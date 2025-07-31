Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Teddy Swims in concert, the Star Trek convention returns to the Rio, Monster Jam drivers team with freestyle motocross riders at Monster Jam Freestyle Mania and more.

convention

STLV: Trek to Vegas

A cast reunion in celebration of the 30th anniversary of “Star Trek: Voyager” is among the highlights of the STLV: Trek to Vegas 2025 Convention. The five-day event will feature appearances by original “Star Trek” actors William Shatner and Walter Koenig as well as a live staged reading of “The War of the Worlds” led by “Battlestar Galactica’s” Edward James Olmos, Mary McDonnell and Tricia Helfer. The convention runs Wednesday through Aug. 10 at the Rio. Single-day admission starts at $50; creationent.com.

Christopher Lawrence

music

Teddy Swims

He’s tried everything but therapy, so now soul-pop shooting star Teddy Swims will attempt to soothe what ails him by hitting the road and bringing his big-voiced anthems to the masses. See him at 8 p.m. Friday at PH Live at Planet Hollywood. Resale tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

outdoors

Early Bird Morning Stroll

It may seem too hot to hike, but the secret is in your timing. This Sunday (and most Sundays), Red Rock Canyon is hosting an early bird morning stroll (7 to 8:30 a.m.) on the 3-mile Moenkopi Trail. Along the way, an interpreter from the park will help hikers use their senses to hear, smell and see how plants and animals adapt to the landscape. Free, no age limit. Advanced registration is required: rrcactivities.timetap.com.

Kristen DeSilva

theater

‘Legally Blonde: The Musical’

Elle Woods sings and dances her way into Harvard Law School, looking to reunite with her ex-boyfriend, in “Legally Blonde: The Musical.” The Super Summer Theatre production is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, with additional performances through Aug. 23, at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park. Tickets start at $28; supersummertheatre.org.

Christopher Lawrence

games

Backgammon & Bourbon

On Monday and Aug. 11, Doberman Drawing Room, 1025 S. First St., will present Backgammon & Bourbon nights, with a signature cocktail built using the spirit of the week and a selection of vintage board games, including backgammon and chess, for in-lounge play. Visit dobermandtlv.com for schedule and reservations.

Johnathan L. Wright

dining out

Oyster Day

Tuesday is National Oyster Day. King’s Fish House in The District at Green Valley Ranch offers Pacific and East Coast oysters from a host of farms. Pair the oysters with classic mignonette, habanero relish, cocktail sauce or freshly grated horseradish. A $52 shellfish platter serving up to two features Hama Hama, James River and Kumamoto oysters. Menu/details: kingsfishhouse.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

music

Russ

“If you know me, you know I was never lazy,” singer-rapper Russ announces early on his latest full-length, “W!ld,” and it’s no hip-hop hyperbole: The emotive, introspective MC has dropped 18 albums since his 2011 debut, “Velvet.” Somehow, he still finds time to hit the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden. Tickets start at $45; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

sports

Monster Jam Freestyle Mania

Monster Jam: It isn’t just for monster trucks anymore. For the first time, top Monster Jam drivers will team with freestyle motocross riders for five competitions as part of Monster Jam Freestyle Mania. See it at 7 p.m. Friday, 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at the Thomas & Mack Center. Tickets start at $34; unlvtickets.com.

Christopher Lawrence

music

Kill the Noise

Dubstep has long been the EDM equivalent of heavy metal, a connection made explicit when DJ-producer Kill the Noise collaborated with Korn on their 2011 album “The Path to Totality.” His latest single, aptly titled “Chaos,” sounds like a couple of drunken robots getting into a bar fight. See Kill the Noise at 10 p.m. Saturday at Substance, 450 Fremont St. Tickets are $30; eventim.us.

Jason Bracelin

dining out

Cakebread wine dinner

At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Ciao Vino Ristorante, 740 S. Rampart Blvd., will offer a four-course dinner featuring pours from the portfolio of Cakebread Cellars of Napa Valley. Pairings include duck ragù with paccheri pasta joined by Cakebread cabernet sauvignon. Cost: $90 through Sunday, $110 thereafter. Limited seating. Reservations: OpenTable or 702-570-1618.

Johnathan L. Wright