Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

It’s a question that doubles as provocation: “You really want my thunder?” alt-everything singer Santigold wonders on “High Priestess” from her latest album, “Spirituals.” Fair warning. Santigold’s wide-ranging repertoire, which spans R&B, reggae, hip-hop, electro, indie rock and whatever else tickles her fancy, may be hard to categorize, but not hard to love. See her at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $48.50; ticketmaster.com.

‘The Craft’d’

“The Craft: An Unauthorized Musical Parody” was a hit for Majestic Repertory Theatre when it debuted in 2021. It paled in comparison, though, to the success the group had two years later with “Scream’d: An Unauthorized Musical Parody.” That original work, based on the witchy cult classic movie, has been rewritten by creator and director Troy Heard as “The Craft’d.” The musical, with goth and rock hits from the 1980s and ’90s performed by a live band, debuts at 8 p.m. Thursday, with additional shows through Nov. 15, at 1217 S. Main St. Tickets are $49.95; majesticrepertory.com.

Walking Box Ranch

The first Saturday of every month, Walking Box Ranch is open for tours and special guest presentations. The historic ranch was once the desert home of 1920s film stars Rex Bell and Clara Bow. Visit the ranch, just outside Searchlight, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday for a tour and a presentation by Springs Preserve archaeologist Ian Ford-Terry on wild plants and their native uses. RSVP at friendsofavikwaame.org/events.

Picnic in the Alley

Picnic in the Alley, the annual fundraiser that celebrates Las Vegas women in food, mixology, hospitality and entertainment, begins at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at GreenGale Farms, 6891 W. Elkhorn Road. The female-focused fête benefits the Women’s Hospitality Initiative and features all-you-can-enjoy food and drink from leading culinarians and beverage professionals. Must be at least 21. Tickets: $150; picnicinthealley.com.

Doug Stanhope

Like sandpaper on society’s open wounds, Doug Stanhope’s socially aware stand-up is as fierce as it is funny. One of the greatest comedians to come from these parts, Stanhope is also an avid football fan, returning to town during NFL kickoff weekend. See Stanhope perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Plaza and get in some laughs before crying over your team on Sunday. Tickets are $86; plazahotelcasino.com.

TV Dinner Day

To celebrate National TV Dinner Day on Wednesday, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, with three valley locations, is offering house-made TV dinners that are frozen in retro-style trays and ready to heat in the oven. Cost: $11. Buy five and receive one free. TV dinners are available through September.

Youth Code

Their music sounds like a really bad day feels, which is precisely the point of Youth Code’s absolutely pummeling industrial: to serve as a pressure valve for the cathartic expulsion of pent-up angst. It may hurt a little in the moment, but you’ll feel better afterward, when Youth Code performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 E. Fremont St. Tickets are $30; eventim.us.

Pinches Tacos brunch

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays, Pinches Tacos, 9205 W. Russell Road, Suite 190, in The Gramercy, offers brunch dishes such as apple cinnamon pancakes, conchas French toast and signature chilaquiles, each $16, along with bottomless mimosas; pinchestacos.com/nevada.

‘The Last Real Showgirl’

As a showgirl, Diane Christiansen performed on stages from Las Vegas to Paris. She shares stories from the heyday of production shows in her memoir, “The Last Real Showgirl: My Sequined ’70s Onstage.” Christiansen will be signing copies 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Barnes & Noble, 567 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson.

Half-price margaritas

On Thursdays, La Mona Rosa, 100 S. Sixth St., is offering 50 percent off all margaritas, such as the MonArita, the Afrodita, a mezcal hibiscus version and a Spicy Margarita. Regular price: $17 to $18; lamonarosalv.com.

