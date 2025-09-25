Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

These are neon’s top picks for what to do this week in Las Vegas, Friday Sept. 26 through Thursday, Oct. 2. Looking for more? Check out the neon go guide.

music

The Strokes

Be still our beating heart (in a cage): The Strokes are playing their first show in over a year and a half and only their second North American gig since September 2023 as the NYC rockers hit Vegas for the first of two warmup performances before headlining the Austin City Limits Music Festival. It’ll be a rare local stop for the band, whose last headlining show here was back in 2014. See The Strokes at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan. Sold out; resale tickets available at ticketmaster.com.

♦

festival

Greek Food Festival

The annual Las Vegas Greek Food Festival returns this weekend to St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 5300 S. El Camino Road. The event features savory and sweet Greek foods, Greek wines, live music, traditional dances and other cultural performances, marketplace and children’s play area from 3 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. General admission tickets are $10, or $5 during the first three hours each day (active and retired military, plus first responders, are free); lasvegasgreekfestival.com.

♦

festival

Zombie Rumble

No matter how much it may sound like it, Zombie Rumble has nothing to do with fights among the living dead. Dragstrip Zombies Car Club is bringing hundreds of classic vehicles to the event that also will feature food trucks, activations from the Punk Rock Museum and live performances from Reverend Horton Heat, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Manic Hispanic, Codefendants and The McCharmlys. Doors open at noon Sunday in the West Lot at Area15. Tickets start at $43.55; area15.com.

♦

outdoors

Nevada Public Lands Day

Native Nevada Voter Alliance will hold its ninth annual Public Lands Day event on Saturday at Gary Reese Freedom Park, 850 N. Mojave Road, starting with a volunteer park cleanup at 8 a.m., tables and games at 10 a.m. and a news conference at 11:30 a.m. The family-friendly block party will also include free food, prizes and baby goats. Free.

♦

festival

Fiesta at the Plaza

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with performances by local cultural groups, artisan vendors and authentic foods as part of Fiesta at the Plaza. There also will be an area dedicated to children’s activities. It’s scheduled for 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday in the Carolyn G. Goodman Plaza at Las Vegas City Hall. Admission is free.

♦

music

The Who

The good news: Here’s your chance to see The Who one last time in Vegas. The bad news: The Who are playing Vegas for the last time. See the penultimate North American show ever for the legendary rockers when they bring their “The Song Is Over” farewell tour to town before wrapping the whole thing up three days later in Palm Springs, California. Say goodbye at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden. Tickets start at $87; axs.com.

♦

spirits

Negroni Week

Negroni Week runs through Sunday. Nocturno Cocktail Bar, 1017 S. First St., Suite 180, is celebrating with takes on the classic Negroni, some modern variations and even a spirit-free option, for a total of 10 drinks. Among the modern variations are cocktails made with añejo tequila and Japanese whisky. Visit nocturnovegas.com.

♦

music

‘Bugs Bunny at the Symphony’

Let’s face it, Bugs Bunny introduced most of us to classical music. That legacy is being celebrated in “Bugs Bunny at the Symphony,” a presentation of 16 Looney Tunes shorts that will play as the Las Vegas Philharmonic performs their original scores. Experience it at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $34.60; thesmithcenter.com.

♦

dining out

National Hotcake Day

To celebrate National Hotcake Day on Friday, Norms Restaurant, 4605 W. Charleston Blvd., is offering its signature hotcakes for free to loyalty members and for 99 cents to nonmembers from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Limit two orders per customer.

♦

music

Valley of the Sun

A band custom-made for more-is-more types, Ohio rockers Valley of the Sun favor a gargantuan sound via massive riffs, hooks and vocal melodies. They team up with the equally far-out Fuzz Evil and Vegas’ Gravity Amplifiers for a guitar-for-days lineup at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Dive Bar, 4110 S. Maryland Parkway. Tickets are $14.64; eventbrite.com.