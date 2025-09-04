Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Picnic in the Alley, the food and drink fest, is led by women each year. (Picnic in the Alley)
Picnic in the Alley, the food and drink fest, is led by women each year. (Picnic in the Alley)
Santigold performs at the "Booksmart" world premiere after-party at Speakeasy during ...
Santigold performs at the "Booksmart" world premiere after-party at Speakeasy during the South by Southwest Film Festival on early Monday, March 11, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
“The Craft’d,” a musical with goth and rock hits from the 1980s and &#x201 ...
“The Craft’d,” a musical with goth and rock hits from the 1980s and ’90s performed by a live band, debuts Thursday at Majestic Repertory Theatre. (Miranda Alam)
“The Craft’d,” a musical with goth and rock hits from the 1980s and &#x201 ...
“The Craft’d,” a musical with goth and rock hits from the 1980s and ’90s performed by a live band, debuts Thursday at Majestic Repertory Theatre. (Miranda Alam)
Diane Christiansen shares stories from the heyday of production shows in her memoir, “The Las ...
Diane Christiansen shares stories from the heyday of production shows in her memoir, “The Last Real Showgirl: My Sequined ’70s Onstage.” (McFarland)
A selection of margaritas at Pinches Tacos. (Pinches Tacos)
A selection of margaritas at Pinches Tacos. (Pinches Tacos)
Lazy Dog Restaurants are known for their mountain-inspired look and feel. (Lazy Dog Restaurants)
Lazy Dog Restaurants are known for their mountain-inspired look and feel. (Lazy Dog Restaurants)
La Mona Rosa in downtown Las Vegas. (Corner Bar Management)
La Mona Rosa in downtown Las Vegas. (Corner Bar Management)
View from the porch of Walking Box Ranch, south of Las Vegas. (Kassidy Whetstone/Friends of Avi ...
View from the porch of Walking Box Ranch, south of Las Vegas. (Kassidy Whetstone/Friends of Avi Kwa Ame)
View from Walking Box Ranch, south of Las Vegas. (Kassidy Whetstone/Friends of Avi Kwa Ame)
View from Walking Box Ranch, south of Las Vegas. (Kassidy Whetstone/Friends of Avi Kwa Ame)
Visitors on a tour of Walking Box Ranch, south of Las Vegas. (Kassidy Whetstone/Friends of Avi ...
Visitors on a tour of Walking Box Ranch, south of Las Vegas. (Kassidy Whetstone/Friends of Avi Kwa Ame)
Stand-up Doug Stanhope performs Saturday at the Plaza. (Doug Stanhope)
Stand-up Doug Stanhope performs Saturday at the Plaza. (Doug Stanhope)
Picnic in the Alley, the food and drink fest, is led by women each year. (Picnic in the Alley)
Picnic in the Alley, the food and drink fest, is led by women each year. (Picnic in the Alley)
Stand-up Doug Stanhope performs Saturday at the Plaza. (Doug Stanhope)
Stand-up Doug Stanhope performs Saturday at the Plaza. (Doug Stanhope)
View from Walking Box Ranch, south of Las Vegas. (Kassidy Whetstone/Friends of Avi Kwa Ame)
View from Walking Box Ranch, south of Las Vegas. (Kassidy Whetstone/Friends of Avi Kwa Ame)
View from the porch of Walking Box Ranch, south of Las Vegas. (Kassidy Whetstone/Friends of Avi ...
View from the porch of Walking Box Ranch, south of Las Vegas. (Kassidy Whetstone/Friends of Avi Kwa Ame)
Music

Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2025 - 6:00 am
 

music

Santigold

It’s a question that doubles as provocation: “You really want my thunder?” alt-everything singer Santigold wonders on “High Priestess” from her latest album, “Spirituals.” Fair warning. Santigold’s wide-ranging repertoire, which spans R&B, reggae, hip-hop, electro, indie rock and whatever else tickles her fancy, may be hard to categorize, but not hard to love. See her at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $48.50; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

theater

‘The Craft’d’

“The Craft: An Unauthorized Musical Parody” was a hit for Majestic Repertory Theatre when it debuted in 2021. It paled in comparison, though, to the success the group had two years later with “Scream’d: An Unauthorized Musical Parody.” That original work, based on the witchy cult classic movie, has been rewritten by creator and director Troy Heard as “The Craft’d.” The musical, with goth and rock hits from the 1980s and ’90s performed by a live band, debuts at 8 p.m. Thursday, with additional shows through Nov. 15, at 1217 S. Main St. Tickets are $49.95; majesticrepertory.com.

Christopher Lawrence

outdoors

Walking Box Ranch

The first Saturday of every month, Walking Box Ranch is open for tours and special guest presentations. The historic ranch was once the desert home of 1920s film stars Rex Bell and Clara Bow. Visit the ranch, just outside Searchlight, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday for a tour and a presentation by Springs Preserve archaeologist Ian Ford-Terry on wild plants and their native uses. RSVP at friendsofavikwaame.org/events.

Kristen DeSilva

festival

Picnic in the Alley

Picnic in the Alley, the annual fundraiser that celebrates Las Vegas women in food, mixology, hospitality and entertainment, begins at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at GreenGale Farms, 6891 W. Elkhorn Road. The female-focused fête benefits the Women’s Hospitality Initiative and features all-you-can-enjoy food and drink from leading culinarians and beverage professionals. Must be at least 21. Tickets: $150; picnicinthealley.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

comedy

Doug Stanhope

Like sandpaper on society’s open wounds, Doug Stanhope’s socially aware stand-up is as fierce as it is funny. One of the greatest comedians to come from these parts, Stanhope is also an avid football fan, returning to town during NFL kickoff weekend. See Stanhope perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Plaza and get in some laughs before crying over your team on Sunday. Tickets are $86; plazahotelcasino.com.

Jason Bracelin

dining out

TV Dinner Day

To celebrate National TV Dinner Day on Wednesday, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, with three valley locations, is offering house-made TV dinners that are frozen in retro-style trays and ready to heat in the oven. Cost: $11. Buy five and receive one free. TV dinners are available through September.

Johnathan L. Wright

music

Youth Code

Their music sounds like a really bad day feels, which is precisely the point of Youth Code’s absolutely pummeling industrial: to serve as a pressure valve for the cathartic expulsion of pent-up angst. It may hurt a little in the moment, but you’ll feel better afterward, when Youth Code performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 E. Fremont St. Tickets are $30; eventim.us.

Jason Bracelin

dining out

Pinches Tacos brunch

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays, Pinches Tacos, 9205 W. Russell Road, Suite 190, in The Gramercy, offers brunch dishes such as apple cinnamon pancakes, conchas French toast and signature chilaquiles, each $16, along with bottomless mimosas; pinchestacos.com/nevada.

Johnathan L. Wright

books

‘The Last Real Showgirl’

As a showgirl, Diane Christiansen performed on stages from Las Vegas to Paris. She shares stories from the heyday of production shows in her memoir, “The Last Real Showgirl: My Sequined ’70s Onstage.” Christiansen will be signing copies 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Barnes & Noble, 567 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson.

Christopher Lawrence

dining out

Half-price margaritas

On Thursdays, La Mona Rosa, 100 S. Sixth St., is offering 50 percent off all margaritas, such as the MonArita, the Afrodita, a mezcal hibiscus version and a Spicy Margarita. Regular price: $17 to $18; lamonarosalv.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
top100
THE TOP 100 RESTAURANTS IN LAS VEGAS
From Strip standouts to neighborhood hangouts, here’s our guide to the finest food and drink in Las Vegas
READ MORE
more Music
frequently asked questions