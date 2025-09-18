Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

music

‘Candlelight: Queen vs. Abba’

The setting is almost as exquisite as the songs at the ongoing Candlelight concert series, in which the Listeso String Quartet performs symphonic renditions of classics you know by heart, but have never heard quite like this before. This week, they play Queen and Abba hits for all dancing queens and champions in the house. The show starts at 6 p.m. Friday at The Industrial Event Space, 2330 Industrial Road. Tickets start at $53; feverup.com.

family friendly

‘Hot Wheels Legends Tour’

More than 100 custom cars will be on hand during the Las Vegas stop of the 2025 “Hot Wheels Legends Tour.” Builders of those cars will be competing to have their vehicle turned into a die-cast toy. Hot Wheels fans can use the opportunity to see the Garage of Legends life-size cars, interact with the latest Hot Wheels in play spaces and purchase special edition Hot Wheels Legends products. It’s scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Walmart at 6464 N. Decatur Blvd. Admission is free; hotwheelslegends.com.

shows

‘Jay & Silent Bob on Tilt’

It’s a good thing they’re appearing as themselves, because their weed-loving alter egos would get tossed from The Venetian before they ever made it to the theater. Writer-director Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes will share stories of their more than 30 years together onscreen during “Jay & Silent Bob on Tilt.” See it at 10 p.m. Saturday in the Palazzo Theatre. Tickets start at $62.15; ticketmaster.com.

dining out

Tuscan Cove brunch

Tuscan Cove Bar & Patio, 12656 Southern Highlands Parkway, has debuted its weekend brunch that runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Look for dishes such as bananas Foster pancakes ($13), smoked salmon bagel ($15), chilaquiles ($12), fried chicken with French toast sticks ($18), and steak and eggs ($18). Bottomless mimosas ($24) and bloody marys ($24) round out brunch. Visit tuscancove.com.

outdoors

Pedaling through Paradise

Paradise Palms is one of the most unique and historic neighborhoods in Las Vegas. Learn all about the neighborhood, its colorful history and check out the midcentury homes by bike on Saturday with Nevada Preservation. Bikes will be available for those without one, but don’t forget to bring a helmet. The two-hour guided tour is free for all with registration; nevadapreservation.org

party

Area15 Block Party

From 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Area15, 3215 S. Rancho Drive, debuts its monthly Bigger Block Party Experience across three venues at once: Liftoff Bar + Ride, A-Lot and underneath the Boeing 747. The event features live bands, rotating DJs, glow dance parties, food trucks, beverages, vendors, interactive art, chill zones and more.

fundraiser

Black & White Party

One of the biggest parties of the year is back as Aid for AIDS of Nevada hosts its 39th annual Black & White Party. Fredric Godinez and Alexander Stabler of design firm Fredric Alexander will host the event that will feature live performances and culinary pop-ups. Guests are encouraged to wear their best black-and-white Western looks for the Wild West-themed party. It starts at 8 p.m. for VIP guests and 9 p.m. for general admission ticket holders at Kaos Nightclub in the Palms. Proceeds benefit AFAN’s programs for those living with or affected by HIV/AIDS in Southern Nevada. Tickets start at $75; afanlv.org.

music

2Hollis

Music is pretty much rapper-producer 2Hollis’ birthright: His father, John Herndon, drums for Chicago post-rock greats Tortoise and his mother, Kathryn Frasier, co-founded indie label OWLSA with dubstep kingpin Skrillex, whom she once managed. As might be expected from those musically rich bloodlines, the 21-year-old’s sound is all over the place, zigzagging from left-field hip-hop to propulsive electro and plenty more. See him at 7 p.m. Saturday at Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade. Tickets start at $54; ticketmaster.com.

dining out

National Hotcake Day

To celebrate National Hotcake Day on Thursday, Norms Restaurant, 4605 W. Charleston Blvd., is offering its signature hotcakes for free to loyalty members and for 99 cents to nonmembers from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Limit two orders per customer.

music

Crypta

Is demonic possession ever, like, fun? Well, listening to female Brazilian death metallers Crypta, whose singer/bassist Fernanda Lira snarl-growls with the vehemence of a woman inhabited by some perturbed evil spirit that can’t find its car keys, comes pretty close. See them at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Fremont Country Club, 601 E. Fremont St. Tickets are $31; eventim.us.