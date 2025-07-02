Kaskade performs at Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 24, 2021. The E ...
Kaskade performs at Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 24, 2021. The EDM superstar will perform Aug. 30 as part of the Unity event at Sphere. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Sphere EDM event reveals headliners for opening weekend

July 2, 2025 - 11:25 am
 

It’ll be a fresh event soundtracked by familiar names — well, mostly

Unity, the new immersive electronic dance music event created by Electronic Daisy Carnival founders Insomniac and fellow promotional behemoths Tomorrowland, has announced its opening-week closing acts at Sphere during Labor Day weekend.

On Aug. 29, British drum ’n’ bass heavyweights Chase & Status headline, followed by EDM superstar Kaskade the following night and fast-rising techno DJ-producer Eli Brown closing out the weekend on Aug. 31.

“Unity is not just a concert, it’s a transformative journey through music, storytelling, and technology,” event organizers said in a news release. “Designed as a multi-hour immersive experience, Unity blends cinematic 360° visuals, original orchestration, and world-building from Insomniac and Tomorrowland’s most beloved festival realms, culminating each night with a powerful live performance from a globally renowned artist.”

While tickets for opening weekend are sold out, Unity continues Sept. 19-20, Sept. 26-27 and Oct. 17-18. For tickets and more information, visit unityxsphere.com.

