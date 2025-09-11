Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

music

Ringo and His All-Starr Band

Who knew the former narrator for beloved children’s TV show “Thomas the Tank Engine &Friends” is a musician as well? Ringo Starr brings his all-star band back to Vegas after releasing his first country album, “Look Up,” earlier in the year. See them at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and Sept. 19-20 at the Venetian Theatre. Tickets start at $122; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

family friendly

Holoholo Market

The Holoholo Market, celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander cultures and traditions in Las Vegas, the “Ninth Island,” runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Fergusons Downtown, 1028 E. Fremont St. The market features food and drink, live music, family activities, vendors, kids’ lemonade stand contest, community resources and more. Free admission. Pets must be leashed.

Johnathan L. Wright

outdoors

Pollinator BioBlitz

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, join the city at Floyd Lamb Park for this third annual event, teaming up parks around the country for a fun (and scientific) day. Here’s what you’ll do: Download the iNaturalist app, follow the city’s project page and try to identify as many pollinator species as possible. So far, they have 750 research-grade observations. This year’s event will also include a plant swap for plants, seeds or gardening tools, as well as games, food trucks and community partners.

Kristen DeSilva

arts &culture

Latin Heritage Parade

Beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Downtown Summerlin is hosting its inaugural Latin Heritage Parade. The event features participants in traditional regalia, community groups, music, dance and more. The parade is free to attend. Visit summerlin.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

books

P Moss

P Moss, owner of the Double Down Saloon and Frankie’s Tiki Room, will read from “Screwing Sinatra,” his latest piece of historical crime fiction, as part of a conversation with Dayvid Figler. Hear from them at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Writer’s Block, 519 S. Sixth St.

Christopher Lawrence

sports

Police vs. Fire Charity Baseball Game

First responders will take the field with proceeds benefiting police and fire charities. The Police vs. Fire Charity Baseball Game is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at Las Vegas Ballpark. Admission is free, with VIP experiences starting at $150; gofevo.com/event/25Policevs FireGames.

Christopher Lawrence

family friendly

‘Glow-N-Fire’

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is bringing Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, HW 5-Alarm, Bone Shaker, Bigfoot, Gunkster and Skelesaurus to town with its new show, “Glow-N-Fire.” The show will include a performance by the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Freestyle Motocross Team. See it at 12:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Orleans Arena. Tickets start at $35.55; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

music

Dead Boys

As with most punk progenitors, the Dead Boys’ influence far exceeds their record sales. The Cleveland-born band never impacted the charts the way they did the countless groups that followed in their wake, plenty of whom have covered signature Dead Boys tunes like “Sonic Reducer” and “Ain’t it Fun,” from Guns N’ Roses to Pearl Jam. See them at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Dive Bar, 4110 S. Maryland Parkway. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show; facebook.com/thedivelv.

Jason Bracelin

dining out

Noche Mexicana

For Noche Mexicana on Monday, the eve of Mexican Independence Day, AyAyAy! Mexican Cuisine, 1570 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 120, Henderson, is offering chile en nogada (pasilla chile with picadillo stuffing, creamy walnut sauce, pomegranate seeds) for $25, with a mariachi band performing from 6 to 8 p.m. Through Tuesday, the restaurant is offering pozole for $22, shrimp or chicken pasta poblana for $28, and palomas and cantaritos for $12.

Johnathan L. Wright

music

Family Rave

Because it’s never too early to teach the little ones how to bust some sick moves on the dance floor, bring the kids to the daytime disco that is the Family Rave at 1 p.m. Sunday at The Portal at Area15, 3215 S. Rancho Drive. Tickets are $19.62; area15.com.

Jason Bracelin