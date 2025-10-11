Rain, lightning in downtown Las Vegas delay indie music festival

Best Friends Forever Festival was off to a soggy start on in downtown Las Vegas.

Best Friends Forever Festival was off to a soggy start on in downtown Las Vegas.

Storms rolled through the valley Friday night, triggering flash flood warnings and delays at Harry Reid International Airport.

Opening night of the emo and indie rock fest was delayed for 90 minutes due to torrential rain and lightning at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Attendees took shelter during the pause.

Festival organizers posted band Narrow Head would not be able to finish their set due to the storm, but were scheduled to perform at an afterparty at Backstage Bar & Billiards.

As rain let up to a steady drizzle and lightning slowed, the festival resumed with updated set times: Cursive at 7:20 p.m., Knapsack at 8:20 p.m., Mineral at 9:05 p.m., Rival Schools at 10:20 p.m. and Minus the Bear at 11:05 p.m.