruisevegas.com.

Mob Museum

It’s the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Organized Crime in Interstate Commerce, better known as the Kefauver Hearings, in Las Vegas. Sen. Estes Kefauver of Tennessee interviewed witnesses about alleged mob involvement in local casinos in the second-floor courtroom of what’s now the Mob Museum. To commemorate that, the museum is offering free admission for Nevada residents, and buy-one get-one admission for nonresidents, on Saturday. Guests that day will receive 10 percent off food and drinks inside The Underground speakeasy and Starlight Plaza.

‘Taste of Tokushima’

On Friday, Kusa Nori in Resorts World presents “Taste of Tokushima,” bringing together Dassai, the Japanese sake maker; Kenzo Estate of the Napa Valley; and Tokushima Mitsuboshi, the celebrated wagyu producer. The menu features passed bites, seafood, sushi, Tokushima wagyu dishes and dessert. Cost: $225. Seatings: 5 and 7:30 p.m. Reservations: OpenTable.com.

Stewards of the Earth

Check out Cactus Joe’s (12740 Blue Diamond Road) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for a market/mini-fest exploring gratitude, reciprocity and mutual thriving. With Desert Love Native Plants, enjoy a farmers market, backyard gardening education, repurposed goods, eco-friendly food vendors, workshops and panels with local earth stewards. Free, family-friendly and pet-friendly.

The Frights

“I’m older now / I’m afraid of dying /I’m freaking out / Just hold on, I’m trying,” The Frights frontman Mikey Carnevale confesses on his band’s new record “Ready When You Are,” an equally wistful and wizened album of heartfelt garage punk in which it’s OK to pine for the past while navigating the future. See them at 7 p.m. Sunday at The Portal at Area15. Tickets are $27; area15.com.

Miracle on Spring Mountain

Starting Monday, the annual Miracle on Spring Mountain pop-up returns to the Sand Dollar Lounge, 3355 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 30. The pop-up features 10 festive new cocktails (plus a trio of mocktails), over-the-top décor and nightly entertainment. Miracle on Spring Mountain runs from 3 p.m. to 4 a.m. daily through Dec. 31. Visit miracleonspringmountain.com.

Teenage Bottlerocket

Among those who won’t be in the house when the Kiss Kruise docks in the Vegas this weekend: Wyoming’s greatest punk band ever, Teenage Bottlerocket. “Paul Stanley fell down and broke a hip, let’s hope he’s not all right,” they sing on “Bigger Than Kiss.” “The ladies don’t like old men.” Don’t get mad, Kiss fans, these dudes are just kidding, their fast-and-not-so-furious, Ramones-indebted repertoire always delivered with tongues planted firmly in cheek. See them at 8 p.m. Tuesday at The Usual Place, 100 S. Maryland Parkway. Tickets are $23; eventbrite.com.

Baldies Worldwide

Ladies, get ready to get bald. To celebrate the return of Pitbull to the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Bel-Aire Lounge at Durango is turning its ladies night (Thursday) into Baldies Worldwide. As part of the open bar for ladies from 8 to 10 p.m., guests are asked to dress as Mr. 305. Six tickets to his residency will be given away.

Glittering Lights

For its 25th season, Glittering Lights has added an additional half-mile and 1 million more lights to its course. The drive-through holiday attraction now boasts more than 6 million lights and more than 750 displays along 3 miles. The PJ 5K, hosted by Speedway Children’s Charities Las Vegas Chapter, is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Glittering Lights is open 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and holidays and 5 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays through Jan. 4 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Tickets packages start at $25; glitteringlights.vegas.