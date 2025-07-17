Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

theater

‘Some Like It Hot’

The 2025-26 Broadway Las Vegas Series opens with “Some Like It Hot,” the musical adaptation of the 1959 comedy about two male musicians who witness a mob hit, then go on the run posing as members of an all-female traveling band. “Some Like It Hot” led all nominees at the 2023 Tony Awards with 13, and it won the 2024 Grammy for best musical theater album. See it at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, with additional performances through July 27, in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $34.50; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

music

Babymetal

Imagine being pummeled by a lollipop: That’s kind of how Babymetal registers. The Japanese trio’s blend of thrash metal riffage and chirping pop vocals bounces and bruises in equal measure for a sound like no other in the heavy music ranks. See them at 7 p.m. Sunday at The Pearl at the Palms.

Jason Bracelin

festival

Summer Brewfest

You can sample craft beers while helping homeless pets? Is this heaven? More than 100 craft brews will be represented at the Silver State Summer Brewfest. A portion of the proceeds will go directly to the Animal Foundation. It’s scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday in the Florentine Ballroom at the Tuscany. Tickets are $23.18; eventbrite.com.

Christopher Lawrence

music

Sorcery & Soundwaves

It’s kind of like a “Harry Potter”-themed rave: Sorcery & Soundwaves brings a little mysticism to the dance floor with full-contact EDM in an immersive, sensory-overloading setting at 9 p.m. Friday at The Portal at Area15, 3215 S. Rancho Drive. Tickets start at $21.75; area15.com.

Jason Bracelin

party

The Get Down

The Shag Room is expanding its repertoire this summer. The 1970s-inspired listening lounge is partnering with We the Beat for The Get Down, a weekly celebration of local DJs playing neo-soul, funk, disco, pop and R&B. The free parties start at 9 p.m. Friday at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Christopher Lawrence

dining out

Fill the Bus

On Saturday and Sunday, Bottiglia Cucina & Entoeca in Green Valley Ranch is participating in Fill the Bus, the 13th annual school supplies drive for Communities in Schools of Southern Nevada. Bottiglia is offering free meals for children 12 and younger, with the restaurant donating $10 for every child who dines. Families are encouraged to bring school supplies to place in the collection box, helping local students gear up for the year ahead.

Johnathan L. Wright

dining out

Burger deal

On Wednesdays, Eureka! Restaurant, 520 E. Fremont St. in downtown Las Vegas and 3354 Saint Rose Parkway in Henderson, is offering a double smash burger and fries for $9. On Thursdays, Buffalo Trace old fashioneds are $10. Visit eurekarestaurantgroup.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

music

Streetlight Manifesto

The good news: For the first time in 12 years, New Jersey ska punk mainstays Streetlight Manifesto have a new album coming out, “The Place Behind the Stars,” their sixth overall. The bad news: It doesn’t hit shelves until the fall. In the meantime, fans can get a taste of the record, at least, when the band plays a handful of new tunes on their latest outing, which hits town at 8 p.m. Tuesday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets start at $56; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

dining out

Tomahawk Thursdays

On Thursdays at Twin Creeks Steakhouse in the Silverton features a meal for two consisting of a 40-ounce tomahawk steak served with demi-glace and paired with a choice of starters, a shared side and a shared dessert. Cost: $130; silverton.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

art

‘People of Color’

Through Aug. 7 in Las Vegas City Hall’s Chamber Gallery, catch “People of Color,” an African American Heritage Month Exhibition featuring works by African diasporic artists from Nevada. The art ranges in medium and content, curated by revered Las Vegas artist Brent Holmes, “with the intention of demonstrating the reality that Black life is American life.” See it for free on the building’s second floor Mondays through Thursdays between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Kristen DeSilva