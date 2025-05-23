Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

MUSIC

Punk Rock Bowling

It’ll be a weekend of firsts and lasts (and maybe a few beers) when Punk Rock Bowling returns with SoCal scene vets Social Distortion making their festival debut and British street punk pioneers Cock Sparrer turning in their farewell performance on a stacked lineup that also includes the Lambrini Girls, Peter Hook & the Light playing the best of Joy Division, Fidlar and many more at 1:30 p.m. Saturday to Monday at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Single-day tickets are $134; a three-day pass is $303; punkrockbowling.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPORTS

Aces’ home opener

The Aces will hit differently this season following the departures of Kelsey Plum, Alysha Clark, Tiffany Hayes, Sydney Colson and Kate Martin. The only one of those losses that brought anything in return was Plum, whose trade yielded six-time All-Star Jewell Loyd. The new-look Aces will host Washington in their home opener at 7 p.m. Friday in Michelob Ultra Arena. Tickets are available on resale sites.

Christopher Lawrence

MOVIES

‘Mars Attacks!’

The Landmark, the distinctive hotel-casino that resembled Seattle’s Space Needle, was open for just 21 years. But its demolition in 1995 is among the most viewed in the history of Las Vegas thanks to its inclusion in “Mars Attacks!,” Tim Burton’s homage to ’50s sci-fi. “It was just powerful, like watching an ancient species of animal dying or something,” Burton told us about the implosion. “Everything just went silent.” Catch “Mars Attacks!” at 7 p.m. Friday and Sunday at the Beverly Theater. Tickets are $14; thebeverlytheater.com.

Christopher Lawrence

TV

‘Ancient Aliens Live’

If there’s enough content to fill 21 seasons of History’s “Ancient Aliens,” you’d better believe there’s enough to fill a 90-minute live experience. Ancient astronaut theorist Giorgio A. Tsoukalos, investigative mythologist William Henry, UFO investigator Nick Pope and ancient civilizations expert Jason Martell will discuss extraterrestrial theories on fan-favorite topics during “Ancient Aliens Live.” See it at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Green Valley Ranch Grand Events Center. Tickets start at $72.50; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Hardy

Country meets nü metal in the raucous repertoire of Hardy, whose latest album “Quit!” features a guest appearance by none other than Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst. Break stuff! And then write a sad song about it. See Hardy “Give Heaven Some Hell” at 6:30 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $54; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

WINE

National Wine Day

From 3 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Amari Italian Kitchen & Wine Shop, 6825 Tom Rodriguez St., Suite 100, in UnCommons, is celebrating National Wine Day with happy hour pours. Among the featured sips are La Terre chardonnay and Silver Gate merlot at $11 per glass or $30 per bottle, 2023 Cantina Lavis sauvignon blanc at $15 per glass, Poggio Bonelli Chianti at $16 per glass, and 2023 Cantina Lavis pinot nero at $17 per glass. Visit amarilv.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Thievery Corporation

Thievery Corporation’s globe-trotting, down-tempo electronica spans Brazilian bossa nova, Middle Eastern-informed sounds, classical Indian music, reggae and more delivered in eight languages throughout the duo’s 30-year career. See them at 8 p.m. Sunday at Bel-Aire Backyard at Durango. Tickets start at $39.95; axs.com.

FOOD

Late-night eats

From Friday through Sunday, Broken Yolk Cafe downtown, 201 Las Vegas Blvd. South, is staying open late, until 1 a.m., to celebrate Memorial Day weekend. (The restaurant usually closes at 2 p.m. on Fridays and 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.) Specials for the weekend: $10 drinks (including well shots), $25 jumbo margaritas, and $10 food items such as breakfast burritos, pancakes, waffle sandwiches, chilaquiles, wings and tacos. Visit thebrokenyolkcafe.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

THEATER

‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’

Super Summer Theatre opens its 50th season with “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice. See it at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, with additional performances through June 14, at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park. Tickets start at $28; supersummertheatre.org.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

New dishes at Atomic Golf

Chef Robert Lomeli has added about 10 dishes to the menu at Atomic Golf, 1850 S. Main St., just in time for Memorial Day weekend and beyond. Some of the items: house chicharrónes with queso blanco dip ($12), radiatore mac and cheese with thick-cut bacon ($19), shrimp ceviche with passion fruit ($21), a B.B.L.V. (Best Bacon in Las Vegas) wrap with marinated tomato ($22), and Icelandic cod fish and chip, plus fries dusted with malt vinegar powder ($25). Visit atomicgolf.com.

Johnathan L. Wright