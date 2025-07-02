Sphere EDM event reveals headliners for opening weekend

British drum ’n’ bass heavyweights, an EDM superstar and a fast-rising techno DJ-producer will headline Labor Day weekend at Sphere.

It’ll be a fresh event soundtracked by familiar names — well, mostly

Unity, the new immersive electronic dance music event created by Electronic Daisy Carnival founders Insomniac and fellow promotional behemoths Tomorrowland, has announced its opening-week closing acts at Sphere during Labor Day weekend.

On Aug. 29, British drum ’n’ bass heavyweights Chase & Status headline, followed by EDM superstar Kaskade the following night and fast-rising techno DJ-producer Eli Brown closing out the weekend on Aug. 31.

“Unity is not just a concert, it’s a transformative journey through music, storytelling, and technology,” event organizers said in a news release. “Designed as a multi-hour immersive experience, Unity blends cinematic 360° visuals, original orchestration, and world-building from Insomniac and Tomorrowland’s most beloved festival realms, culminating each night with a powerful live performance from a globally renowned artist.”

While tickets for opening weekend are sold out, Unity continues Sept. 19-20, Sept. 26-27 and Oct. 17-18. For tickets and more information, visit unityxsphere.com.

