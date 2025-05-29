Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

MUSIC

Kendrick Lamar and SZA

What’s bigger? The stadiums Kendrick Lamar is currently headlining or the chip on his shoulder should anyone dare to suggest he’s not the greatest rapper of his generation? Ask Drake what happens when you mess around with K.Dot. SZA joins the tour for a monster double bill at 7 p.m. Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. Tickets start at $291; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPORTS

Aviators

Get ready for summer this weekend and enjoy some baseball before the thermometer hits a thousand degrees as the Aviators host the Oklahoma City Comets. The first 2,000 fans at Friday’s game will receive Aviators sunglasses, and 2,000 fans at Saturday’s game will receive “Stranger Things”-style Aviators jersey. Games are set for 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Las Vegas Ballpark. Tickets start at $18.80; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

WINE

Al Solito Posto wine tasting

From 5 to 6 p.m. June 5, Al Solito Posto, 420 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 180, in Tivoli Village, is presenting a tasting of Piedmont releases hosted by Paolo Cressi of Ethica Wines. The tasting is free to guests, with the happy hour and à la carte menus available. Reservations are encouraged for bar seating but not required. Tastings of gin, whiskies and spirit free-beverages will be presented, respectively, on June 12, 19 and 26. Visit alsolito.com.

BURLESQUE

Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender

The Burlesque Hall of Fame is closing its doors July 20, but it’s doing so, at least in part, to save its popular Weekender celebration. This year’s Weekender events kick off at 8 p.m. June 5 with the Movers, Shakers and Innovators Showcase, described as “a dazzling array of fiercely original acts from the international forefront of modern burlesque.” The Weekender runs through June 8 at The Orleans. Weekend passes start at $350, while single-night tickets are $120; bhofweekend.com.

Christopher Lawrence

BOXING

Plant vs. Reséndiz; Charlo vs. LaManna

Bad blood has been brewing between former middleweight champs Caleb Plant and Jermell Charlo ever since an out-of-the ring confrontation a few years back. This weekend, they fight in separate bouts — Plant vs. José Armando Reséndiz; Charlo vs. Thomas LaManna — potentially setting the stage for a super-middleweight showdown between the two. The card begins at 2 p.m. Saturday at Michelob Ultra Arena. Tickets start at $73; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

MOVIES

‘World’s Greatest Dad’

“World’s Greatest Dad,” the dark Robin Williams comedy written and directed by Bobcat Goldthwait, was the final movie to play the legendary CineVegas film festival that shuttered in 2009. The movie and Goldthwait are returning to town for a screening followed by a Q&A. See it at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Beverly Theater. Tickets are $15; thebeverlytheater.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Ministry

For decades, Ministry frontman Al Jourgensen cringed at the mere mention of the band’s 1983 synth-pop debut, “With Sympathy,” a much tamer affair than the industrial metal the group would later pioneer. But having rerecorded said album recently as “The Squirrely Years Revisited,” adding decidedly more grit and torque to said tunes, the band is hitting the road in support of the new/old effort. See them at 6:30 p.m. June 5 at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $54; houseofblues.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD

Farmstand Pop-Up

From 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Farmer Boys, 5847 S. Decatur Blvd., is throwing a Farmstand Pop-Up party to launch its Farmstand Fresh & Affordable Menu. The pop-up features a half-dozen eggs (while supplies last) as a prize on the wheel of freshness, as well as hay bales, produce crates, photo opportunities, activities and giveaways. Guests who bring a canned food item to donate to a local food bank will receive a coupon for a free Farmstand Menu item. Visit farmerboys.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

FAMILIES

‘Brick Planet’

A new exhibit at Springs Preserve is taking guests on a global adventure told through Legos. “Brick Planet” uses artist Sean Kenney’s sculptures to help explain how the planet’s ecosystems are composed of interdependent systems that combine to shape life. The exhibit is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays through Sept. 8 in the Origen Museum. It’s free for members and included with paid general admission; springspreserve.org.

Christopher Lawrence

FUNDRAISER

Spring Wine Walk

From 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, New Vista hosts its Spring Wine Walk at Downtown Summerlin, with 18 wine tasting stations from MGP Fine Wine of Vegas. The event raises money for New Vista programs that assist people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. General admission tickets are $50 in advance, $60 at the door. VIP tickets, with 10 additional tastings and a lounge area, are $99.99; newvistanv.org.

Johnathan L. Wright