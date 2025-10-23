Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Looking for something to do this week? The neon team has you covered with festivals, parties, concerts and more.

UNLV Art Walk

Stop by UNLV from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday for the eighth annual Art Walk, celebrating the Las Vegas arts community. Expect art, free food (from Echo & Rig and Lady M Confections), performances, interactive activities, theater and live music as you explore the college campus. Attendance is free and open to the public. The event kicks off at the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art. Visit unlv.edu for details.

Haunt the Wetlands

A maze, a glow-in-the-dark Mad Scientist’s Lair and taxidermied nocturnal creatures will be part of Haunt the Wetlands. The Halloween-themed event is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday at Clark County Wetlands Park, 7050 Wetlands Park Lane. Tickets are $10; children 3 and younger will be admitted free.

The Cult/Death Cult

Before there was The Cult there was Death Cult, the name the band performed under briefly upon forming in 1983, favoring a more post-punk/goth rock aesthetic. On their current tour, The Cult will play a set of Death Cult tunes in addition to songs of their own in a rare double billing at 8 p.m. Friday at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $68; axs.com.

PBR Teams Championship

It all comes down to this weekend. The PBR Camping World Team Series season will crown a winner during the PBR Teams Championship. Chris Lane will open the weekend with a concert at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Toshiba Plaza. The bull riding competition is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. Friday, 7:15 p.m. Saturday and 1:45 p.m. Sunday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $40; axs.com.

Early Halloween

On Saturday and Sunday, brunch guests in costume at The Stove, 11261 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 200, Henderson, receive a free Boo-Berry Shot and chance to win sexiest, scariest or most original costume. On Monday through Oct. 31, guests dressed as witches receive half off all-you-can-drink mimosas or cocktails. The restaurant has also introduced $20 Spook Tail cocktails such as Beetlejuice Marg, Venom Mimosa and Boo-Berry Espresso Martini. Reservations: OpenTable.

Michael BM

Latin house meets tech house at the busy hands of Michael BM, a fast-rising name among DJ-producers in Mexico and Latin America. He’ll keep the party going all night long, literally, when he performs at new after-hours spot Bauhaus Vegas, 115 N. Seventh St. Doors are at 11 p.m. Saturday, but expect the music to last until the early morning. Entry is free before 1 a.m. with RSVP at bauhauslv.com.

Monster Mash Brunch

From noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Ada’s Food + Wine, 410 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 120, in Tivoli Village, is presenting its Monster Mash Brunch with starters, main courses, sweet treats, a wine flight and cocktails, about two dozen items in all. Food and cocktails: $12 to $25. Wine flight: $35. Reservations: OpenTable.

Feed the Block

Diplo is headlining the next installment of Feed the Block. Major Lazer, the DJ-producer’s side project, performed during last month’s event. The block party is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday in Fremont East. Admission is free, but tickets are required; feedtheblock.com.

Oktoberfest dinner

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd., continues its monthly Farm Table dinner series with an Oktoberfest theme. The menu features salted pretzels with Bavarian cheese spread, along with a traditional German sausage platter (sauerkraut, pot roast with red wine gravy and sides) or heritage schnitzel with early cranberry compote and warm potato salad. Cost: $80. Tickets: OpenTable.

Honky-Tonk Halloween

It’ll be boots, boos and booze galore when one of Vegas’ best country bands, The Rhyolite Sound, kicks out the rootsy jams at Honky-Tonk Halloween at 7 p.m. Thursday at Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade. Tickets are $15.55; ticketmaster.com.