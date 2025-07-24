Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Formula One racing simulators, the Zig Zags in concert, the Taste of Fontainebleau restaurant specials, happy hour deals at PT’s Taverns and more.

family friendly

Cardboard Boat Regatta

Ready to paddle? The Cardboard Boat Regatta is back in Henderson on Saturday. Teams design, build and race boats made entirely of cardboard and duct tape. Boat entry is $5 per boat; daily admission for spectators to the Henderson Multigenerational Activity Pool ranges from $2 to 5. Races begin at 4:30 p.m.

Kristen DeSilva

free

F1 Sims

Experience the cutting-edge Formula One racing simulators at Grand Prix Plaza — for free. According to the fan experience, the F1 Sims combine “advanced motion technology with immersive audio-visual effects, delivering a true-to-life racing experience that puts fans in the driver’s seat.” Grand Prix Plaza, 4400 Koval Lane, is open 10 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays. Simulator access is complimentary and available on a first-come, first-served basis through August.

Christopher Lawrence

drinks

Labubus and Bubbles

Grab your favorite furry little monsters and head to Azzurra Wine Bar for Labubus and Bubbles. In addition to trading and a fashion showdown, guests at the meetup can sip on Pizzolato Prosecco. It’s scheduled for 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at 314 S. Water St. in Henderson. Admission is free.

Christopher Lawrence

spirits

‘Hot’ sips

Through Sunday, the Underground Speakeasy at the Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave., is celebrating The Smith Center’s production of “Some Like It Hot” with a partnership cocktail blending strawberry-infused vodka, sparkling wine, guanabana (soursop) liqueur, lime and a dash of habanero bitters. Offered 11 a.m. to midnight. Cost: $15.

Johnathan L. Wright

music

Frankie and the Witch Fingers

Frankie and the Witch Fingers’ manic, whirring, synth-zapped garage rock comes on like the kind of sugar buzz that could only result from downing a Pixy Stix the size of a Louisville Slugger. Their aptly titled new album “Trash Classic” is truth in advertising at its finest. See them at 8 p.m. Thursday at Swan Dive, 1301 S. Main St. Tickets are $26; dice.fm.

Jason Bracelin

dining out

Three-course deal

From 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, Kyu restaurant, the Fontainebleau’s wood-fire Asian-inspired spot, is offering a three-course prix fixe menu for $80. The offer is part of the property’s Taste of Fontainebleau promotion, which also features several other participating restaurants. The promotion runs through Sept. 1. Visit fontainebleaulasvegas.com for details.

Johnathan L. Wright

music

999999999

Fond of hyperventilating on the dance floor? 999999999 has you covered. The Italian duo’s breathless, relentless techno is kind of like the electronic music equivalent of a cardiovascular fitness routine. You might want to bring an oxygen tank when they hit town at 10 p.m. Thursday at Substance, 450 Fremont St. Tickets are $35; substancelv.com.

Jason Bracelin

shows

The Jiggle Room

The Jiggle Room is back. The burlesque variety spectacular curated by Raquel Reed promises an evening of “cheeky cabaret numbers and powerhouse vocals.” The show, hosted by Coco Lamarr, is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Friday at Cheapshot, 517 Fremont St. Tickets start at $23.25; tixr.com.

Christopher Lawrence

music

Zig Zags

“Get Loud” with party-hard L.A. punk metallers Zig Zags, whose new record “Deadbeat at Dawn” is a sprained neck in waiting. Subtle as a bar fight, these dudes will have you playing air guitar until your wrists are as sore as their livers. See them at 9 p.m. Saturday at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 E. Fremont St. Tickets are $19; eventim.us.

Jason Bracelin

dining out

Happy hour deals

All PT’s Taverns offer happy hours from 5 to 7 p.m. and midnight to 2 a.m. daily with pints of Bud Light, Michelob Ultra or Miller Lite for $3; wines starting at $3.75 a glass; Tito’s vodka shots and mixed drinks for $3.75; Jack Daniel’s shots and mixed drinks for $4; and Casamigos Blanco shots and mixed drinks for $5.50.

Johnathan L. Wright