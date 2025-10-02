Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Festival season is here! We picked two to check out, along with some snacks and ways to see the outdoors.

Looking for something to do this week? We’ve got you covered. Here are our top choices for the week of October 3-9.

festival: Rise Festival

For its 10th anniversary, Rise Festival has added a stage for headliners John Mayer, Calvin Harris and Rüfüs Du Sol. The world’s largest sky lantern festival will also feature art, including kinetic wind sculptures and glowing monoliths. Gates open at 2:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the Jean Dry Lake Bed. Ticket packages start at $239; risefestival.com.

music: Reggae Rise Up

Get up, stand up for the return of Reggae Rise Up with a lineup that ranges from hip-hop greats (Public Enemy, E-40 and Too Short) to a bevy of scene favorites (Rebelution, Dirty Heads and Slightly Stoopid) and many more beginning at noon Friday through Sunday at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. Third St. Tickets start at $80 each day, three-day passes start at $235; reggaeriseup.com.

convention: Nightmare in Vegas

Get spooked this weekend at the Silverton for the first Nightmare in Vegas horror convention, featuring live music, interactive displays, vendors, celebrity signings, car show, pinup contest and much more. Expect to see some creepy local businesses exhibiting alongside national horror faves. Tickets start at $30 for daily access, or $60 for a two-day pass; nightmareinvegas.com.

spirits: Cider Fest

From 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays to Sundays through Nov. 9, Shady Grove Lounge in the Silverton is presenting its third annual Cider Fest with hard ciders (mango, pear, pineapple, blueberry) on tap for $8 and six cider-based cocktails (including caramel apple martini and pecan pie old fashioned) for $12. The bar is decorated with pumpkins, rustic furnishings and warm autumn accents; silvertoncasino.com.

theater: ‘Suffs’

“Suffs,” the reigning Tony winner for best book and best original score, follows the women’s suffrage movement and the lead-up to the ratification of the 19th Amendment. It’s the next installment in the Broadway Las Vegas Series. See it at 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, with additional performances through Oct. 12, in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $34.60; thesmithcenter.com.

music: Hozier

Taking you to church once more, ever-earnest Irish singer-songwriter Hozier plays his biggest Vegas headlining show yet when he brings his “Unreal Earth Tour” to town at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $63; axs.com.

festival: Art in the Park

One of the largest art festivals in the Southwest is in its 61st year. Art in the Park, a key fundraiser for Boulder City Hospital, promises more than 300 arts and craft vendors. It’s open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Wilbur, Bicentennial and Escalante parks in Boulder City. Admission is free.

outdoors: World Migratory Bird Day

From 9:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, discover why and how birds migrate and learn how to help them along their long journey this fall with Southern Nevada Conservancy and other outdoor partners at the Red Rock Canyon visitor center. The biannual event is free and open to the public, with a speaker series, games and more. Guests will need a timed entry reservation for the park.

music: Prong

“Snap Your Fingers, Snap Your Neck” with influential metallers Prong, whose frontman Tommy Victor remains high on the list of the genre’s all-time greatest riff writers. If you dig bands like Pantera and Helmet, thank these dudes for paving the way for both. See Prong at 10 p.m. Friday at the Copa Room at the Tuscany. Tickets are $33.85; eventbrite.com.

dining out: 10 years of tacos

From 6 p.m. Tuesday, Pinches Tacos, 9205 W. Russell Road, Suite 190, in The Gramercy, is celebrating the taqueria’s 10th anniversary with $3 to $3.50 tacos, $7.25 margaritas, free Mexican candy shots, live music, games, a memory wall, free hot dogs after 9 p.m. and more.