Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

theater

‘A Beautiful Noise’

Named after the 1976 album, “A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical” finds the singer looking back on his career with the help of a therapist. The jukebox musical is part of the 2025-26 Broadway Las Vegas Series. See it at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $36; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

music

Fear, Loathing & Sublime

“I declare you’re stoked,” Sublime frontman Jakob Nowell declares on new tune “Ensenada,” the first song the group has released with Nowell at the helm. (He’s the son of late Sublime singer Bradley Nowell.) Fans of the ska-punk lifers will probably echo that sentiment with the two-day Fear, Loathing & Sublime in Las Vegas fest, where the titular headliners team up with Pennywise, The Vandals, the Long Beach Dub All Stars and others at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Tickets start at $85 per day; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

comedy

Don’t Tell Comedy

It’s the closest thing to a comedy speakeasy Las Vegas has to offer. Don’t Tell Comedy is the monthly stand-up event whose location remains a secret until the morning of the show and the performers aren’t announced until they hit the stage. Experience it at 7 p.m. Friday somewhere in the Fremont East area. Tickets are $30; donttellcomedy.com.

Christopher Lawrence

dining out

Rosé dinner

From 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Ohlala French Bistro, 2120 N. Rampart Blvd., Suite 150, is offering a four-course menu with rosé pairings. Among the pairings: pistachio-crusted halibut and Israeli couscous with ’24 Château Peyrassol Les Commandeurs Côtes de Provence. Cost: $100 with wine, $75 menu only. Reservations: OpenTable or 702-222-3502

Johnathan L. Wright

music

Las Vegas Songwriters Festival

Immerse yourself in 300 No. 1 hits and 100 live performances when the inaugural Las Vegas Songwriters Festival hits town with performers including Bob DiPiero (Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Brooks & Dunn), Dean Dillon (George Strait, Kenny Chesney, Chris Stapleton), Liz Rose (Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood), Victoria Shaw (Garth Brooks, Ricky Martin) and dozens more at 8 p.m. Thursday through Aug. 24 at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $94 each day; $464 for four-day pass; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

comedy

Kyle Kinane

From sharing tales of how he once managed to burn his laundry or recounting that time he sat next to a pancake smuggler on an airplane to somehow turning Yosemite Sam into a verb, Kyle Kinane has a knack for gene-splicing the heartfelt and the absurd into a truly inimitable brand of comedy. See him at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Wiseguys Town Square, 6593 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets are $40; town-square.wiseguyscomedy.com.

Jason Bracelin

dining out

Hot Chicken celebration

Houston TX Hot Chicken, the Vegas-born hot chicken brand, is celebrating the opening of its newest Nevada store, 4575 Blue Diamond Road, from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday. The event features free food and drink for the first 250 guests, a $1,000 spice challenge involving the “Houston, We Have a Problem” heat level, an exotic car meet and a Lamborghini rental giveaway.

Johnathan L. Wright

theater

‘Bruce’ concert reading

Fifty years ago, “Jaws” set the standard for summer blockbusters. This summer, a version of it is coming to the Las Vegas stage. A concert reading of “Bruce,” the musical about the making of the Steven Spielberg classic from local powerhouses Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor, is being performed Friday as a fundraiser for the development of Third Street, the upcoming multidisciplinary arts campus. Drinks and bites begin at 6 p.m. followed by the reading at 7:30 and more drinks, dessert and conversations with the artists at 9:15. Tickets start at $250; thirdstreet.vegas.

Christopher Lawrence

art

New exhibitions

Three exhibitions debuted Thursday night at the Sahara West Library. “Home Is a Place Rooted Inside My Throat” (through Oct. 25) and “En Mi Cuarto” (“In My Room,” through Sept. 5) come from Scrambled Eggs, a local artist-run collective and gallery. “Home” features works relating to policy and violence in the U.S. and abroad, while “Cuarto” is “about artists working out of their living spaces.” “Home Means Nevada” is on display through Nov. 21, featuring film photographs by Sarah Robles. The exhibits are free to visit.

Kristen DeSilva

food

Disco celebration

Natural Grocers is celebrating its 70th anniversary through Sunday at all 169 stores, including 1660 W. Sunset Road, Henderson, and 6305 Simmons St., North Las Vegas. The disco-themed celebration features up to 60 percent off products, free limited-edition bag with purchase, Heroes in Aprons fundraiser, store decor, popcorn, stickers, music and more.

Johnathan L. Wright