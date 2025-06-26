Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

music

Peter Frampton

Forty-nine years after its release, Peter Frampton’s “Frampton Comes Alive!” remains one of the top-selling live albums of all time. It’s the record that rocketed the British singer-guitarist to stardom. “Do You Feel Like We Do,” Frampton wondered on the album’s epic closer. Millions have answered in the affirmative. See Frampton at 8 p.m. Sunday at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $75; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

festival

UFC X

Get as close to your favorite UFC fighters as many of us would ever want with the return of UFC X. A staple of International Fight Week, the two-day fan experience offers autograph and meet-and-greet sessions, fan activations and live programming with panels and Q&As. It opens at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday in the Las Vegas Convention Center. Tickets are $37.13 each day or $63.94 for a two-day pass; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

music

DjangoVegas!

Hot club-style jazz gets hotter still with the return of DjangoVegas! Taking its name from Belgian-born guitar great Django Reinhardt, this fest continues to pay tribute to that gypsy jazz pioneer with a lineup that includes award-winning guitarists Joscho Stephan of Germany, Paulus Schäfer of the Netherlands and, of course, the Hot Club of Las Vegas. The festivities begin at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. Tickets are $25; lasvegasnevada.gov.

Jason Bracelin

festival

Pahrump Pride

Nye County marks five years of Pahrump Pride on Sunday. This annual festival, held during Pride Month, celebrates and commemorates the LGBTQ+ community. Attendees can expect to see community partners, artists, service providers, hourly entertainment and performance groups at the Pahrump Nugget. Groups representing the queer community include Sin City Sisters, the Imperial Royal Sovereign Court, Nevada Gay Rodeo and Henderson Pride Festival. The family-friendly event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Nugget’s event space and is free to attend; lasvegaspride.org

Kristen DeSilva

party

Half Birthday Bash

Did the weather prevent you from having the birthday party you wanted? Tao Beach is offering a do-over. Anyone whose birthday falls between Nov. 1 and March 1 can party with Tyga — for free. The Half Birthday Bash starts at 11 a.m. Sunday at The Venetian. Guests with eligible birthdays just need to show their ID at the door for free entry.

Christopher Lawrence

music

Lords of Acid

Lords of Acid’s hot-and-bothered pairing of pulsating techno with an industrial edge created a new lane for libidinal dance music beginning with their aptly titled 1991 debut, “Lust.” Fun fact: Vegas’ own ghost hunter supreme Zak Bagans guested on the band’s 2012 cut “Paranormal Energy.” See Lords of Acid at 7 p.m. Sunday at The Portal at Area15. Tickets are $39; area15.com.

Jason Bracelin

books and movies

‘The Piano Teacher’

Some people will never understand the desire to read a book once it’s been made into a movie. This is not for them. The Double Negative Book Club, which explores books and their onscreen adaptations, is tackling “The Piano Teacher.” The 2001 Cannes Film Festival favorite is being screened at 3:30 p.m. Sunday and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Beverly Theater. Tickets are $15; thebeverlytheater.com. The movie and Elfriede Jelinek’s 1983 novel that inspired it will be discussed at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Writer’s Block, 519 S. Sixth St.

Christopher Lawrence

family friendly

July 4 events

Consider this your reminder to get your Fourth of July plans locked down. Fireworks shows start early at Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday with a fireworks extravaganza following the Aviators’ home game vs. Oklahoma City. Parades in Summerlin and Boulder City kick off early in the morning on the holiday proper, and pool parties are being booked now. Check out the full July 4 guide at neon.lvrj.com.

Kristen DeSilva

dining out

Ice Cream Month

Tuesday through July, Holsteins Shakes and Buns, 1216 S. Main St., is celebrating National Ice Cream Month with any of its signature Bam-Boozled Shakes for $14, or regular vanilla, strawberry or chocolate milkshakes for $10. The Bam-Boozled Shakes bring together ice cream, spirits, mix-ins and extravagant toppings. Holsteins is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Johnathan L. Wright

movies

‘Captain America: Brave New World’

The Movies on the Lawn summer series continues at 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Downtown Container Park, 707 E. Fremont St., with a showing of “Captain America: Brave New World.” On movie night, the park offers food and drink such as $5 cheese pizza slices at Mob Pie, 15 percent off gummy candy at Sugar Shop and Bin 702’s $40 charcuterie board and beer package. The series runs on Thursdays through Aug. 7. Visit downtowncontainerpark.com.

Johnathan L. Wright