Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Looking for something to do this week? The neon team has you covered with festivals, parties, concerts and more.

music

Best Friends Forever

Returning for its second go-round, Best Friends Forever serves as a sort of genome map of emo, tracing the musical genre’s DNA back to its essence. This year, the fest boasts emo forebears Jawbreaker, a rarities set from Jimmy Eat World, a reunited Minus the Bear performing their sophomore album, “Menos el Oso,” in its entirety, coed indie rockers Rilo Kiley on their first tour in ages and more at noon Friday through Sunday at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. Third St. Tickets are $115.50 per day; $288 for three-day pass; bestfriendsforeverfest.com.

shows

‘Unwell Vegas’

It’s a celebration of all things Alex Cooper. The “Call Her Daddy” host is presenting “Unwell Vegas,” two days of shows, parties and the Unwell Expo, described as “a place to just swing by, grab some swag, hit the glam bar and browse.” Special guests include Paris Hilton, Bethenny Frankel, Stassi Schroeder and the cast of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.” It’s scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday in The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan. Nightlife packages start at $100; ticketmaster.com.

music

Alanis Morissette

It won’t be like rain on your wedding day for Alanis Morissette fans: The by-turns-fiery-and-introspective singer-songwriter kicks off her first Vegas residency with a whole lot of songs you know by heart and absolutely no black flies in your chardonnay. See her at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Wednesday, with shows running through Nov. 2, at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Tickets start at $85; ticketmaster.com.

festival

Asian Lantern Festival

The Asian Lantern Festival runs 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Charleston Campus of the College of Southern Nevada, 6375 W. Charleston Blvd. This celebration, formerly known as the Asian Night Market, features more than 30 vendors offering Asian and Pacific Island foods, live entertainment and cultural performances, and family friendly activities and games. The festival benefits the Asian Community Development Council. Tickets start at $5.25; asianlanternfestivallv.com.

comedy

John Mulaney

Weeks after picking up his fourth Emmy, this time as one of the writers for “SNL50: The Anniversary Special,” John Mulaney is bringing his “Mister Whatever” tour to town. See him at 8 p.m. Saturday in Dolby Live at Park MGM. Tickets start at $74.61; ticketmaster.com.

music

Stevie Nicks

Break out the leather and lace, Stevie Nicks is back to drag your heart around anywhere she damn well pleases. The iconic singer is mixing up her set list a tad on her current tour. That includes performing Fleetwood Mac chestnut “Angel” for the first time in over 40 years. See her at 7 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $106; axs.com.

celebration

Pride Parade

It’s National Coming Out Day weekend, which marks the return of the annual Las Vegas Pride Parade. Billed as “the most glamorous, glittering spectacle ever created by the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community of Southern Nevada,” the parade is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday with a pre-show at 6 p.m. The main stage will be at Fourth Street and Bridger Avenue. For more fun, check out the free National Coming Out Day Block Party on Paradise Road on Saturday; gipsylasvegas.com

festival

Lebanese American Festival

The 17th annual Lebanese American Festival runs from 4 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the St. Sharbel Maronite Catholic Church, 10325 Rancho Destino Road. The event features Lebanese food, live music and a DJ, vendors, a raffle with $10,000 in cash prizes (drawing Sunday), kids zone and free parking. Admission is $10, with children 8 and younger free; lebaneseamericanfestival.com.

outdoors

Native Plant Sale

Get to the Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve early on Sunday for the native plant sale via the city, Red Rock Audubon and Desert Love Native Plant Nursery. Free educational bird and plant walks begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by the locally grown plant sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. No RSVP necessary, but check-in is required at the park entrance.

dining out

Ohlala anniversary

From 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Ohlala French Bistro, 2120 N. Rampart Blvd., Suite 150, is celebrating its ninth anniversary with a three-course prix fixe menu for $85. The menu features an appetizer, entrée and dessert, with four choices for each. Details/menu: ohlalafrenchbistro.com. Reservations: OpenTable or 702-222-3502.