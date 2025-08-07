Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

music

Alabama Shakes

Their breakout single was “Hold On,” and that’s proved to be sage advice for Alabama Shakes’ fans: The bluesy Southern rockers haven’t released a new album in 10 years or toured in eight. But at long last, they’re back on the road with a pair of new tunes to boot (“American Dream” and “Another Life”). Hear ’em both live for the first time in Vegas at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Fontainebleau. Tickets start at $71; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

theater

‘Clown Bar’

Head back to the seedy underbelly of the red nose and grease paint set with the return of Adam Szymkowicz’s “Clown Bar.” Happy revisits his former life as a clown after his junkie brother, Timmy, is found dead in this noir comedy directed by Troy Heard. See it at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Thursday, with additional performances through Aug. 17, at 1217 S. Main St. Tickets are $42.70; majesticrepertory.com.

Christopher Lawrence

dining out

Spam Musubi Day

From noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, all 16 L&L Hawaiian Barbecue locations in the Las Vegas Valley are offering customers a free Spam musubi to celebrate National Spam Musubi Day. L&L created the holiday in 2021 to pay homage to Hawaii’s 808 area code and to the importance of Spam musubi to Hawaiian cuisine. L&L sells more than 6.2 million Spam musubi annually across more than 230 stores in the U.S. and Japan. hawaiianbarbecue.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

arts & culture

Lynchland

It’s a celebration of all things David Lynch with immersive photo experiences and mini cocktails inspired by the late filmmaker’s “Eraserhead,” “Blue Velvet” and “Twin Peaks.” Lynchland, presented by Wine Hearse, also will include flash tattoos, limited edition stickers, a costume contest and a cash bar with Kyle McLachlan’s Pursued by Bear wine. It’s scheduled for 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday at The Dark Room, 1515 E. Tropicana Ave. Admission starts at $65; winehearse.com.

Christopher Lawrence

music

Ghost

It’s kind of like a night at the opera with Satan: Sweden’s playfully demonic Ghost merge hook-heavy hard rock bombast with a highly theatrical stage show full of dancers, Bic-in-the-air guitar solos and dudes in skeletal face masks, resulting in a metal spectacle for the ages. While they may winkingly worship the devil, the same can’t be said of modern-day communication devices: Shows on their current “Skeletour” are cellphone-free. Get “Satanized” at 8 p.m. Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden. Tickets start at $56; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

museum

‘Unearthed! Fossils of the Silver State’

Dino Day is back this weekend at the Nevada State Museum, reimagined as “Discovery Saturday: Unearthed! Fossils of the Silver State!” With more to explore, the free (with Springs Preserve admission) family event features not just dinosaurs, but other prehistoric creatures and natural wonders of Nevada’s past. Stop by Saturday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to check out real fossils, fossil digging activities, crafts, ichthyosaur story time and raffle prizes.

Kristen DeSilva

karaoke

Karaoke World Championships USA

The chance to represent America in the Karaoke World Championships in Bangkok is on the line when singers from around the country compete in the national finals. Experience it all Monday through Thursday at the Sand Dollar Downtown at the Plaza. Tickets are $24.80; plazatix.com.

Christopher Lawrence

cigars

Longest Ash Contest

From 9 to 11 p.m. Thursday, Eight Lounge in Resorts World is presenting its inaugural Longest Ash Contest. Competitors receive a cigar from the host and begin smoking at the same time, with the winner determined by the longest single piece of ash held by the cigar before it naturally falls. The winner receives a championship belt, a box of cigars and $1,000 comp credit for the lounge. Second and third place receive a box of cigars and a $500 and $250 comp, respectively. Participants must be at least 21 and registered before the contest, which begins at 10 p.m.; eightloungelv.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

music

Counting Crows

It’s been “A Long December” for real — like, really long: According to concert setlist website Setlist.fm, rootsy rockers the Counting Crows have played their smash single 1,246 times since its live debut at The Fillmore in San Francisco in September 1996. Hear that ruminative hit yet again at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at PH Live at Planet Hollywood. Tickets start at $69.50; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

family friendly

Splash Back Into School

From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Tivoli Village is presenting Splash Back Into School on the Piazza. The event features a water zone with a water slide and dunk tank, a Fit4Mom fitness demonstration, cooling stations, hands-on children’s activities and community engagement with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue. The event also features a school supply drive benefiting Johnson Junior High School.

Johnathan L. Wright