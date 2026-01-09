The ultimate guide to 2026 concerts and music festivals in Las Vegas

Morgan Wallen, Ed Sheeran, Dolly Parton, Rosalia and others highlight a loaded slate of shows this year in Las Vegas.

It took him just 10 years to do what no other country artist has done in over 100.

How unprecedented has Morgan Wallen’s rise to superstardom been?

In December, he became the Recording Industry Association of America’s highest-certified country artist of all time, with 239.5 million singles and 26 million albums sold, an especially incredible feat considering that Wallen’s full-length debut, “If I Know Me,” came out in 2018.

Those staggering numbers put Wallen behind only Drake and Taylor Swift for most gold and platinum certifications in any genre.

Last year was another big one for Wallen: His fourth record, “I’m the Problem,” was the top-selling album of 2025, with 22 of its 37 songs having gone gold or higher.

As a result, he was named Top Artist of 2025 by Billboard magazine, the first country act to achieve this feat since Garth Brooks in 1993.

Wallen returns to Allegiant Stadium on May 1 and 2. His two-night stand highlights a predictably loaded Vegas concert calendar for 2026.

Here are some other notable shows:

Stadium concerts

Howl like a bluetick hound with all your rowdy friends when Luke Combs brings his “My Kinda Saturday Night” tour to Vegas on, you guessed it: Saturday, March 21.

It’s pretty impressive to see Ed Sheeran rock huge venues accompanied on stage by little more than his guitar and a loop machine. See for yourself when he plays here July 18.

Get “Thunderstruck” once again when hard rock greats AC/DC duck walk back into Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 1 following a packed show in April.

Welcome to the jungle, er, Allegiant Stadium. Catch Guns N’ Roses as they return to the stadium Aug. 22 with the Black Crowes.

There go our heroes, watch them as they play their first Vegas stadium gig when the Foo Fighters team up with Queens of the Stone Age and Gouge Away on Sept. 26.

Festivals for all

The city’s longest-running music fest keeps on rolling like all the sweet hot rods in the parking lot at the rockabilly nirvana that is Viva Las Vegas. It returns to The Orleans for Year 29 from April 9 to 12.

Sick New World called in sick last year, canceling what was to have been its third go-round, citing “unforeseen circumstances.” But the heavy music fest is back at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on April 25 with a loaded lineup headlined again by System of a Down alongside Korn, Evanescence, Acid Bath, AFI, Marilyn Manson and dozens more

The biggest and baddest and fuzziest of them all returns when Electric Daisy Carnival touches down at Las Vegas Motor Speedway like a mothership of fun, EDM and 500,000 or so of your closest friends from May 15 to 17.

The Big Blues Bender will give ’em something to talk about when Bonnie Raitt headlines another stacked bill featuring TajMo, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Ruthie Foster, fest staple Tab Benoit and many, many more at the Westgate from Sept. 10 to 13.

New residencies

“What Am I?” former One Direction heartthrob Zayn wonders on the first single from his latest album, “Room Under the Stairs.” Well, sir, you are officially a Vegas headliner, kicking off a seven-show run at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Jan. 20.

Say ‘thank you’ to Mr. Roboto in person, straight to his metallic face, when rockers Styx take over the Venetian Theatre starting Jan. 23.

Pour some sugar on me … and then let’s hope we don’t get devoured by ants when rockers Def Leppard launch another Vegas residency, this time at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace beginning Feb. 3.

Missing former teen idol Hilary Duff play a small, swanky room in Vegas? That’s so yesterday. Be there, then, when she performs at Voltaire at The Venetian starting Feb. 13.

She used to have a little, now she’s got a lot of shows in Vegas: Jennifer Lopez begins another stint at the Colosseum on March 6.

EDM heavyweight Illenium celebrates his new album “Odyssey” with a residency of the same name at Sphere starting March 5.

Get hot-blooded — with a cello or two — when classic rockers Foreigner perform with an orchestra at the Venetian Theatre beginning March 6.

Jump “Back on the Train” when jam band favorites Phish take over Sphere once again, launching April 16.

It’s about time (after time): Over four decades into her trailblazing career, newly inducted Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Cyndi Lauper headlines her first Vegas residency at the Colosseum beginning April 24.

Alt-rockers No Doubt play their first Vegas shows in over a decade when they start a Sphere residency May 6.

They just wanna know your name, so show up and holler it at the Goo Goo Dolls loudly, continually — maybe through the whole show even? We’re sure they’d really appreciate that — when they hit the Venetian Theatre beginning May 15.

History will be made when Carín León becomes the first Latin music artist to headline a Sphere residency, starting Sept. 4.

One of Vegas’ most anticipated concerts of 2025 becomes one of the most anticipated concerts of 2026 when country icon Dolly Parton begins her extended stay at the Colosseum on Sept. 17, after last year’s shows were postponed for health reasons.

Arena fillers galore

Those candy girls are all grown-up by now, but ’80s R&B favorites New Edition will continue to serenade them regardless when they play T-Mobile Arena on Jan. 30.

Cupid will be earning overtime pay this year, as Valentine’s Day comes a week early when Love Affair returns to Orleans Arena on Feb. 7 with R&B favorites Blackstreet and Ginuwine co-headlining alongside Baby Bash, MC Magic, Frankie J, Rose Royce and Peaches & Herb.

“Am I the Drama?” hip-hop superstar Cardi B wonders in the title to her latest record, just in case anyone was uncertain about what qualifies as a rhetorical question. She hits town in support of said album at T-Mobile Arena on Feb. 13.

Now it’s time to finally dig out that spare adrenal gland you scored on the black market awhile back, as you’ll need that bad boy when industrial rock greats Nine Inch Nails bring their intensely high-energy, visually mesmeric live show to the MGM Grand Garden on March 7.

From boys to men, so have B2K and Bow Wow gone. Now, the R&B and hip-hop stars are teaming up to put a whole lot of hearts in headlocks at Michelob Ultra Arena on March 21.

Sometimes a girl just wants to have fun, as Demi Lovato demonstrates on her latest album “It’s Not That Deep,” in which she excavates her party pop roots. Let the good times roll, then, when she stops at the MGM Grand Garden on May 8.

A shape-shifting orchestral pop masterwork, “Lux” from Spanish singer/songwriter/musical provocateur Rosalía ranks high among the most acclaimed albums of 2025. See her bring those songs to life on stage at T-Mobile Arena on June 27.

It’s “So Easy (To Fall in Love)” with British neo-soul chanteuse Olivia Dean if breezy, beatific and occasionally biting R&B is your thing. See her at the MGM Grand Garden on July 18.

Vegas’ massive annual Mexican Independence Day festivities wouldn’t be complete without a visit from Latin music icon Alejandro Fernández, who plays the MGM Grand Garden on Sept. 15.

“Dare to be Stupid” when “Weird Al” Yankovic brings his “Bigger & Weirder Tour” to the MGM Grand Garden on Sept. 18.

“Silly! Fun!” is both a song on rap/pop changeling Doja Cat’s latest record, “Vie,” and a succinct encapsulation of her appeal. She returns to town on Oct. 31, meaning your Halloween plans just got made nine months in advance.

Theater, club and outdoor shows

Norwegian-American jazz-pop prodigy Angelina Jordan channels the spirit of Billie Holiday at the International Theater at the Westgate on Jan. 31.

There will most assuredly be a run on Tennessee whiskey at Dolby Live when country singer Chris Stapleton performs there on Feb. 4 and 5.

Iconic singer Diana Ross returns to the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for her first shows at the venue in four years on Feb. 12, 14 and 15

Per capita, Sweden is easily the world’s most metal country, and two of Scandinavia’s finest will unite when the progressive Opeth team up with the more gothic, melodramatic Katatonia at The Pearl at the Palms on Feb. 20.

A decade after their last tour, Cantopop favorites The Big Four — Andy Hui, Dicky Cheung, Edmond Leung and William So — reunite at The Pearl on Feb. 22.

Seattle indie folk stalwarts The Head and the Heart visit Vegas for the first time since the release of their latest album, “Aperture,” at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Feb. 28.

Every day is 311 Day if you’re, like, a really obsessive fan of the Nebraska-born rap-rockers. Should you qualify as one such diehard, you’ll be in good company when the group returns for its biannual 311 Day festivities in Vegas at Dolby Live on March 7 and 8.

Tongue-in-cheek art rock square pegs Puscifer, fronted by Tool singer Maynard James Keenan, hit The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan on March 20.

Bilingual rapper Snow Tha Product brings her speed-of-sound rhymes to the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay on March 21.

Bring the Kleenex when R&B singer Mariah the Scientist digs into her tear-stained, ballad-heavy album “Hearts Sold Separately” at Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade on March 31.

Alex Terrible, the frontman for masked Russian deathcore heavyweights Slaughter to Prevail, literally wrestles grizzly bears in his downtime. See him tussle with Vegas instead when the band plays Brooklyn Bowl on April 4.

Prepare to sweat and definitely don’t skimp on the antiperspirant when Drain bring their heated hardcore to the House of Blues on April 9.

“Linger Awhile” with jazz tour de force Samara Joy, who’s already won five Grammys at the age of 26 and who enlivens The Smith Center on April 10.

Start limbering up those wrists, for it’ll be an air guitar overload when six-string greats Steve Vai and Joe Satriani team up at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on April 11.

One of Americana’s more arresting contemporary performers, Ethel Cain truly sounds like no other with her Southern Gothic-informed songbook. See her at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on April 15.

What’s the cure for a bass hangover? More bass, naturally. That’s what you’ll get when dubstep heavyweight Excision hits the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on April 24 and 25.

Christian rockers Third Day keep the faith at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson on April 15 and 16.

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick perform their iconic live album “Cheap Trick at Budokan” in its entirety and other hits April 17 and 18 at the Venetian Theatre.

And you may find yourself in a beautiful concert hall, with a beautiful crowd. And you may ask yourself, “Well, how did I get here?” Well, how could you not be here at the Colosseum when former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne brings his inimitable, can’t-miss show to town on April 20.

“This Tour May Contain New Music,” jazz-informed British singer Raye announces in the title of her latest trek. Find out for yourself when she plays The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan on May 8.

Bust out the sunblock and Ray-Bans when R&B wunderkind Khalid brings his “It’s Always Summer Somewhere Tour” to PH Live at Planet Hollywood on May 16.

Rising British rocker Yungblud gets feral — and most likely shirtless — at PH Live on May 19.

Soul-baring art pop provocateur Father John Misty performs at Brooklyn Bowl on May 16.

All-over-the-place indie rocker Alex G supports his excellent major label debut, “Headlights,” at Brooklyn Bowl on May 18.

No word yet on whether the When We Were Young festival will return in 2026, but in the meantime, emo fans can catch fest veterans Yellowcard, New Found Glory and Plain White T’s at BleauLive Theater at the Fontainebleau on May 30.

Get guttural when the deathcore-heavy Chaos & Carnage Tour pummels the House of Blues on May 31 with Thy Art Is Murder, Carnifex, Bodysnatcher and others.

When the feelings are right, he’s going to run all night to the Encore Theater, where Bryan Adams goes acoustic on June 3, 5 and 6.

With her stunning lyric soprano voice, Natalia Lafourcade has become a Latin music icon. See her at The Smith Center on June 10, where she performs with just voice and guitar.

Zayn isn’t the only former One Direction member hitting Vegas in the coming months: Louis Tomlinson takes over the Resorts World Theatre on June 13.

Coed indie folksters Rainbow Kitten Surprise get emotive at The Chelsea on July 22.

Let there be banjo when bluegrass greats Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas get rootsy at the Encore Theater on Sept. 29.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jasonbracelin76 on Instagram.