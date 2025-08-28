Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

music

Big Blues Bender

You can almost sing the blues till daybreak when the Big Blues Bender returns for 16-hour (!) days of revelry that run until 4 a.m. or when you keel over from air guitar exhaustion — whichever comes first. But then again, who needs sleep when you’ve got Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers, The Tesky Brothers, JJ Grey & Mofro, The Mavericks, Samantha Fish and dozens more performing round the clock beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday through Sept. 7 at the Westgate. Four-day passes are $595; bigbluesbender.com.

Jason Bracelin

dining out

Block party

From noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Block 16 Urban Food Hall in the Boulevard Tower of The Cosmopolitan is presenting its inaugural Block Party. The event features food hall purveyors, chefs, bites, spirits tastings, a live DJ and Naughty Patty’s, the smash burger spot that just debuted across from the food hall. The party is free to attend, with complimentary samples. Guests can also purchase merchandise and additional food and drink.

Johnathan L. Wright

movies

Cage Free Weekend

One of these years, Nicolas Cage is going to show up and blow the roof off the joint. Cage Free Weekend returns to the Beverly Theater, featuring screenings of Cage’s “National Treasure,” “Con Air,” “Kick Ass,” “City of Angels” and “Birdy.” As always, they’ll be saving a seat for him. It’s scheduled for Wednesday through Sept. 6 at 515 S. Sixth St. Tickets are free; thebeverlytheater.com.

Christopher Lawrence

music

‘Robopocalypse: the Musical!’

Wanna see a “cyberpunk spectacular” starring killer robots and singing appliances performed by puppets and a live band? Well now, that right there is your textbook definition of a rhetorical question. Of course we’re not going to miss “Robopocalypse: the Musical!” performed by Oregon-based theater company Puppeteers for Fears at 7 p.m. Sunday at The Usual Place, 100 S. Maryland Parkway. Tickets are $26; dice.fm.

Jason Bracelin

dining out

Tuscan Cove happy hour

Tuscan Cove Bar & Patio, 12656 Southern Highlands Parkway, recently introduced a happy hour that runs from 4 to 6 p.m. daily, with 30 percent off food and drink for those seated at the capacious bar. The menu features items such as a wedge salad, garlic cheese bread, grilled shrimp skewers, carne asada with corn tortillas, pizzas, a pastrami sandwich on rye, a double smash burger with special sauce, blueberry cheesecake, draft beer, wines by the glass and craft cocktails.

Johnathan L. Wright

arts & culture

Preview Night: Art + Wine Walk

Wine, art and cute shops? Say less. A selection of 16 Arts District shops and galleries are hosting a Preview Thursday art and wine walk from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday. The walk will take imbibers to 15 stops featuring natural wines and one nonalcoholic experience. A $65 ticket gets you a 2.5-ounce pour at each stop, reusable cup, tote bag and a tour of new spots full of art. Tickets are $65; akincooperative.com/pages/the-neighborhood.

Kristen DeSilva

music

Mountain Top Honky Tonk

Mountain Top Honky Tonk, Lee Canyon’s first multiday music festival, is part of the resort’s Music on the Mountain concert series. Van Waylon, Desert Heat and Rick Foell are scheduled to perform Saturday, and The Swamp Coolers, Beyond the Arrow and Joey Vitale are on tap for Sunday. The all-ages festival is set from noon to 7 p.m. both days on Rabbit Peak. Admission is free; leecanyonlv.com.

Christopher Lawrence

dining out

22-ounce porterhouse

From Friday through Sunday, McCall’s Grill in The Strat is featuring a 22-ounce porterhouse with grilled shrimp, mashed potatoes and sautéed asparagus for $59. McCall’s is open from 4 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 4 to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays. Reservations: thestrat.com or 702-383-4860.

Johnathan L. Wright

music

Pantera

For the first time in 24 years, the Cowboys from Hell ride into town when reformed metallers Pantera headline “The Heaviest Tour of the Summer.” Sadly, the lineup will be without late band founders and brothers “Dimebag” Darrell and Vinnie Paul Abbott. But what better to pay tribute to them than by getting crushed by that “Primal Concrete Sledge” once more? See Pantera with Amon Amarth and King Parrot at 7 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $53; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

market

Slasher Market Las Vegas

Look for them to slash everything but the prices. Slasher Market Las Vegas promises “a curated collection of horror vendors, dark artists and eerie creators” selling everything from “creepy crafts” to “killer apparel.” It’s scheduled for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Plaza. Admission starts at $25 for adults; spookybabyevents.com.

Christopher Lawrence