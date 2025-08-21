Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

dining out

National Burger Day

On Thursday, Holsteins Shakes & Buns, 1216 S. Main St., is marking National Burger Day by offering its Happiest Meal all day, not just at happy hour. The Happiest Meal features a choice of Caesar salad or cheeseburger, each served with fries and a house wine or draft beer, for $16.

Johnathan L. Wright

music

Suicideboys

“Such a clan of mistakes / I tried taking my life as a plan to escape / Never planned to get paid” — and so it’s gone for the New Orleans hip-hop duo Suicideboys, who’ve turned intensely personal tales of severe mental depression into arena-headlining stardom, which they chronicle on “Self-Inflicted,” the first single of their new album “Thy Kingdom Come.” The crazy prolific pair (Scrim and Ruby da Cherry), who dropped over a dozen EPs in 2015 alone, have amassed a steadily growing legion of fans over the past decade with their grimy DIY beats, nimble-tongued rhymes and cutting, confessional lyrics. See them on their “Grey Day Tour” with Night Lovell, Germ and Joeyy at 6:30 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $55; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

dining out

Tomato Fest

Through Sunday, RPM Italian in the Forum Shops at Caesars is celebrating the height of heirloom tomato season with its Tomato Fest menu. The specials run to heirloom tomato granita with imported burrata and grilled ciabatta, house linguine with pomodoro assoluto and sun gold tomato pesto, and halibut al cartoccio (cooked in parchment) with tomato water, green olive and roasted fennel.

Johnathan L. Wright

music

Men I Trust

The playfully funky electropop of Canadian indie rockers Men I Trust soothes and seduces at once, with nimble bass lines and singer/guitarist Emma Proulx’s breathy vocal sighs. The band’s latest record “Equus Caballus” hits like a natural mood enhancer. See them at 8 p.m. Friday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets start at $48; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

outdoors

Night Hike

Nevada’s newest state park, Ice Age Fossils, offers a self-guided night hike Saturday along its Las Vegas Wash Trail (1.5 miles) to experience the desert at night. Beat the heat and enjoy fresh air with a red or UV light to spot desert critters along the path as you go. A $3 park entry fee applies. Kids 12 and under are free. Registration is required: parks.nv.gov/events/august-night-hike

Kristen DeSilva

music

Bruce Dickinson

Bruce Dickinson is a true renaissance man: Not only is the Iron Maiden singer a history buff, gold medal-winning fencer, successful novelist and licensed pilot who’s flown his band around on tour on their custom “Ed Force One” Boeing 757, but somehow the boundlessly energetic 67-year-old still finds time to front his own solo band. Their first U.S. tour in nearly 30 years hits the town at 8 p.m. Saturday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $49.50; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

games

Rock Shot Bingo

You know you’re getting old when there’s an emo night at bingo. The wildly popular Rock Shot Bingo returns with a DJ, themed cocktails and free drinks, as well as free Jell-O shots for everyone at the table when someone hits bingo. Doors open at 8 p.m. Thursday for the 9 p.m. session at Red Rock Resort. The $35 all-electronic buy-in covers 10 games and 50 cards.

Christopher Lawrence

poetry & music

Scorpio

Scorpio, aka Las Vegas native and R&B singer Cameron Calloway, headlines a Winchester Original Series Production. Presented by Clark County Parks & Recreation, the evening will also feature poetry readings by Niko Mendoza and Mercedez Davis. See it all at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Winchester Theater, 3130 McLeod Drive. Tickets are $15 at the door.

Christopher Lawrence

dining out

Rhône wine tasting

From 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Eiffel Tower Restaurant in Paris Las Vegas is presenting a tasting of wines from the Rhône region of France paired with hors d’oeuvres. The tasting is hosted by a restaurant sommelier and by a guest wine expert. Limited seating. Cost: $49, plus tax and gratuity. Details and reservations: eiffeltowerrestaurant.com/happenings.

Johnathan L. Wright

shows

Sin City Stones

Will they find satisfaction on the Strip? Led by Drew Johnson and Anthony Stasi, the tribute band Sin City Stones is bringing decades of Rolling Stones classics to the Horseshoe Las Vegas. See them at 7 p.m. Thursday, then at the same time each Thursday and Saturday, in the X Rocks Theater. Tickets start at $37.50; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence