Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

music

The Weeknd

From brooding to bombastic, so has The Weeknd’s alternately dusky and exultant R&B gone since the Canadian singer-songwriter began releasing music anonymously a decade and a half ago. His latest album, “Hurry Up Tomorrow,” which begat a companion film, is his most expansive yet, a sweeping set of electronically enhanced ambitiousness. See him at 7 p.m. Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. Tickets start at $77; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

bars

Hot Dog Eating Contest

If you plan on spending the holiday weekend guzzling glizzies (eating hot dogs), head downtown on Friday to The Silver Stamp to really see how it’s done. Their fifth annual Hot Dog Eating Contest starts at 3 p.m. They’ll have $5 Donna’s Pickle Beer and a free hot dog buffet after the competition, which is open to the community. The winner who wolfs down the most weenies takes home $500 and a hot dog-shaped trophy, and a Best Spirit award is given to the contestant with the most ridiculous outfit; instagram.com/silverstamplv.

Kristen DeSilva

theater

‘SpongeBob Musical’

Bikini Bottom is coming to Spring Mountain Ranch State Park by way of “The SpongeBob Musical.” The next Super Summer Theatre production follows Mr. SquarePants and friends as a volcano threatens their undersea home. See it at 8:05 p.m. Saturday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with additional performances through July 19. Tickets start at $28; supersummertheatre.org.

Christopher Lawrence

dining out

Summer in Italy

Ferraro’s Ristorante, 4480 Paradise Road, is serving its Summer in Italy seasonal menu from 4 p.m. nightly through Aug. 25. The four-course menu features five choices for the first and second courses, six choices for the third course and four choices for dessert. It’s $69 plus tax and gratuity; 702-364-5300.

Johnathan L. Wright

music

Seth MacFarlane

Is there a word for someone who’s, like, annoyingly talented? If so, the tag would certainly apply to Seth MacFarlane. Not only is he a skilled animator, best known for creating and starring in “The Family Guy,” but he’s also a gifted big band singer and actor, and he probably makes a hell of an omelet, too. Go see the man perform with his orchestra at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Voltaire at The Venetian. Tickets start at $296; voltairelv.com.

Jason Bracelin

shows

RJ Owens

RJ Owens is really leaning into his most famous role. The man behind the Big Baby character in “Mystère” is bringing his brand of “jazz magic,” in which the audience steers the performance, to a series of shows at Majestic Repertory Theatre. Its name? “Nobody Puts Baby in a Corner.” See it at 10 p.m. Wednesdays in July at 1217 S. Main St. Tickets are $21.69; majesticrepertory.com.

Christopher Lawrence

fundraiser

Jingle in July

CORE, a local education nonprofit, presents its inaugural Jingle in July fundraiser at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Beverly Theater, 515 S. Sixth St. The event features holiday-themed cocktails, dinner, an ugly holiday sweater fashion show, an auction and shopping from the CORE line of ugly holiday sweaters. Tickets are $50, or $85 for a pair; corewecan.org.

Johnathan L. Wright

sports

United States Smash

The inaugural United States Smash, the most prestigious event the World Table Tennis Series has held on American soil, is coming to town. Current world champion Wang Chuqin and world No. 1 Lin Shidong top the men’s singles field. The United States Smash is scheduled to run daily through July 13 in Orleans Arena. Tickets start at $46.75; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

music

Big Country

Revisit the ’80s without the ugly specter of parachute pants and hair-sprayed bangs high enough to imperil aircraft when Scottish rockers Big Country team up with Missing Persons, Gene Loves Jezebel and Bow Wow Wow at 7 p.m. Saturday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $27.50; houseofblues.com.

Jason Bracelin

dining out

Mimosas and bellinis

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, La Pizza & La Pasta in Eataly at Park MGM is offering 90 minutes of unlimited Canella Granriviera Mimosas or Granriviera Bellinis for $35 per person. Granriviera is a line of ready-to-serve sparkling cocktails from Canella Winery and Ethica Wines.

Johnathan L. Wright

independence day

Psst … looking for what else to do this July Fourth? Check out our online calendar.