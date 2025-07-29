Official League partnered with The Killers to release a merch line with the Las Vegas Aviators. ...
The Killers and Aviators team up for new merch line

July 29, 2025
 

Batter up, Mr. Brightside.

The Killers are teaming up with the Las Vegas Aviators for a killer — sorry! — array of six new limited-edition apparel styles and a commemorative baseball designed to look like a bank of lights destined to be knocked out of the park.

Created by sports, music and culture lifestyle brand Official League, it’s the fourth release in the company’s Local Legends series, which pairs bands with minor league baseball teams. Previous editions have featured prog metallers Coheed and Cambria with the Brooklyn Cyclones, rootsy rockers The Gaslight Anthem with the Jersey Shore Blueclaws and pop punks Fall Out Boy with the Iowa Cubs.

The Killers collection is highlighted by a green satin jacket ($149.99) with a back logo that re-imagines the iconic Las Vegas sign as a baseball diamond with the band’s signature “K” logo in the middle. There’s also The Chute ($109), a retro, turquoise-and-white windbreaker, a pair of hats ($49.99 each), a Navy T-shirt ($39.99) and the aforementioned baseball ($20).

Additionally, an Aviators exclusive navy satin jacket is available in their team store ($179.99).

The rest of the collection is now on sale at officialleague.com.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jasonbracelin76 on Instagram.

