Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

MUSIC

Coldplay

If you see an odd-looking gent wearing an ill-fitting suit while hauling balloons up and down Las Vegas Boulevard this weekend, take a good look. That’s how Chris Martin spent his downtime after performing at September’s iHeartRadio Music Festival. The disguised Coldplay frontman crashed a couple’s wedding photos at the Little White Wedding Chapel and sang karaoke at Dino’s Lounge. Coldplay brings its “Music of the Spheres” world tour to Allegiant Stadium at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are available on resale sites.

Christopher Lawrence

FUNDRAISER

Restaurant Week

Las Vegas Restaurant Week, the annual fundraiser for Three Square Food Bank, runs through June. Here are three deals for the week. A portion of the sale of each deal is donated to Three Square. Visit restaurantweeklv.org for all 250 or so participants and deals. Reservations are typically required. Boom Bang Fine Foods & Cocktails, 75 S. Valle Verde Drive, Suite 160, Henderson, is serving a three-course prix fixe menu, with two choices for each course, for $60. Bourbon Steak in the Four Seasons is offering a three-course prix fixe menu (plus amuse-bouche), with four appetizer choices, four main course choices (plus sides) and two dessert choices, for $100. Evel Pie, 508 Fremont St., is presenting its Summertime Madness Pie made using mozzarella cheese, barbecued brisket, hot-honey sausage, Grill’n McMillian barbecue sauce and mesquite olive oil. Slices are $7, with $1 from each sale donated to the food bank.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Tyler Childers

Outlaw country is a genre synonymous with the ’70s. While Tyler Childers mines that era with his alternately tough-nosed and tender honky-tonk, his is not a throwback sound, but rather a forward-looking take on a rich past. See him at 8 p.m. Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden. Tickets start at $63; mgmgrand.mgmresorts.com.

Jason Bracelin

THEATER

‘Parade’

Of all the shows in the 2024-25 Broadway Las Vegas Series, there’s one Myron Martin, The Smith Center’s president and CEO, can’t stop talking about. “It is rare to experience a production so powerful and emotional,” Martin says in a post on the venue’s website. He’s talking about “Parade.” The winner of the 2023 Tony Award for best revival of a musical is based on the sensational news accounts of Leo Frank, a Jewish factory superintendent in Georgia who was accused of killing an employee, 13-year-old Mary Phagan, in 1913. See it at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through June 12, with additional performances through June 15, in Reynolds Hall. Tickets start at $34.50; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

THEATER

‘Technicolor Dreamcoat’

Super Summer Theatre marks its 50th season with “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice. See it at 8:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with additional performances through June 14, at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park. Tickets start at $28; supersummertheatre.org.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

‘John Williams Movie Music’

John Williams is responsible for some of the most iconic scores in movie history. The Henderson Symphony Orchestra will perform several of them — including music from “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Star Wars,” “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” and “Schindler’s List” — under the direction of Alexandra Arrieche. Experience it at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Lee’s Family Forum. Admission is free; hendersonsymphonynv.org.

Christopher Lawrence

SPORTS

Ladies’ Night at the Ballpark

Las Vegas Ballpark never ceases to amaze with only-in-Vegas combos, and its upcoming Ladies’ Night appears to be no exception. The Aviators baseball team (as Reyes de Plata) will take on the Salt Lake Bees, but make sure to arrive early at the Plaza for a pregame performance by “Magic Mike Live” and DJ E-Rock. Lower bowl seating includes a meet-and-greet with the performers, catering and beverages. The party starts at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets for the game start at $15.23, or $65.65 for the up-close and personal experience; gofevo.com/event/2025LadiesNight.

Kristen DeSilva

SHOWS

‘MomTok Live’

If you weren’t aware of MomTok from social media, there’s a good chance you are now thanks to the reality show “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.” “MomTok Live” brings Taylor Frankie Paul, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Jennifer Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaur and Layla Taylor to the stage for a live show that promises “pop culture commentary, candid roundtable chats, interactive games and jaw-dropping surprises.” See it at 10 p.m. Saturday in the Palazzo Theatre at The Venetian. Tickets start at $62.15; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Celebration of Christopher Fredianelli

The Vegas music community comes together to celebrate the life of Christopher Fredianelli. A member of late, great local psych rockers the Sparkler Dims, Fredianelli died in April. Performers including Majik Alex, Mindfield, Sugarhouse and Herbody Cinnamon will remember the longtime musician in the best way possible: through song. The show starts at 8 p.m. June 12 at the Fremont Country Club, 601 E. Fremont St. Tickets are $14.41; 601fremont.com.

Jason Bracelin

EVENT

Market in the Alley

UnCommons, 6680 Helen Toland St., presents its monthly Market in the Alley on The Quad from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday. The market features 40-plus local vendors offering art, clothing, jewelry, treats and more.

Johnathan L. Wright