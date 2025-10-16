Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Looking for something cool to check out in Las Vegas? Something local, exciting or tasty? We’ve got you covered with our top 10 picks for the week.

Here are our top picks for the week of October 17 through 23:

Corrosion of Conformity

From metallic hardcore ragers to Southern rock-steeped jams, Corrosion of Conformity’s songbook has evolved mightily — and uniquely — over the past four decades. See them in an intimate setting when play an off-date from their current opening slot on a Judas Priest-Alice Cooper double bill at 8 p.m. Friday at The Usual Place, 100 S. Maryland Parkway. Tickets are $30.31; eventbrite.com.

Lorde

“I try / to let / whatever has to pass through me, pass through,” Lorde purrs on “What Was That,” the first single from her acclaimed latest album, “Virgin.” She’s singing of relationships past, but she could just as well be speaking of her musical career of late, as she counters her indie folk-leaning previous record “Solar Power” with a return to a more electronic-enhanced sound. See her at 7 p.m. Friday at the MGM Grand Garden. Tickets start at $47; axs.com.

Las Vegas Book Festival

The Las Vegas Book Festival, the largest literary event in Nevada, returns with authors Taylor Jenkins Reid (“Daisy Jones & the Six”), former U.S. Sen. Richard Bryan, former Nevada Gov. Bob Miller, Katherine Stewart (“Money, Lies, And God: Inside the Movement to Destroy American Democracy”), Tim Alberta (“The Kingdom, The Power, and The Glory: American Evangelicals in an Age of Extremism”) and Christina Lauren, Zoraida Córdova, Jasmine Guillory, Julie Murphy and Jesse Q. Sutanto from Disney’s “Meant to Be” Series. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. Admission is free; lasvegasbookfestival.com.

When We Were Young sideshows

Because 12 hours of emo for two days straight just isn’t enough, there are also several When We Were Young side shows on Friday, the eve of the fest. Emotive rockers Taking Back Sunday team up with Letlive. and Straylight Run at 7:30 p.m. at the Fontainebleau. Tickets start at $73; ticketmaster.com. Horror-obsessed metalcore troupe Ice Nine Kills and The Plot in You take the stage at 7 pm. at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $67; axs.com. Vegas’ own The Cab opens for Story of the Year at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade. Tickets are $54; ticketmaster.com. And The Story So Far throws down with Sunami and Set Your Goals at 6:30 p.m. at the A-Lot at Area 15. Tickets are $49.54; area15.com.

Gilcrease Orchard’s Fall Harvest

Revel in autumn during Gilcrease Orchard’s Fall Harvest. Activities include wagon rides and a corn maze. Guests can also pick pumpkins and drink cider. It’s open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays through October. Tickets are $3 on weekdays, $5 on weekends, and ages 5 and younger are admitted free; thegilcreaseorchard.org.

Nudo Italiano brunch

Nudo Italiano, 4390 W. Cactus Ave., from famed restaurateurs Jenna and Michael Morton, has introduced brunch service that runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The menu from chef William DeMarco features pane Francese French toast with poached peaches, tiramisù pancakes, a pane Caprese twist on avocado toast, an uovo cornetta croissant stuffed with scrambled eggs and vegetables, prosciutto Benedict, a scrambled eggs and bacon breakfast pizza, a trio of panini and short rib hash with fingerlings. Visit nudolv.com.

The UnCommon Harvest

Each weekend in October, southwest valley dining center UnCommons is hosting a fall festival with a pumpkin patch, movie nights (“The Addams Family” this Sunday at dusk), live music, a petting zoo, local pop-ups and more. Seasonal treats will be offered at Salt & Straw, Amari, Wineaux and Blue Bottle Coffee. The event is free for all ages at 6880 Helen Toland St., from 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

‘Haunted Mansion’

Movies on The Green continues on Saturday with a free screening of “The Haunted Mansion” at The Green along Village Walk Drive next to Whole Foods in The District at Green Valley Ranch. First-come, first-served open seating begins at 6 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to reserve their spots.

‘Stereophonic’

“Stereophonic” isn’t a musical, but there’s still plenty of music in it. The most-nominated play in the history of the Tony Awards is set in a recording studio in 1976 as a band very much like Fleetwood Mac struggles to produce an album very much like “Rumours” that could either define the group or tear it apart. See it at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, with additional performances through Oct. 26, in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $34.60; thesmithcenter.com.

Date night menu

Azzurra Cucina Italiana, 322 S. Water St., Henderson, is offering a date night prix fixe menu on Tuesdays that consists of an appetizer (Caesar salad, burrata salad or fried cauliflower), entrée (rigatoni boscaiola, chicken Marsala, salmon Mediterraneo), and dessert (panna cotta or spumoni bomba). It costs $45; azzurracucina.com.