Rock star, Legacy High marching band join to promote upcoming film

To promote a film about a man from the future revisiting his past, Danny Carey did a version of the same on Friday night, opening a wormhole with a pair of drumsticks on the Fremont Street Experience.

At a bit past 10 p.m., the towering hard rocker, best known as the drummer for progressive-metallers Tool, strapped on a snare drum and led the Legacy High School marching band in a percussive display in front of the Third Street Stage before the band then marched down to 6th Street.

“I was having flashbacks to high school,” Carey said afterwards. “It’s been forty-five years or something like that. Nineteen-seventy-nine was the last time I played in a marching band.”

Carey joined the band to celebrate the release of the upcoming Gore Verbinski-directed sci-fi comedy “Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die,” which opens on Feb. 13 and stars a time-traveling Sam Rockwell in a battle against rogue AI.

Carey contributed music to the film’s credits, hence the connection.

“I would have been thrilled if somebody would have jammed (with us) when I was in marching bands,” he said. “So I was happy to do it.”

After Carey’s thunderous showing, the band marched down to the Commonwealth cocktail bar as onlookers whipped out phones to capture the unlikely scene of dozens of young musicians parting the tide of Fremont Street revellers.

As soon as they finished, San Francisco punk trio Hemorage performed a short pop-up show from the back of a U-Haul on 6th Street, adding some serious snarl to festivities.

“They actually hit us up randomly,” singer/guitarist John Orc said afterwards of being asked to participate in the event. “We just said ‘yes,’ and now we’re here. It’s been pretty awesome.”

During an after-party at nearby nightspot Cheap Shot, Vegas-born electronica favorite The Crystal Method performed, with Carey in the house to join in as well.

With bodies crowding the dancefloor in front of the DJ booth, Crystal Method main man Scott Kirkland posed the question of the evening.

“How cool was that marching band?”

