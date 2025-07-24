Archer Connors, 12, paddles against his opponent during the Cardboard Boat Regatta at Henderson ...
Archer Connors, 12, paddles against his opponent during the Cardboard Boat Regatta at Henderson Multigenerational Pool on Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Henderson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Some Like It Hot Cocktail is offered through July 27, 2025, at the Underground Speakeasy at t ...
A Some Like It Hot Cocktail is offered through July 27, 2025, at the Underground Speakeasy at the Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas. (The Mob Museum)
Madison Milton, left, and Brooklyn Schubert, both 8 years old, pose in their handmade vessel du ...
Madison Milton, left, and Brooklyn Schubert, both 8 years old, pose in their handmade vessel during the Cardboard Boat Regatta at Henderson Multigenerational Pool on Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Henderson. Their team, named the “Pirate Puppies,” won the award for best design. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Labubu dolls on display at Pop Mart’s new store in Las Vegas July 12, 2025. The grand op ...
Labubu dolls on display at Pop Mart’s new store in Las Vegas July 12, 2025. The grand opening drew hundreds—some of whom waited overnight—eager to purchase the popular collectibles, which are often sold out online or resold at marked-up prices. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto
Music

Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2025 - 12:00 pm
 

family friendly

Cardboard Boat Regatta

Ready to paddle? The Cardboard Boat Regatta is back in Henderson on Saturday. Teams design, build and race boats made entirely of cardboard and duct tape. Boat entry is $5 per boat; daily admission for spectators to the Henderson Multigenerational Activity Pool ranges from $2 to 5. Races begin at 4:30 p.m.

Kristen DeSilva

The F1 Sims at Grand Prix Plaza combine advanced motion technology with immersive audio-visual ...
The F1 Sims at Grand Prix Plaza combine advanced motion technology with immersive audio-visual effects, delivering a true-to-life racing experience that puts fans in the driver’s seat. (Powers Imagery)

free

F1 Sims

Experience the cutting-edge Formula One racing simulators at Grand Prix Plaza — for free. According to the fan experience, the F1 Sims combine “advanced motion technology with immersive audio-visual effects, delivering a true-to-life racing experience that puts fans in the driver’s seat.” Grand Prix Plaza, 4400 Koval Lane, is open 10 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays. Simulator access is complimentary and available on a first-come, first-served basis through August.

Christopher Lawrence

drinks

Labubus and Bubbles

Grab your favorite furry little monsters and head to Azzurra Wine Bar for Labubus and Bubbles. In addition to trading and a fashion showdown, guests at the meetup can sip on Pizzolato Prosecco. It’s scheduled for 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at 314 S. Water St. in Henderson. Admission is free.

Christopher Lawrence

spirits

‘Hot’ sips

Through Sunday, the Underground Speakeasy at the Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave., is celebrating The Smith Center’s production of “Some Like It Hot” with a partnership cocktail blending strawberry-infused vodka, sparkling wine, guanabana (soursop) liqueur, lime and a dash of habanero bitters. Offered 11 a.m. to midnight. Cost: $15.

Johnathan L. Wright

Catch garage rockers Frankie and the Witch Fingers on Thursday at Swan Dive. (Marcos Manrique)
Catch garage rockers Frankie and the Witch Fingers on Thursday at Swan Dive. (Marcos Manrique)

music

Frankie and the Witch Fingers

Frankie and the Witch Fingers’ manic, whirring, synth-zapped garage rock comes on like the kind of sugar buzz that could only result from downing a Pixy Stix the size of a Louisville Slugger. Their aptly titled new album “Trash Classic” is truth in advertising at its finest. See them at 8 p.m. Thursday at Swan Dive, 1301 S. Main St. Tickets are $26; dice.fm.

Jason Bracelin

Pork belly pastrami bao with miso mustard at KYU, an American barbecue restaurant with Asian in ...
Pork belly pastrami bao with miso mustard at KYU, an American barbecue restaurant with Asian influences, at Fontainebleau Las Vegas Monday, March 18, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

dining out

Three-course deal

From 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, Kyu restaurant, the Fontainebleau’s wood-fire Asian-inspired spot, is offering a three-course prix fixe menu for $80. The offer is part of the property’s Taste of Fontainebleau promotion, which also features several other participating restaurants. The promotion runs through Sept. 1. Visit fontainebleaulasvegas.com for details.

Johnathan L. Wright

music

999999999

Fond of hyperventilating on the dance floor? 999999999 has you covered. The Italian duo’s breathless, relentless techno is kind of like the electronic music equivalent of a cardiovascular fitness routine. You might want to bring an oxygen tank when they hit town at 10 p.m. Thursday at Substance, 450 Fremont St. Tickets are $35; substancelv.com.

Jason Bracelin

Burlesque entertainer Raquel Reed performs at the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekender Burlesque ...
Burlesque entertainer Raquel Reed performs at the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekender Burlesque Showcase hosted by John Waters at the Orleans Arena on April 19, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

shows

The Jiggle Room

The Jiggle Room is back. The burlesque variety spectacular curated by Raquel Reed promises an evening of “cheeky cabaret numbers and powerhouse vocals.” The show, hosted by Coco Lamarr, is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Friday at Cheapshot, 517 Fremont St. Tickets start at $23.25; tixr.com.

Christopher Lawrence

music

Zig Zags

“Get Loud” with party-hard L.A. punk metallers Zig Zags, whose new record “Deadbeat at Dawn” is a sprained neck in waiting. Subtle as a bar fight, these dudes will have you playing air guitar until your wrists are as sore as their livers. See them at 9 p.m. Saturday at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 E. Fremont St. Tickets are $19; eventim.us.

Jason Bracelin

dining out

Happy hour deals

All PT’s Taverns offer happy hours from 5 to 7 p.m. and midnight to 2 a.m. daily with pints of Bud Light, Michelob Ultra or Miller Lite for $3; wines starting at $3.75 a glass; Tito’s vodka shots and mixed drinks for $3.75; Jack Daniel’s shots and mixed drinks for $4; and Casamigos Blanco shots and mixed drinks for $5.50.

Johnathan L. Wright

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
top100
THE TOP 100 RESTAURANTS IN LAS VEGAS
From Strip standouts to neighborhood hangouts, here’s our guide to the finest food and drink in Las Vegas
READ MORE
more Music