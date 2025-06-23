The Weeknd cancels July 4th show in Las Vegas

The Weeknd has canceled his planned Fourth of July show in Las Vegas.

The cancellation was confirmed in a note on Ticketmaster’s event page for the show, which was set to be held at Allegiant Stadium.

According to the post from Ticketmaster, the company will issue a refund to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase for those who had purchased tickets for the show.

Ticketmaster said the refunds will be processed “as soon as funds are received from the event organizer.” Adding, “it should appear on your account within 14-21 days.”

While no further information on the cancellation was provided by Ticketmaster, an email shared on Reddit indicated that the cancellation was “due to production load-in issues.”

The email indicated that the performer’s show on July 5 is not impacted and will go on as scheduled.