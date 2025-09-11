Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
music
music
Ringo and His All-Starr Band
Who knew the former narrator for beloved children’s TV show “Thomas the Tank Engine &Friends” is a musician as well? Ringo Starr brings his all-star band back to Vegas after releasing his first country album, “Look Up,” earlier in the year. See them at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and Sept. 19-20 at the Venetian Theatre. Tickets start at $122; ticketmaster.com.
Jason Bracelin
family friendly
Holoholo Market
The Holoholo Market, celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander cultures and traditions in Las Vegas, the “Ninth Island,” runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Fergusons Downtown, 1028 E. Fremont St. The market features food and drink, live music, family activities, vendors, kids’ lemonade stand contest, community resources and more. Free admission. Pets must be leashed.
Johnathan L. Wright
outdoors
Pollinator BioBlitz
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, join the city at Floyd Lamb Park for this third annual event, teaming up parks around the country for a fun (and scientific) day. Here’s what you’ll do: Download the iNaturalist app, follow the city’s project page and try to identify as many pollinator species as possible. So far, they have 750 research-grade observations. This year’s event will also include a plant swap for plants, seeds or gardening tools, as well as games, food trucks and community partners.
Kristen DeSilva
arts &culture
Latin Heritage Parade
Beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Downtown Summerlin is hosting its inaugural Latin Heritage Parade. The event features participants in traditional regalia, community groups, music, dance and more. The parade is free to attend. Visit summerlin.com.
Johnathan L. Wright
books
P Moss
P Moss, owner of the Double Down Saloon and Frankie’s Tiki Room, will read from “Screwing Sinatra,” his latest piece of historical crime fiction, as part of a conversation with Dayvid Figler. Hear from them at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Writer’s Block, 519 S. Sixth St.
Christopher Lawrence
sports
Police vs. Fire Charity Baseball Game
First responders will take the field with proceeds benefiting police and fire charities. The Police vs. Fire Charity Baseball Game is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at Las Vegas Ballpark. Admission is free, with VIP experiences starting at $150; gofevo.com/event/25Policevs FireGames.
Christopher Lawrence
family friendly
‘Glow-N-Fire’
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is bringing Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, HW 5-Alarm, Bone Shaker, Bigfoot, Gunkster and Skelesaurus to town with its new show, “Glow-N-Fire.” The show will include a performance by the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Freestyle Motocross Team. See it at 12:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Orleans Arena. Tickets start at $35.55; ticketmaster.com.
Christopher Lawrence
music
Dead Boys
As with most punk progenitors, the Dead Boys’ influence far exceeds their record sales. The Cleveland-born band never impacted the charts the way they did the countless groups that followed in their wake, plenty of whom have covered signature Dead Boys tunes like “Sonic Reducer” and “Ain’t it Fun,” from Guns N’ Roses to Pearl Jam. See them at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Dive Bar, 4110 S. Maryland Parkway. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show; facebook.com/thedivelv.
Jason Bracelin
dining out
Noche Mexicana
For Noche Mexicana on Monday, the eve of Mexican Independence Day, AyAyAy! Mexican Cuisine, 1570 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 120, Henderson, is offering chile en nogada (pasilla chile with picadillo stuffing, creamy walnut sauce, pomegranate seeds) for $25, with a mariachi band performing from 6 to 8 p.m. Through Tuesday, the restaurant is offering pozole for $22, shrimp or chicken pasta poblana for $28, and palomas and cantaritos for $12.
Johnathan L. Wright
music
Family Rave
Because it’s never too early to teach the little ones how to bust some sick moves on the dance floor, bring the kids to the daytime disco that is the Family Rave at 1 p.m. Sunday at The Portal at Area15, 3215 S. Rancho Drive. Tickets are $19.62; area15.com.
Jason Bracelin