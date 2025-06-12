Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

music

‘Weird Al’ Yankovic

“Dare to Be Stupid” — a challenge we always bravely accept — when “Weird Al” Yankovic returns with his signature polka parodies and songs about large balls of twine in Minnesota. His “Bigger & Weirder” full-scale production tour launches in Vegas at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday (with additional shows June 20 and 21) at the Venetian Theatre. Shows are sold out; venetianlasvegas.com.

Jason Bracelin

music

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

You love rock ’n’ roll, she loves rock ’n’ roll — celebrate your mutual affections with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts when they return to Vegas for another residency. Just don’t forget to bring another dime for the jukebox, baby. See them at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Wednesday, with shows continuing June 20 and 21, at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $76.50; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

music

Pixies

While Nirvana gets credit for launching the ’90s alt-rock boom that sent the hair metal hordes packing — and they had a lot of Aquanet to pack — they couldn’t have done it with their predecessors in the Pixies, whose quiet-loud dynamics and punchy, bristling songcraft paved the way for legions of bands to come. See them at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $78; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

market

Totally Rad Vintage Fest

“Step back to a time before Wi-Fi” at this time warp of style and nostalgia, happening Saturday at The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas. The market will feature vendors specializing in clothing and accessories from the ’80s, ’90s and Y2K era, as well as toys, home goods and more. An arcade will feature free classic games, and the Rad Rewind Museum will showcase curated relics of the past, such as gadgets, tech and artifacts defining the eras. Take advantage of the nostalgic photo opportunities throughout the event. General admission is $8, with early entry tickets available for $25; totallyradvf.com.

Kristen DeSilva

wine

Rosé grows on trees

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca at Green Valley Ranch is celebrating National Rosé Day by showcasing rosé cocktail trees at its weekly Saturday Brunch Club. The trees feature 12 cocktails crafted with The Beach by Whispering Angel rosé, for $85. The brunch also features a specialty menu, live DJ and pop-ups from local small businesses.

Johnathan L. Wright

sports

PrideStyle Pro Wrestling

Inclusive professional wrestling returns to downtown this weekend for PrideStyle’s annual Pride Month celebration. The “safe space for violence,” housed in an Arts District venue, has two primary rules: no bigots, and bangers only. The night of “drama and destruction” will feature wrestlers Chris Nastyy, Papa Jace, Taniya and Sonico, with more surprises in store. Just remember: If it looks like the action is coming at you, get out of the way. The first match starts at 5 p.m. Saturday at Swan Dive. Tickets start at $26.50, and the event is 21 and up; pridestylepro.com.

Kristen DeSilva

food

Father’s Day

On Sunday, La Neta Cocina y Lounge, 1770 Festival Plaza Drive, Suite 200, Downtown Summerlin, celebrates Father’s Day with half-off steaks and with $10 old fashioneds made with Jim Beam. For reservations or more information, visit lanetacocina.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

art

‘Jeff Fulmer: Fragile Desert’

Connect to our public lands through art at the “Jeff Fulmer: Fragile Desert” exhibition, closing June 21. The solo show highlights Fulmer’s paintings, prints and installation artwork inspired by Nevada and the Mojave Desert. The UNLV graduate and College of Southern Nevada adjunct’s works feature threatened and endangered fauna native to our region, including the Mount Charleston Blue Butterfly and Devils Hole Pupfish. An artist talk and reception will start at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Attendance is free at Henderson’s Debra March Center of Excellence, 2200 Via Inspirada; nvartscouncil.org.

Kristen DeSilva

movies

Nevada Women’s Film Festival

For its 11th installment, the Nevada Women’s Film Festival will present 47 films from 13 countries, all of which are either by or about women – or both. The festival kicks off Thursday with screenings beginning at 1 p.m. in the Department of Film at UNLV, with the day’s highlight, the Young Filmmakers’ Showcase, at 6:30 p.m. The festival continues through June 22. Tickets start at $12 per screening block; nwffest.com.

Christopher Lawrence

wine

Big cabs

Beginning 7 p.m. Thursday, Don’s Prime in Fontainebleau is presenting a five-course dinner featuring pours from Quintessa, the Napa Valley winery famed for its cabernet sauvignon-based blends. The dinners are part of the property’s Sip & Savor series. Quintessa winemaker Rebekah Wineburg is presenting the wines. Cost: $395; fontainebleaulasvegas.com/dining/sip-and-savor.

Johnathan L. Wright